Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A shift in season calls for a shift in style–but updating your wardrobe doesn’t have to mean blowing your budget. From breezy linen staples to sun-ready accessories and trend-forward silhouettes you’ll wear on repeat, these under-$100 summer fashion finds from by Aritzia, Quince, Anthropologie and beyond deliver major style sans the splurge. Think lightweight fabrics, wear-everywhere basics and vacation-ready extras designed to carry you from patio lunches to beach weekends and everything in between.

SOJOS Retro Oval Sunglasses A pair of statement sunnies instantly makes every outfit look more put together, and these retro oval frames do exactly that. The sleek black silhouette paired with gold detailing gives them a cool vintage-inspired feel that works just as well with denim cutoffs as it does with a breezy linen dress. $23.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Tube Huggie Hoops Jewellery trends may come and go, but bold gold hoops are forever. These chunky tube huggies are perfect for an everyday summer uniform. Bonus: the lightweight design and clicker closure make them comfortable enough for all-day wear. $98 at Mejuri

Time and Tru Women's Circular Handle Straw Basket Tote Nothing says summer quite like a woven straw tote. This beachy basket bag features circular top handles and a roomy interior that fits all your warm-weather essentials. $35.00 at Walmart

DREAM PAIRS Kitten Heels Minimalist kitten heels are having a major moment right now, and this sleek thong-style pair feels especially wearable. The low heel gives you a subtle boost without sacrificing comfort, making them ideal for everything from rooftop dinners to summer vacay strolls. $59.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Black Gingham Balconette One-piece Swimsuit Gingham for summer? Always a good idea. This balconette-style one-piece puts a playful spin on retro swimwear with its flattering plunge neckline, underwire support and textured fabric crafted from recycled fibres. It’s one of those swimsuits that looks just as chic styled with linen pants post-beach. $55.99 at La Vie En Rose

You may also like:

Brim Straw Panama Hat – $35.99

Shark ChillPill, The only 3-in-1 personal cooling system – $480.00

Kobo Libra Colour – $259.99

Little Moon Wellbeing Linen Dress A great linen dress is the backbone of any summer wardrobe, and this airy maxi checks every box. Designed with a scoop neckline, adjustable straps and a low back, it has that relaxed warm-weather feel that works for all your summer plans. $98 at Aritzia

Story continues below advertisement

YEOREO Women's Double Lined Fitted Basic Top A fitted white tee is one of those pieces you’ll reach for constantly once temperatures climb. This buttery-soft style hugs in all the right places thanks to its double-lined construction, making it an easy breezy pairing for denim, satin skirts and tailored shorts alike. $26.99 on Amazon

Icone Satiny Midi Skirt There’s something about a satin midi skirt that instantly makes an outfit feel elevated. This fluid style drapes beautifully and pairs seamlessly with tanks, oversized button-downs or lightweight knits when cooler evenings roll around. $59 at Simons

100% Cotton V-Neck Yoke Romper When the forecast calls for serious heat, linen shorts are non-negotiable. This high-waisted pair delivers a clean, tailored look while still feeling lightweight and breathable enough for sticky summer days. $178 at Anthropologie

Story continues below advertisement

100% European Linen High Waisted Shorts If you’re looking for a one-and-done outfit this summer, a cotton romper is the answer. This delicate striping delivers major quiet luxury vibes, complete with handy side pockets and an easy silhouette you’ll reach for again and again. $45 at Quince

You may also like:

Essie Nail Polish in Bordeaux – $9.86

Cherry Bag Charm – $120

Mejuri Aurora Lab Grown Sapphire Eternity Ring – $198