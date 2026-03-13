The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Great pizza is about heat management. Not just peak temperature, but heat balance and how well your pizza stone stores that energy. A dedicated pizza oven reaches temperatures your home range can’t—sometimes up to 950°F—letting you cook restaurant style pies. But the options can be intimidating. Do you choose electric for indoor baking, or pick a wood, charcoal, or gas stove for the patio? Are you happy using preset modes, or do you want the ability to customize and experiment? Perhaps most importantly, can you make do with a sub-$300 oven, or do you need to drop a grand or more to achieve your idea of pizza perfection? From beginner-friendly countertop models that crank the heat far beyond the limits of a traditional stove to absolutely scorching backyard kilns, we’ve rounded up the best pizza ovens in Canada for every type of home cook from brands including Breville, Ooni and Cuisinart.

Story continues below advertisement

Best overall

Breville The Smart Oven Pizzaiolo Think of the Pizzaiolo as a digital SLR camera. It has plenty of handy preset modes, but it also gives home pizza chefs the power to experiment and show off their techniques. Automatic modes like “woodfire” and “New York” are helpful, but the manual settings are where this oven stands out. You can moderate heat for sourdough or push it up for a classic Neapolitan without scorching the cheese. It often cooks evenly enough that turning (a hassle with many ovens) isn’t even necessary. It also offers independent control over deck and top heat—crucial for balancing crust char with properly cooked toppings. Strong radiant heat—up to 750°F—encourages blistering, while the conductive deck delivers fast bottom browning once the stone is fully saturated. The result? A great simulation of a wood-fired pie. It’s expensive and takes up real counter space, but if you want to cook a pie indoors, this is the winner. $1119.99 on Amazon

Best premium indoor oven

Ooni Volt 2 The Ooni Volt 2 is for home pizza chefs looking for the shortest route to consistent, professional pies. Give it an adequate preheat (it reaches up to 850°F, the highest temperature you’ll find in an indoor pizza oven) and you can cook a pie with professional blistering in as little as 90 seconds. Just remember to give the thick stone a bit of time to fully absorb all that thermal energy. Temperature stability is remarkably good when cooking multiple pies back-to-back. Unlike Breville’s Pizzaiolo, there’s no need to master fussy techniques to get the very best pies. The digital interface—which includes Ooni’s “Pizza Intelligence” to automatically dial in the right settings for Neapolitan, thin and crispy, and pan pizzas—takes much of the guesswork out of baking, though you’ll still need to watch timing at higher temperatures and turn pizzas for even browning. It doesn’t offer the same deck-versus-top customization as the Breville, but it’s sleek and compact—expect eaters with an eye for design to gush over its modern, professional look—and delivers serious indoor performance. If you want a refined electric oven that rewards careful technique, this is your best bet. $949 on Amazon

Best backyard gas oven (serious heat, less fuss)

Gozney Arc The Gozney Arc delivers live-fire performance without the hassle of wood. Its rolling lateral flame moves heat across the dome, cooking pizzas quickly once the stone reaches full temperature. A thick deck and strong insulation help it recover quickly between bakes when you’re making multiple pies. At 14 inches, there’s room to turn pizzas comfortably, which you’ll need to do to ensure even charring. Using natural gas as fuel simplifies temperature control, but cooking at higher temperatures still requires some attention, especially with thin and sourdough crusts, which cook quickly. It’s an investment in price and patio space, but for Neapolitan-style results without managing messy fuels, it’s a very attractive gas oven that you’ll likely use for years. $999.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Best multi-fuel outdoor option (for hands-on cooks)

Ooni Karu 12 The Karu 12 suits cooks who enjoy tending a flame. It runs on wood or charcoal out of the box, with an optional gas burner available for easier temperature control. Properly fired, it can cook a pizza in about a minute once it reaches Neapolitan heat (900-950°F). That speed comes with a learning curve though. You’ll be turning pizzas frequently, watching flame placement, and managing airflow. The reward is excellent crust texture and classic leoparding (those small, dark charred spots on a properly cooked crust). Compact and portable, it works well on patios or at the cottage. It’s not the most forgiving oven, but it gives fusspot chefs the freedom they need to cook the perfect pie. $549 on Amazon

You may also like:

Ooni 12-inch Wooden Pizza Peel – $50

TempPro TP30 Infrared Thermometer Gun – $24.29

Amazon Basics Bench Scraper – $9.99

Best complete starter kit

Cuisinart CPZ-120C Indoor Portable Countertop Pizza Oven Cuisinart’s countertop oven strikes a practical balance between power and price. With a 700°F ceiling, it’s better suited to New York, pan, and hybrid styles than true Neapolitan, though good blistering is possible with a full preheat and careful turning. The included stone, peel, and deep-dish pan make it a complete kit for first-time buyers, and the viewing window is genuinely useful at high heat. That said, you’ll still need to rotate your pizzas manually. It won’t replace a backyard oven, but for indoor cooks who want flexibility, accessibility, and affordability, it’s a smart entry level pizza baker. $399.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Best affordable indoor high-heat oven

Chefman Indoor Pizza Oven The Chefman pushes up to 800°F indoors, helping deliver faster bakes and stronger crust development than many entry-level electric ovens. A stone and peel are included, and thermal retention is solid once properly preheated. Presets make it easy to bake common kinds of pies, but you’ll still need to manage rotation and timing yourself. The slightly higher max temperature expands the range of possibilities, especially if you’re using thicker doughs and you want a crispy crust without blackening the toppings. Think of this one as a capable indoor oven that rewards practice rather than as a shortcut to professional wood-fired results. $349.99 on Amazon

Best for apartment kitchens

Kenmore Indoor Pizza Oven Compact and straightforward, this oven is designed for small kitchens and casual use. It reaches 750°F—well above a conventional oven—and includes a stone that heats quickly thanks to its thinner profile. That quick preheat is convenient, but letting the stone soak longer improves bottom browning. Note that capacity tops out at 12 inches, and turning is required. It might fit the bill for renters and condo dwellers craving pizza a step beyond what they can make with a standard oven. Pro tip: Set this one up on the counter near your range so you can use its fan/vent to suck up any smoke that gets released when you open the pizza oven door.! $279.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Best if pizza isn’t the only goal

Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 Outdoor Oven The Ninja Woodfire is best viewed as an outdoor oven that also handles pizza well. Its 700°F maximum temperature produces good browning and crispness, but not ultra-fast Neapolitan bakes. The upside is control. Pizzas cook evenly, even without turning, and there’s less risk of burning. Its broader appeal is versatility. Roasting, smoking, baking, and dehydrating are all built in, making it useful beyond pizza night. If you want one outdoor appliance that can do a lot—and still outperform your indoor oven for pizza—this is the best option. $499.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Alaskan Ulu Knife Mezzaluna – $26.99

KitchenAid Classic Pizza Cutter – $13.18

NutriChef Pizza Pan – $33.96