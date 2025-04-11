10 travel essentials to pack in your carry-on for a short getaway

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Planning a quick getaway and want to skip the checked baggage? You’re in the right place. Packing light with just a carry-on is not as hard as it sounds, especially when you’ve got space-saving essentials that will make planning a breeze. In this guide, you’ll find everyday travel essentials, easy staple outfits, and smart organizers that are sure to make packing fast and stress-free with only a carry-on—making the most of every inch of space.
A lightweight, expandable carry-on with 360 degree wheels, and a front pocket that’s perfect for quick trips. It’s roomy and ensures your essentials are within easy reach—perfect for those who like to pack light and keep things efficient.
Get ready for neat and stress-free packing with this 6-piece packing cube set. Featuring cubes, a zip pouch, and shoe bags, it’s both stylish and practical making it a game-changer for any short getaway.
A timeless tote made from recycled fabric, with six pockets and a laptop sleeve. This is chic, sustainable and can easily fold in your carry-on—great for everyday use no matter your destination or outfit.
This five-pack of fitted tees in classic colours is not only versatile, but also easy to roll and pack in any carry-on. Breathable and comfy for all-day wear, you can dress them up or down while going easy on the packing.
A mini oval dryer brush that weighs just 0.5 lbs is the perfect tool for styling on-the-go especially when you want to pack light. This dries, smoothes, and volumizes in one step for effortless and quick styling anywhere.
