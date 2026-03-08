The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This International Women’s Day, we’re shining a spotlight on 11 inspiring female-led brands and their visionary women CEOs, highlighting their entrepreneurial journeys and impactful innovations. From luxury beauty and clean skincare to women’s fashion and lifestyle, these brands (and the women behind them) are transforming the way we shop and live. Read on to explore their stories and experience their game-changing products for yourself.

Noura Sakkijha - Mejuri

Noura Sakkijha, co-founder and CEO of Mejuri, set out to transform the fine jewellery industry by encouraging women to buy diamond jewellery for themselves. A third-generation jeweller with a background in industrial engineering, she launched the direct-to-consumer brand in 2015 with a focus on everyday, accessible luxury rather than traditional gifting. Under her leadership, Mejuri has become a modern jewellery powerhouse, redefining how–and why–people shop for fine jewellery.

Puffy Charlotte Hoops An elevated everyday earring, these puffy hoops feature fluid, organic curves that perfectly hug your earlobes, adding an artistic edge to your jewellery rotation. $128 at Mejuri

Joanna Griffiths - Knix

With Knix, Joanna Griffiths didn’t just launch an intimates brand, she reshaped the way we think about underwear. Since 2013, the brand has set the standard for innovation, inclusivity and body positivity, introducing leakproof underwear and wire-free bras made for real bodies. With a savvy direct-to-consumer model and a focus on confidence-boosting essentials, Griffiths has turned Knix into a category-defining brand that women love to wear.

Knix Super Leakproof Dream Short If your flow means business, this cult-fave style–available in a variety of fun colours, patterns and inclusive sizing–seriously delivers. Designed for heavy absorbency, the Dream Short holds the equivalent of about 2.5 regular pads or 5.5 super tampons. We also love that Knix is a proudly Canadian brand! $48 on Amazon $48 at Knix.ca

Karen Danudjaja - Blume

Karen Danudjaja, co-founder and CEO of Blume, launched the Vancouver-based company in 2017 with a mission to rethink the daily coffee ritual. Focused on plant-based, functional and caffeine-free blends, she set out to create café-quality drinks that support everyday wellness. What began as a small side project has since grown into a widely distributed North American brand, bringing colourful superfood lattes and mindful beverage alternatives to kitchens and cafés alike–don’t mind if we do!

Blume SuperBelly Packets Blume SuperBelly Packets make gut-friendly hydration easy wherever you go. These single-serve drink mixes combine electrolytes, prebiotic fibre and functional ingredients to support digestion and bloat relief. Just stir into water for a refreshing, wellness-boosting sip. $32 on Amazon

Treana Peake - Obakki

Driven by a vision to connect the world through modern design, Treana Peake founded Obakki in 2005, a Vancouver-based fashion and ethical lifestyle brand. Through Obakki’s online marketplace, artisans from around the globe craft unique jewellery, homewares, clothing and more, bringing their work to a wider audience. In 2009, Peake extended her mission by establishing the Obakki Foundation, supporting economic, educational, and environmental initiatives in the very communities where these makers live and work.

OAXACAN Copita Set of 4 Crafted by hand in Oaxaca, these fair-trade cups stand out with their naturally imperfect silhouettes and richly weathered patina–details that give every piece its own distinct character. $45 at Obakki.com

Cassandra Thurswell - Kitsch

In 2010, Cassandra Thurswell kickstarted Kitsch from her Los Angeles apartment, initially focusing solely on hair accessories. From humble beginnings of door-to-door sales, the brand rapidly ascended to national retail shelves in a mere two years, before landing its debut at Ulta Beauty in 2014. Today, Kitsch has evolved into a thriving e-commerce platform, earning accolades for being one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Beyond its commercial success, Kitsch has forged a partnership with 4ocean to actively combat plastic pollution. With such initiatives in place, Kitsch is poised for a bright future.

Kitsch Mini Spa Rollers 2pc Set Enjoy a cooling facial with this oh-so-soothing ice roller from Kitsch. Made of surgical stainless steel, this tool does wonders for calming inflammation and redness and even improves circulation. It’s sure to become your new favourite skin care addition. $22.99 on Amazon $25 on mykitsch.ca (was $34)

Jane Wurwand - Dermalogica

Drawing inspiration from her mother’s wise counsel, “Learn how to do something,” Jane Wurwand laid the foundation for Dermalogica–now the leading brand in the professional skincare industry. Her journey began with the establishment of the International Dermal Institute (IDI), where she personally trained countless professional skin therapists, effectively revolutionizing the skincare landscape. Yet, Dermalogica’s influence transcends mere skincare products; it actively empowers 100,000 women annually within the industry. This initiative reflects Wurwand’s overarching mission to equip women with the requisite skills and opportunities for success, no matter what their situation is in life.

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator Facial Scrub Powder A bestseller and one of Wurwand’s must-have products, this rice-based powder exfoliant polishes skin to perfection. It activates upon contact with water, releasing skin-loving ingredients including papain, salicylic acid and rice enzymes for an all-over glow. $29.5 on Amazon $29.5 at Dermalogica

Ju Rhyu - Hero Cosmetics

Among the plethora of pimple patches flooding the skincare market, Hero Cosmetics emerges as the ultimate standout time and again. Founded by Korea-native Ju Rhyu, the brand aptly named Hero Cosmetics was born out of a desire to save troubled skin. Sparked by her fascination with South Korea’s fervent fanbase for pimple-patching products, Rhyu’s foray into the skincare industry was serendipitous. What began as a single SKU on Amazon swiftly blossomed into a flourishing community, and, subsequently, an entire line of coveted skincare essentials.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible+ Hydrocolloid pimple patches have become all the rage as of late. These daytime stickers by Hero Cosmetics work to absorb pimple gunk in just six to eight hours. They’re super-thin and so comfortable, you’ll forget they’re even on your face. $27.58 on Amazon (was $28.99)

Jen Atkin - Ouai

When Jen Atkin introduced her Ouai brand to the haircare scene, it became an immediate sensation. Followers of the LA-based celebrity stylist, renowned for her work with stars like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, were captivated by the brand’s expertly crafted formulas, visually appealing packaging and distinctive name (it’s pronounced ‘way’). Crafted with the needs of her time-starved celebrity clientele in mind, Ouai offers a diverse range of products, from innovative dry shampoo foam to leave-in conditioner spray and supplements for oily scalps. Each product is infused with nourishing ingredients, helping to streamline styling routines without compromising on quality.

Ouai Leave In Conditioner This multitasking deep conditioner mist is meant for every occasion and hair type. With its powerful amino acid blend, tamarind seed extract and vitamin E, it magically protects hair from heat and UV damage, smooths split ends and frizz and detangles and conditions every strand. $52 on Amazon $52 at Sephora

Laura Thompson & Connie Lo - Three Ships Beauty

Laura Thompson and Connie Lo are the co-founders of Three Ships, a Canadian natural skincare brand they launched in Toronto in 2017 with just $4,000. Frustrated by greenwashing in the beauty industry, the duo set out to create transparent, effective and affordable formulas. Built on the belief that healthy skin doesn’t require a complicated 12-step routine, Three Ships products are developed by world-class chemists to solve skin concerns simply–complete with clear labels and an Ingredients Glossary so customers always know exactly what’s inside.

Three Ships - OffDuty Sea Algae + Bio-Peptide Smoothing Biodegradable Eye Masks These biodegradable hydrogel eye masks brighten and hydrate in just ten minutes. Powered by bio-peptides and sea algae, they smooth fine lines while plumping and conditioning delicate under-eyes. And they dissolve in hot water for guilt-free disposal. $44 on Amazon

Maria Desmarais - Athena Club

Maria Desmarais, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Athena Club, embarked on her professional journey in the corporate world for a mere two years before her passion for revolutionizing the personal care industry beckoned. Developed in 2019, Athena Club has since become recognized as the first modern consumer packaged goods company offering customers easier access to premium self-care essentials. Desmarais’s achievements have earned her impressive accolades, including being named a Forbes 30 under 30 recipient in retail and ecommerce. Under her leadership, Athena Club has experienced exponential growth, landing placements on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years.

Athena Club Creamy Body Wash, Coconut Sparkle This all-in-one Creamy Body Wash thoroughly cleanses and simultaneously softens and protects skin with vitamins, omegas, healthy extracts and antioxidants. Bonus: You can shave with it, too. $11.97 at Walmart

Tiffany Masterson - Drunk Elephant

After years of disappointment with ineffective skin care products, Tiffany Masterson took matters into her own hands. She identified six culprit ingredients (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes and SLS), and later coined them the ‘Suspicious 6.’ Determined to find a solution, her quest gave birth to the coveted Drunk Elephant brand. Void of Suspicious 6 ingredients, all Drunk Elephant products are developed with a focus on maintaining healthy pH levels and using powerful active ingredients that support the skin’s acid mantle.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Skincare that doubles as makeup? Yes, please. These Drunk Elephant bronzing drops are formulated with nourishing polyphenols and a blend of peptides to support a healthy skin barrier. Like sunshine in a bottle, they provide a natural bronzy glow without the long-term consequences. $53.33 on Amazon

