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The year was 2010 and I was a millennial teen who wore little to no makeup, but always took pride in a good at-home manicure. From hot sellers like Big Apple Red and Funny Bunny to more under-the-radar hues like Dulce de Leche, my nail polish collection was a shrine to OPI–and my weekly manicure ritual? Sacred.

There’s something deeply nostalgic about OPI. As the brand’s co-founder Susie Weiss-Fischmann once told me, “We made nail lacquer personal to women.” And she’s right. The shades, the names, the memories attached to them–it’s never been just nail polish.

Years later, however, I found it tough to resist the siren call of the nail salon. Gel manicures were shinier, stronger and looked impossibly perfect. But the lengthy appointments (not to mention the expense) slowly started to wear on me.

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Enter OPI GELement Gel Essentials Kit: the at-home gel manicure system that brings the salon to you. Naturally, I was eager to test it out–more than a decade later, it was finally time to put my nail painting skills back into action. As someone who loves the look of a fresh gel manicure, especially before a big event (weddings, vacations–you name it), this felt like the beauty essential my routine had been missing all along.

Read on to discover why this kit has made me rethink my monthly nail appointments.

What does the OPI GELement system do?

Designed to recreate a salon-quality gel manicure from home, the system uses an LED curing lamp alongside gel-compatible base and top coats to lock in colour with a glossy, chip-resistant finish.

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The goal? Long-lasting nails without the constant salon upkeep.

What’s included in the kit?

The starter kit comes with:

Base coat for strong adhesion

No-wipe top coat for shine and durability

LED gel curing lamp

Prep pads

Cuticle pushers

File/buffers

The application itself is surprisingly beginner-friendly. The key is prep–and patience. OPI recommends keeping nails completely dry before application and applying thin coats (“We’re not frosting a cake,” the instructions cheekily remind you). Cure each layer under the lamp, repeat and suddenly you’re staring at hands that look professionally painted.

And yes, the glossy finish really is that good.

My review

The first time I used the GELement system, I genuinely felt like I had unlocked some sort of beauty life hack. There I was, sitting at my dining table in pyjamas, curing gel polish under an LED lamp like I suddenly owned a nail studio.

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The gel lamp itself is surprisingly compact compared to other systems on the market, which seem bulky and overly complicated. With the GELement system, curing your nails is as simple as pressing a button–and I appreciate that the kit includes everything you need for a salon-worthy manicure at home, right down to the cuticle pushers–it just makes it that much easier.

What immediately impressed me was how polished–pun fully intended–the final result looked. The top coat gives nails that ultra-glossy finish you typically only get after a salon appointment. Even better? The manicure actually lasted–no chips after weeks of typing, opening packages, washing dishes, you name it.

After a few uses, here’s what stood out most:

The shine is salon-level glossy

My nails felt stronger

The system was easier to use than expected

My manicure lasted significantly longer than regular polish

It saved me both time and money compared to salon visits

The convenience factor alone makes it worth it. There’s something deeply satisfying about giving yourself a fresh gel manicure the night before an event without needing to book an appointment weeks in advance. DIY seriously never felt so good.

I’ve already decided this will be my go-to before any occasion where I want my nails to look expensive without actually spending salon-level money–if only the GELement system existed back in my prom era.

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Hot tip #1: Paint your free-edge–the outermost part of your nail–first. It truly makes all the difference in helping your mani last longer and look more polished.

Hot tip #2: One thing celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt–known for creating Hailey Bieber’s viral glazed donut nails–stresses is proper removal. “Getting your nails done doesn’t really damage your nails–it’s improper removal that damages the nail,” she explains. Instead of peeling or picking at gel polish (guilty), she recommends gently filing off the top coat first before soaking nails in acetone or using a gel remover. Translation: patience now saves your nails later.

The pros

The OPI GELement system feels like the grown-up evolution of the at-home manicures I obsessed over as a teenager. It delivers the long-lasting, high-shine finish of a salon gel manicure while letting you skip the appointment, the wait time and the ever-growing bill at checkout.

To summarize, here’s everything I loved about it:

Salon-worthy glossy finish

Long-lasting wear with minimal chipping

Beginner-friendly setup

Compact design

Great value compared to regular salon visits

Perfect for events, travel and last-minute plans

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The cons

Like any gel system, there’s a learning curve. If you rush the prep or apply coats too thickly, things can get messy fast. Thin layers and patience are non-negotiable here.

There’s also the upfront investment of purchasing the starter kit and additional gel shades separately. But when you compare that to the cost of regular gel appointments–which can easily add up to hundreds over a few months–the value becomes pretty clear. I used to spend $70 on a manicure that I can now do myself…what’s not to love?

The final verdict

Yes, doing your own nails takes time–and practice. But unlike sitting in a salon chair for hours, using this product feels relaxing. It’s less errand energy and more self-care ritual. For anyone who loves the look of a professional gel manicure but is tired of the upkeep, OPI’s GELement system is absolutely worth the investment. Safe to say: teenage me is thrilled. 5/5

More OPI must-haves

Opi'm a Bubble Bunny Nail Polish The viral nail shade everyone’s been trying to get their hands on is finally back. OPI’m a Bubble Bunny blends two of the brand’s most iconic hues–Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny–to create the ultimate milky pink-white manicure. $13.59 on Amazon (was $15.5)

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OPI xPRESS/ON Press-On Nails Can’t quite master that crisp French tip? These flirty press-ons give you a flawless, salon-worthy finish in just seconds. $22.49 on Amazon

OPI Nature Strong Cuticle Oil Infused with grape seed, sesame and cupuaçu oils, this ultra-nourishing formula helps protect and strengthen dry cuticles. Its tube-like packaging makes it great for on-the-go maintenance. $19 on Amazon

OPI Chrome Effects Mirror-Shine Nail Powder Tin Man Can Glaze PSA: The chrome powder used to create Hailey Bieber’s viral glazed donut nails for the 2022 Met Gala is now available for pre-order! Get your hands on it now before it’s too late. Pre-order now

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Drip Dry Lacquer, OPI If you’re running late to an occasion (because, same), a few drops of this antioxidant-packed lacquer will take your nails from wet to set in a pinch. $16.8 on Amazon

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OPI Nail Polish Remover – $9.99

Nail Art Brush Set – $10.99

Tweezerman Nail Buff – $13.01