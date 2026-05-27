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This prom season, let social media’s biggest beauty trends inspire your glam. From faux freckles and blurred lips to rosy flushed cheeks, viral makeup looks are dominating beauty routines everywhere–and they’re easy to recreate at home. Whether you’re drawn to romantic soft glam or a pop of under-eye shadow, these trending looks are guaranteed to have you feeling photo-ready all night long. With standout products from brands like Bobbi Brown, Rare Beauty and Wet n Wild, ahead are five prom beauty trends set to define 2026.
A face of freckles
Sun-kissed, natural-looking freckles continue to dominate beauty feeds this year. The trend adds a youthful, fresh-faced finish to any makeup look–especially when paired with dewy skin and barely-there bronzer. Whether you opt for a few subtle dots across the nose or a full faux-freckled moment, this playful trend instantly creates that “just got back from vacation” glow.
’90s soft glam
Soft glam is getting a nostalgic upgrade for prom 2026. Think diffused brown shadows, softly sculpted skin, fluttery lashes and glossy lips inspired by iconic supermodel beauty looks from the ’90s. The vibe is perfect for anyone who wants timeless makeup that still feels trendy.
A touch of rouge
Romantic flushed cheeks are officially having a major moment. Inspired by the “cold girl” makeup trend, vibrant blush tones are being swept across the cheeks and nose for a naturally rosy, lit-from-within effect that’s perfect for prom photos.
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Crest 3D Whitestrips – $44.99
essie Break Fix Nail Glue – $10.96
L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion Jumbo – $17.96
Under-eye shadow
Move over smoky lids–under-eye shadow is stealing the spotlight this season. From soft taupes to dreamy champagne shimmers, adding colour beneath the lower lash line creates a sultry, lived-in effect that instantly elevates any makeup look. The finished product? Cool meets edgy without being over the top.
Blurred lips
Sharp lip liner is taking a backseat to soft, diffused colour this year. Blurred lips create a romantic, pillowy effect with softly blended edges. This trend pairs beautifully with glowing skin and minimal eye makeup for an ultra-romantic prom look.
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Dr. Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Cream – $33.90
La Roche-Posay Mela B3 Serum, Dark Spot Corrector– $79.05
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps, Rich, Luscious Body Lotion – $41.25
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