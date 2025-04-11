10 travel essentials to pack in your carry-on for a short getaway

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Planning a quick getaway and want to skip the checked baggage? You’re in the right place. Packing light with just a carry-on is not as hard as it sounds, especially when you’ve got space-saving essentials that will make planning a breeze. In this guide, you’ll find everyday travel essentials, easy staple outfits, and smart organizers that are sure to make packing fast and stress-free with only a carry-on—making the most of every inch of space.

Samsonite Pro Carry-On A lightweight, expandable carry-on with 360 degree wheels, and a front pocket that’s perfect for quick trips. It’s roomy and ensures your essentials are within easy reach—perfect for those who like to pack light and keep things efficient. $233.28 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

The Packing Cubes Get ready for neat and stress-free packing with this 6-piece packing cube set. Featuring cubes, a zip pouch, and shoe bags, it’s both stylish and practical making it a game-changer for any short getaway. $92 at Beis

The Semo Tote A timeless tote made from recycled fabric, with six pockets and a laptop sleeve. This is chic, sustainable and can easily fold in your carry-on—great for everyday use no matter your destination or outfit. $190 at Lojel

Monos Travel Jewellery Case This compact Monos vegan leather jewelry case has a sleek design with removable compartments so you can secure your favourite pieces in a stylish and space-saving way. $125 at Monos

Story continues below advertisement

EACHY Travel Makeup Bag A great two-in-one option for makeup and toiletries with plenty of inner pockets for easy organization. It’s compact yet spacious with a flat design, making it easy to arrange and grab what you need. $32.99 on Amazon (was $35.05)

You may also like:

trtl Travel and Airplane Pillow – $80

Unisex Toiletry Bag – $24

Grace & stella Weekend Reset Edit – $35

Sephora Collection Mini Face and Eye Brush Set – $30

Summer Fridays The Jet Lag Essentials Hydration Set – $46

RTOPS three-in-one Wireless Charger Skip the tangled cords with this 3-in-1 portable and foldable mini charging station. It’s compact, space-saving and helps you minimize the tech gear—convenient and simple for travel or everyday use. $26.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

Story continues below advertisement

e.l.f Jet Set Hydration Kit Travel doesn’t have to dry your skin out. This e.l.f travel kit includes hydrating skin care essentials for day and night in a convenient size that is perfect for travel. Plus, it’s TSA-approved! $22 on Amazon $17 at Walmart

Five-Pack Women’s Fitted Tees This five-pack of fitted tees in classic colours is not only versatile, but also easy to roll and pack in any carry-on. Breathable and comfy for all-day wear, you can dress them up or down while going easy on the packing. $53.99 on Amazon (was $66.99)

Conair The Knot Mini Oval Dryer Brush A mini oval dryer brush that weighs just 0.5 lbs is the perfect tool for styling on-the-go especially when you want to pack light. This dries, smoothes, and volumizes in one step for effortless and quick styling anywhere. $33.44 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Tide Travel Sink Packets These Tide detergent sink packets are great for emergencies or soaking items on the go. They help you pack light and skip bulky travel loads when you know you only have a carry-on. $10.97 on Amazon

You may also like:

Gillette Venus Mini Extra Smooth – $13

USB Adapter – $9

ZHCHG Luggage Travel Cup Holder – $20

ETRONIK Weekender Bag – $36

Downy Releaser Spray – $3