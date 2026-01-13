SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Best at-home teeth whitening for your brightest smile yet

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 13, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
best teeth whitening products
Read on for the best at-home teeth whitening products--think Colgate, Crest and Luelli--that tackle everything from lingering coffee stains to everyday dullness.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New year, new smile! If you’re reluctant to splurge on a costly professional whitening treatment (we don’t blame you), but still want 2026 to be the year you commit to brighter, whiter teeth, you’ve come to the right place. Today’s at-home teeth whitening products–think Colgate, Crest and Luelli–make it easier than ever to tackle everything from lingering coffee and red wine stains to everyday dullness, without the price tag. Whether you’re looking for gentle formulas suitable for your sensitive teeth or low-effort options that keep discolouration in check between treatments, we’ve rounded up the best teeth-whitening essentials for your brightest smile yet.

 

Best whitening toothpaste

Anareal Teeth Whitening Purple Toothpaste
This purple-toned toothpaste uses colour-correcting pigments to instantly neutralize yellow hues. The peroxide-free formula brightens with each brush, making it perfect for daily use and sensitive smiles.
$15.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best whitening strips

Crest 3D Whitestrips Vivid White
A red-carpet favourite, these easy-to-use whitening strips dissolve surface and set-in stains. Expect visible brightening in days, with a flexible design you and your teeth will love.
$58.98 on Amazon

 

Best whitening strips for sensitive teeth

Best at-home teeth whitening
Lumex Teeth Whitening
Created for those prone to sensitivity, these whitening strips deliver gradual, comfortable whitening. They lift discolouration without harsh ingredients, while protecting enamel and gums.
$65 at Walmart

 

Story continues below advertisement

Best whitening kit

Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit
Powered by LED technology, this at-home whitening system delivers professional-level results without the appointment. Designed to target deep stains, it offers a noticeably brighter smile in just minutes per session.
$29.99 on Amazon (was $37.99)
More Recommendations

 

Best whitening oral rinse

TheraBreath Whitening Oral Rinse
More than a mouthwash, this alcohol-free rinse helps gently whiten while supporting fresh breath and oral health. Ideal for daily use, it keeps stains at bay and helps maintain a just-whitened finish.
$13.47 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best whitening pens

best teeth whitening
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
Think of this as beauty sleep for your smile. Applied before bed, the precision pen works overnight to fade stains gradually, offering a low-maintenance way to maintain bright, pearly whites.
$142.57 at Walmart (was $178.21)

 

