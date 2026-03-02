Send this page to someone via email

If your complexion is feeling tight, flaky or just a little meh post-winter, it’s time to call in the real heavy hitters: face serums. Brimming with potent active ingredients, these lightweight formulas penetrate deeply to replenish moisture, restore radiance and smooth the look of fine lines after months of cold air and cranked-up heat. From a glow-boosting Cetaphil formula to a barrier-repairing hydrator by Bioderma and a gentle retinol that revives lacklustre skin from Glow Recipe, read on for the best face serums for spring-ready skin.

Ingredients by skin concern

For dehydration & tightness: Look for hyaluronic acid, glycerin and panthenol to draw water into the skin, plus squalane to seal it in. These humectant-emollient pairings help restore bounce and comfort.

Look for and to draw water into the skin, plus to seal it in. These humectant-emollient pairings help restore bounce and comfort. For a compromised skin barrier: Seek out ceramides, niacinamide and fatty acids to reinforce the moisture barrier and reduce redness. Oat extract and centella asiatica are also great for soothing irritation.

Seek out and to reinforce the moisture barrier and reduce redness. Oat extract and centella asiatica are also great for soothing irritation. For dullness & uneven tone: Vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid or stable derivatives), niacinamide and gentle exfoliating acids like lactic or glycolic acid help brighten and refine texture after months of buildup.

(L-ascorbic acid or stable derivatives), and gentle exfoliating acids like help brighten and refine texture after months of buildup. For fine lines & loss of firmness: Retinol or retinal (start low and slow), peptides and antioxidants work to smooth the look of wrinkles and support collagen production.

(start low and slow), and work to smooth the look of wrinkles and support collagen production. For sensitivity: Opt for fragrance-free formulas with calming ingredients like aloe, oat complex and feverfew , and avoid overly strong exfoliants until your skin feels balanced again.

Opt for with calming ingredients like and , and avoid overly strong exfoliants until your skin feels balanced again. For acne-prone skin: Salicylic acid, niacinamide and zinc help unclog pores, reduce oiliness and calm inflammation. Lightweight, non-comedogenic hydrators like hyaluronic acid ensure your skin stays hydrated without breakout-triggering heaviness.

Best hydrating

Bioderma Hydrabio Hydration Booster This Bioderma serum is your answer to dehydrated post-winter skin, providing instant, long-lasting moisture. Enhanced with niacinamide and Aquagenium, it reactivates your skin’s natural hydration process while also priming for flawless makeup application. $47.99 on Amazon

Best for acne

Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum If winter left your skin congested and out of balance, this lightweight, plant-powered serum helps hit reset. Natural salicylic acid works to clear pores and smooth texture, while grape-derived antioxidants keep skin looking fresh. It’s the perfect clarifying step as humidity rises and layers get lighter. $66 on Amazon

Best brightening

Cetaphil Healthy Radiance Brightening Serum Glow on with this advanced peptide Cetaphil formula. The gentle blend of natural extracts, illuminating white sea daffodil and brightening niacinamide helps to magically diminish winter dullness and fatigue drop by drop. $28.2 on Amazon

Best texture-smoothing

Kiehl's Ultra Pure High-Potency 9.8% Glycolic Acid Serum Comprised of only seven ingredients, this concentrated Kiehl’s serum harnesses the power of glycolic acid to visibly refine skin texture and minimize the appearance of pores for a smoother, more vibrant visage this season and beyond. $47.50 at Sephora

Best for sensitive skin

Aveeno Calm + Restore Triple Oat Hydrating Face Serum for Sensitive Skin Triple oat complex–oat flour, extract and oil–nourishes, while feverfew calms dry skin in this gentle yet powerful Aveeno face serum. It absorbs instantly to soothe sensitive skin and repair its natural moisture barrier. $25.96 on Amazon (was $29.97)

Best anti-aging

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Anti-Aging Serum Just a few drops of this dermatologist-backed La Roche-Posay formula in the evening combats signs of aging with repeated use. Glycolic acid, LHA and salicylic acid deliver gentle, oil-free exfoliation to smooth texture, clear congestion and restore radiance dulled by months of dry air and buildup. $64 on Amazon

Best retinol serum

Glow Recipe Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum Not all retinols are created equal. This triple retinoid serum from Glow Recipe pairs potent resurfacing power with barrier-soothing blackberry extract to clarify blemish-prone skin and soften fine lines—ideal for reviving dull, post-winter complexions without triggering irritation. $65 at Sephora

Best vitamin C

Drunk Elephant C-Firma Fresh Vitamin-C Day Serum Looking to boost brightness and firm skin for spring? Drunk Elephant’s highly potent 15 per cent vitamin C day serum is destined for your routine. Layer under sunscreen to protect against pollution and UV-induced free radical damage. $105 at Sephora

Best plumping

Biossance Squalane + Hyaluronic Acid Copper Peptide Rapid Plumping Serum The key to youthful skin, this Biossance plumping serum boasts a bouncy complexion courtesy of moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and squalane. Plus, collagen-promoting copper peptides enhance firmness. $92 at Sephora

Best for hyperpigmentation

Nivea Luminous630 Dark Spot Solution Advanced Face Serum Months of dry indoor heat and dull buildup can make pigmentation look more pronounced. This targeted serum helps visibly reduce dark spots and even tone, revealing brighter, more uniform skin just in time for sunnier days. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, it layers seamlessly under your spring SPF. $37.77 on Amazon

Best barrier-boosting

Innisfree Green Tea Seed Hyaluronic Serum Get your glow back with this bestselling serum from Innisfree. Powered by green tea, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, it floods post-winter skin with lasting hydration and fortifies your skin barrier with just a few pumps. Perfect for both morning and night routines, it boasts a coveted glass-skin sheen. $40.5 on Amazon

