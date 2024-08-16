Menu

The Curator

How much do you really know about retinol?

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted August 16, 2024 7:18 pm
2 min read
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

So, you think you know all about retinol–but how much do you really know? While you may love the vitamin A derivative for its acne-fighting and anti-aging properties, there’s much more to it.

Beauty expert Janine Holmes stopped by The Morning Show to share all the facts, including why retinol is hailed the holy grail of skincare and how to properly incorporate it into your routine.

Read on to discover everything you need to know about the powerhouse ingredient, plus some of our favourite formulas on the market. But first, time for a game of true or false.

 

True or false: Retinol's sole purpose is to fight wrinkles and fine lines.

Answer: False

Retinol is considered the holy grail of skincare for good reason. Nicknamed the “Anti-aging Superhero,” it fights more than wrinkles and fine lines; it also helps to reduce sunspots and hyperpigmentation. Its versatility makes it suitable for all skin types—whether your skin is dry or oily, retinol can address concerns like dullness and clogged pores, bringing balance and vitality back to your complexion.

Story continues below advertisement

 

True or false: Retinol shouldn't be mixed with other ingredients including hyaluronic acid, as this will cause skin irritation.

Answer: False

“Good news: Hyaluronic acid and retinol are a match made in skincare heaven,” says Holmes. A true humectant, hyaluronic acid draws moisture into the skin, plumping up fine lines and wrinkles. You’ll want to invest in products that combine the powers of retinol and hyaluronic acid in one, like RoC’s Derm Correxion Fill and Treat Serum.

 

RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Advanced Retinol Serum
Infused with retinol and triple hyaluronic acid, this groundbreaking formula is the first non-invasive wrinkle filler clinically proven to erase signs of aging both instantly and over time. Enhanced with swertiamarin, it promotes cell renewal and restores volume, revealing smoother and more youthful-looking skin.
$49.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

True or false: Retinol should only be applied in the evening.

Answer: False

Retinol can be applied in the morning as well as evening. One caution: “When you are using a retinol product, you should always be using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least a rating of 15 or higher,” says Holmes, as retinol has been known to cause sensitivity to UV rays.

 

True or false: Due to its high effectiveness, retinol is often expensive to purchase?

Answer: False

Retinol is a more cost-effective solution to your skin concerns than a trip to the dermatologist. Products containing the ingredients, like RoC’s retinol serum, can be purchased for as little as $40 online and at local retailers. Your skin and your wallet will thank you!

Story continues below advertisement

 

More retinol products we love

The line-smoothing capsules

RoC Retinol Correxion Night Serum Capsules
RoC’s Retinol capsules ensure high potency with each use. Clinically proven, they maintain effectiveness over time, promising to deliver visible results in four weeks. Each capsule preserves the retinol’s stability from first drop to last.
$24.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The overnight serum

L’Oréal Paris Night Retinol Serum
This L’Oréal Paris serum features exclusive Retinol Guard technology to ensure consistent effectiveness. It boasts moisturized, supple skin overnight. In just two weeks, deep wrinkles appear reduced, revealing healthier, younger-looking skin.
$33.18 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

The concentrated cream

Paula's Choice 1% Retinol Treatment Cream with Peptide
This Paula’s Secret anti-aging treatment features controlled-release retinol for even, consistent absorption, targeting fine lines and wrinkles with a one per cent retinol blend, licorice and soothing plant extracts. Antioxidant vitamin C brightens and firms, improving skin tone for a youthful, radiant complexion.
$108 at SkinCeuticals
Story continues below advertisement

 

The award-winning oil

Retinol Acne Clearing Oil
Turns out, retinol comes in oil form, too. Powered by a lipid-based delivery system, this Dermalogica formula nourishes with argan, rosehip seed and golden jojoba oils. Slow-release retinol optimizes skin recovery overnight, reducing fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation, while salicylic acid targets breakouts for clearer skin.
$124 at Dermalogica

 

The restorative under-eye masks

Grace & Stella Retinol Under-Eye Masks
Brighten and refresh tired eyes overnight with these adorable Grace & Stella under-eye masks. Infused with retinol, sea moss and ceramides, these patches reduce fine lines, puffiness and dark circles, leaving your skin hydrated and radiant by morning.
$24.95 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

The rejuvenating body cleanser

Dove Body Love Body Cleanser
Looking to rejuvenate dry skin overnight? Infused with retinol serum, botanical oils and a moisture boost complex, this Dove body cleanser nourishes, soothes and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier while you sleep.
$9.99 on Amazon
