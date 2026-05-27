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This prom season, let social media’s biggest beauty trends inspire your glam. From faux freckles and blurred lips to rosy flushed cheeks, viral makeup looks are dominating beauty routines everywhere–and they’re easy to recreate at home. Whether you’re drawn to romantic soft glam or a pop of under-eye shadow, these trending looks are guaranteed to have you feeling photo-ready all night long. With standout products from brands like Bobbi Brown, Rare Beauty and Wet n Wild, ahead are five prom beauty trends set to define 2026.

A face of freckles

Sun-kissed, natural-looking freckles continue to dominate beauty feeds this year. The trend adds a youthful, fresh-faced finish to any makeup look–especially when paired with dewy skin and barely-there bronzer. Whether you opt for a few subtle dots across the nose or a full faux-freckled moment, this playful trend instantly creates that “just got back from vacation” glow.

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Erinde Faux Freckle Stamp Designed to mimic naturally scattered freckles, this easy-to-use stamp creates a realistic sun-kissed effect in seconds. The long-lasting, water-resistant formula stays put through dancing, photos and post-prom celebrations without smudging, while the fine-tip design allows for precise placement, even for beginners. $13.98 on Amazon

’90s soft glam

Soft glam is getting a nostalgic upgrade for prom 2026. Think diffused brown shadows, softly sculpted skin, fluttery lashes and glossy lips inspired by iconic supermodel beauty looks from the ’90s. The vibe is perfect for anyone who wants timeless makeup that still feels trendy.

Wet n Wild Always Naked Palette Always Nude Packed with buttery matte, shimmer and glitter neutrals, this affordable palette makes creating a soft glam eye incredibly simple. The highly pigmented shades blend seamlessly for a smooth, airbrushed finish that lasts throughout the night without creasing or fading. $5.79 on Amazon

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A touch of rouge

Romantic flushed cheeks are officially having a major moment. Inspired by the “cold girl” makeup trend, vibrant blush tones are being swept across the cheeks and nose for a naturally rosy, lit-from-within effect that’s perfect for prom photos.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This cult-favourite liquid blush delivers rich colour payoff with only a tiny dot, blending beautifully into the skin for a natural-looking flush. The featherlight formula wears comfortably for hours while giving cheeks that fresh, rosy glow. $35 at Sephora

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Crest 3D Whitestrips – $44.99

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L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion Jumbo – $17.96

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Under-eye shadow

Move over smoky lids–under-eye shadow is stealing the spotlight this season. From soft taupes to dreamy champagne shimmers, adding colour beneath the lower lash line creates a sultry, lived-in effect that instantly elevates any makeup look. The finished product? Cool meets edgy without being over the top.

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick This creamy shadow stick glides on smoothly and blends beautifully, making it ideal for creating soft, smoky under-eye definition. The long-wearing formula resists creasing, smudging and flaking for up to 24 hours, so your glam stays flawless from pre-prom photos to the after-party. $23 on Amazon

Blurred lips

Sharp lip liner is taking a backseat to soft, diffused colour this year. Blurred lips create a romantic, pillowy effect with softly blended edges. This trend pairs beautifully with glowing skin and minimal eye makeup for an ultra-romantic prom look.

Physicians Formula Rose All Dayrose Kiss all Day Velvet Lip Color This velvety lip colour delivers rich pigment with a soft-focus finish that’s perfect for recreating the blurred lip trend. Infused with soothing rose water and antioxidant-rich ingredients like goji berry and Kakadu plum, the comfortable formula keeps lips feeling hydrated while delivering long-lasting colour payoff. $11.47 on Amazon

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Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream – $33.90

La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum, Dark Spot Corrector– $79.05

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps, Rich, Luscious Body Lotion – $41.25