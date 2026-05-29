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A shift in season calls for a shift in style–but updating your wardrobe doesn’t have to mean blowing your budget. From breezy linen staples to sun-ready accessories and trend-forward silhouettes you’ll wear on repeat, these under-$100 summer fashion finds from by Aritzia, Quince, Anthropologie and beyond deliver major style sans the splurge. Think lightweight fabrics, wear-everywhere basics and vacation-ready extras designed to carry you from patio lunches to beach weekends and everything in between.
A pair of statement sunnies instantly makes every outfit look more put together, and these retro oval frames do exactly that. The sleek black silhouette paired with gold detailing gives them a cool vintage-inspired feel that works just as well with denim cutoffs as it does with a breezy linen dress.
Jewellery trends may come and go, but bold gold hoops are forever. These chunky tube huggies are perfect for an everyday summer uniform. Bonus: the lightweight design and clicker closure make them comfortable enough for all-day wear.
Minimalist kitten heels are having a major moment right now, and this sleek thong-style pair feels especially wearable. The low heel gives you a subtle boost without sacrificing comfort, making them ideal for everything from rooftop dinners to summer vacay strolls.
Gingham for summer? Always a good idea. This balconette-style one-piece puts a playful spin on retro swimwear with its flattering plunge neckline, underwire support and textured fabric crafted from recycled fibres. It’s one of those swimsuits that looks just as chic styled with linen pants post-beach.
A great linen dress is the backbone of any summer wardrobe, and this airy maxi checks every box. Designed with a scoop neckline, adjustable straps and a low back, it has that relaxed warm-weather feel that works for all your summer plans.
A fitted white tee is one of those pieces you’ll reach for constantly once temperatures climb. This buttery-soft style hugs in all the right places thanks to its double-lined construction, making it an easy breezy pairing for denim, satin skirts and tailored shorts alike.
There’s something about a satin midi skirt that instantly makes an outfit feel elevated. This fluid style drapes beautifully and pairs seamlessly with tanks, oversized button-downs or lightweight knits when cooler evenings roll around.
When the forecast calls for serious heat, linen shorts are non-negotiable. This high-waisted pair delivers a clean, tailored look while still feeling lightweight and breathable enough for sticky summer days.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done outfit this summer, a cotton romper is the answer. This delicate striping delivers major quiet luxury vibes, complete with handy side pockets and an easy silhouette you’ll reach for again and again.
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