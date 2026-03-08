The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This International Women’s Day, we’re shining a spotlight on 11 inspiring female-led brands and their visionary women CEOs, highlighting their entrepreneurial journeys and impactful innovations. From luxury beauty and clean skincare to women’s fashion and lifestyle, these brands (and the women behind them) are transforming the way we shop and live. Read on to explore their stories and experience their game-changing products for yourself.
Noura Sakkijha - Mejuri
Noura Sakkijha, co-founder and CEO of Mejuri, set out to transform the fine jewellery industry by encouraging women to buy diamond jewellery for themselves. A third-generation jeweller with a background in industrial engineering, she launched the direct-to-consumer brand in 2015 with a focus on everyday, accessible luxury rather than traditional gifting. Under her leadership, Mejuri has become a modern jewellery powerhouse, redefining how–and why–people shop for fine jewellery.
Joanna Griffiths - Knix
Karen Danudjaja - Blume
Treana Peake - Obakki
Cassandra Thurswell - Kitsch
In 2010, Cassandra Thurswell kickstarted Kitsch from her Los Angeles apartment, initially focusing solely on hair accessories. From humble beginnings of door-to-door sales, the brand rapidly ascended to national retail shelves in a mere two years, before landing its debut at Ulta Beauty in 2014. Today, Kitsch has evolved into a thriving e-commerce platform, earning accolades for being one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Beyond its commercial success, Kitsch has forged a partnership with 4ocean to actively combat plastic pollution. With such initiatives in place, Kitsch is poised for a bright future.
Jane Wurwand - Dermalogica
Drawing inspiration from her mother’s wise counsel, “Learn how to do something,” Jane Wurwand laid the foundation for Dermalogica–now the leading brand in the professional skincare industry. Her journey began with the establishment of the International Dermal Institute (IDI), where she personally trained countless professional skin therapists, effectively revolutionizing the skincare landscape. Yet, Dermalogica’s influence transcends mere skincare products; it actively empowers 100,000 women annually within the industry. This initiative reflects Wurwand’s overarching mission to equip women with the requisite skills and opportunities for success, no matter what their situation is in life.
Ju Rhyu - Hero Cosmetics
Among the plethora of pimple patches flooding the skincare market, Hero Cosmetics emerges as the ultimate standout time and again. Founded by Korea-native Ju Rhyu, the brand aptly named Hero Cosmetics was born out of a desire to save troubled skin. Sparked by her fascination with South Korea’s fervent fanbase for pimple-patching products, Rhyu’s foray into the skincare industry was serendipitous. What began as a single SKU on Amazon swiftly blossomed into a flourishing community, and, subsequently, an entire line of coveted skincare essentials.
Jen Atkin - Ouai
When Jen Atkin introduced her Ouai brand to the haircare scene, it became an immediate sensation. Followers of the LA-based celebrity stylist, renowned for her work with stars like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, were captivated by the brand’s expertly crafted formulas, visually appealing packaging and distinctive name (it’s pronounced ‘way’). Crafted with the needs of her time-starved celebrity clientele in mind, Ouai offers a diverse range of products, from innovative dry shampoo foam to leave-in conditioner spray and supplements for oily scalps. Each product is infused with nourishing ingredients, helping to streamline styling routines without compromising on quality.
Laura Thompson & Connie Lo - Three Ships Beauty
Maria Desmarais - Athena Club
Maria Desmarais, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Athena Club, embarked on her professional journey in the corporate world for a mere two years before her passion for revolutionizing the personal care industry beckoned. Developed in 2019, Athena Club has since become recognized as the first modern consumer packaged goods company offering customers easier access to premium self-care essentials. Desmarais’s achievements have earned her impressive accolades, including being named a Forbes 30 under 30 recipient in retail and ecommerce. Under her leadership, Athena Club has experienced exponential growth, landing placements on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years.
Tiffany Masterson - Drunk Elephant
After years of disappointment with ineffective skin care products, Tiffany Masterson took matters into her own hands. She identified six culprit ingredients (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes and SLS), and later coined them the ‘Suspicious 6.’ Determined to find a solution, her quest gave birth to the coveted Drunk Elephant brand. Void of Suspicious 6 ingredients, all Drunk Elephant products are developed with a focus on maintaining healthy pH levels and using powerful active ingredients that support the skin’s acid mantle.
