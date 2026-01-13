Send this page to someone via email

New year, new smile! If you’re reluctant to splurge on a costly professional whitening treatment (we don’t blame you), but still want 2026 to be the year you commit to brighter, whiter teeth, you’ve come to the right place. Today’s at-home teeth whitening products–think Colgate, Crest and Luelli–make it easier than ever to tackle everything from lingering coffee and red wine stains to everyday dullness, without the price tag. Whether you’re looking for gentle formulas suitable for your sensitive teeth or low-effort options that keep discolouration in check between treatments, we’ve rounded up the best teeth-whitening essentials for your brightest smile yet.

Best whitening toothpaste

Anareal Teeth Whitening Purple Toothpaste This purple-toned toothpaste uses colour-correcting pigments to instantly neutralize yellow hues. The peroxide-free formula brightens with each brush, making it perfect for daily use and sensitive smiles. $15.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Best whitening strips

Crest 3D Whitestrips Vivid White A red-carpet favourite, these easy-to-use whitening strips dissolve surface and set-in stains. Expect visible brightening in days, with a flexible design you and your teeth will love. $58.98 on Amazon

Best whitening strips for sensitive teeth

Lumex Teeth Whitening Created for those prone to sensitivity, these whitening strips deliver gradual, comfortable whitening. They lift discolouration without harsh ingredients, while protecting enamel and gums. $65 at Walmart

Best whitening kit

Luelli Teeth Whitening Kit Powered by LED technology, this at-home whitening system delivers professional-level results without the appointment. Designed to target deep stains, it offers a noticeably brighter smile in just minutes per session. $29.99 on Amazon (was $37.99)

Best whitening oral rinse

TheraBreath Whitening Oral Rinse More than a mouthwash, this alcohol-free rinse helps gently whiten while supporting fresh breath and oral health. Ideal for daily use, it keeps stains at bay and helps maintain a just-whitened finish. $13.47 on Amazon

Best whitening pens

Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen Think of this as beauty sleep for your smile. Applied before bed, the precision pen works overnight to fade stains gradually, offering a low-maintenance way to maintain bright, pearly whites. $142.57 at Walmart (was $178.21)

