SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

These 5 viral beauty looks are perfect for prom

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 27, 2026 10:00 pm
2 min read
Feel photo-ready all night long. View image in full screen
Feel photo-ready all night long.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This prom season, let social media’s biggest beauty trends inspire your glam. From faux freckles and blurred lips to rosy flushed cheeks, viral makeup looks are dominating beauty routines everywhere–and they’re easy to recreate at home. Whether you’re drawn to romantic soft glam or a pop of under-eye shadow, these trending looks are guaranteed to have you feeling photo-ready all night long. With standout products from brands like Bobbi Brown, Rare Beauty and Wet n Wild, ahead are five prom beauty trends set to define 2026.

 

A face of freckles

Sun-kissed, natural-looking freckles continue to dominate beauty feeds this year. The trend adds a youthful, fresh-faced finish to any makeup look–especially when paired with dewy skin and barely-there bronzer. Whether you opt for a few subtle dots across the nose or a full faux-freckled moment, this playful trend instantly creates that “just got back from vacation” glow.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Erinde Faux Freckle Stamp
Designed to mimic naturally scattered freckles, this easy-to-use stamp creates a realistic sun-kissed effect in seconds. The long-lasting, water-resistant formula stays put through dancing, photos and post-prom celebrations without smudging, while the fine-tip design allows for precise placement, even for beginners.
$13.98 on Amazon

 

’90s soft glam

Soft glam is getting a nostalgic upgrade for prom 2026. Think diffused brown shadows, softly sculpted skin, fluttery lashes and glossy lips inspired by iconic supermodel beauty looks from the ’90s. The vibe is perfect for anyone who wants timeless makeup that still feels trendy.

 

Wet n Wild Always Naked Palette Always Nude
Packed with buttery matte, shimmer and glitter neutrals, this affordable palette makes creating a soft glam eye incredibly simple. The highly pigmented shades blend seamlessly for a smooth, airbrushed finish that lasts throughout the night without creasing or fading.
$5.79 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

A touch of rouge

Romantic flushed cheeks are officially having a major moment. Inspired by the “cold girl” makeup trend, vibrant blush tones are being swept across the cheeks and nose for a naturally rosy, lit-from-within effect that’s perfect for prom photos.

 

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This cult-favourite liquid blush delivers rich colour payoff with only a tiny dot, blending beautifully into the skin for a natural-looking flush. The featherlight formula wears comfortably for hours while giving cheeks that fresh, rosy glow.
$35 at Sephora

 

You may also like:

Crest 3D Whitestrips – $44.99

essie Break Fix Nail Glue – $10.96

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion Jumbo – $17.96

 

Story continues below advertisement

Under-eye shadow

Move over smoky lids–under-eye shadow is stealing the spotlight this season. From soft taupes to dreamy champagne shimmers, adding colour beneath the lower lash line creates a sultry, lived-in effect that instantly elevates any makeup look. The finished product? Cool meets edgy without being over the top.

 

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick
This creamy shadow stick glides on smoothly and blends beautifully, making it ideal for creating soft, smoky under-eye definition. The long-wearing formula resists creasing, smudging and flaking for up to 24 hours, so your glam stays flawless from pre-prom photos to the after-party.
$23 on Amazon

 

Blurred lips

Sharp lip liner is taking a backseat to soft, diffused colour this year. Blurred lips create a romantic, pillowy effect with softly blended edges. This trend pairs beautifully with glowing skin and minimal eye makeup for an ultra-romantic prom look.

 

Physicians Formula Rose All Dayrose Kiss all Day Velvet Lip Color
This velvety lip colour delivers rich pigment with a soft-focus finish that’s perfect for recreating the blurred lip trend. Infused with soothing rose water and antioxidant-rich ingredients like goji berry and Kakadu plum, the comfortable formula keeps lips feeling hydrated while delivering long-lasting colour payoff.
$11.47 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream – $33.90

La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum, Dark Spot Corrector– $79.05

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps, Rich, Luscious Body Lotion – $41.25

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices