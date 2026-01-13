The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
New year, new smile! If you’re reluctant to splurge on a costly professional whitening treatment (we don’t blame you), but still want 2026 to be the year you commit to brighter, whiter teeth, you’ve come to the right place. Today’s at-home teeth whitening products–think Colgate, Crest and Luelli–make it easier than ever to tackle everything from lingering coffee and red wine stains to everyday dullness, without the price tag. Whether you’re looking for gentle formulas suitable for your sensitive teeth or low-effort options that keep discolouration in check between treatments, we’ve rounded up the best teeth-whitening essentials for your brightest smile yet.
This purple-toned toothpaste uses colour-correcting pigments to instantly neutralize yellow hues. The peroxide-free formula brightens with each brush, making it perfect for daily use and sensitive smiles.
Powered by LED technology, this at-home whitening system delivers professional-level results without the appointment. Designed to target deep stains, it offers a noticeably brighter smile in just minutes per session.
