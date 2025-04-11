The best carry-on luggages for 2025 travel

Send this page to someone via email

Planning any trips this year? Lucky you! Whether you’re running off to a quick weekend escape, or travelling international–its easy to make all your travels luxurious with luggage quality that’s nothing short of first-class. Monos, Lojel, Beis, Samsung and more! With the click of a mouse, you can add to cart for luggage that will last you for many vacations to come. Read on to discover the best carry-on pieces for 2025 travel.

Hybrid Carry-On This gorgeous carry-on from Monos combines the best of aluminum and polycarbonate for a suitcase that’s both durable and lightweight, with a sleek, refined metallic finish. Virtually unbreakable, has quiet wheels, TSA-accepted locks, and it’s designed to fit in overhead bins worldwide. What more could a travel-lover ask for? $405 at Monos

Cubo Small Lite The Cubo Small Lite from Lojel is designed with a sleek, slim profile to fit into any overhead bin. With a magnetic front compartment for easy laptop and document access, plus expandable space for when you need it, this carry-on is the high-quality piece you’ve been looking for. Comes with a 10-year warranty so you know this luggage is built to last! $450 at Lojel

Bugatti Barcelona 21.65 Inch Hard Side Carry-On Luggage with 3-Piece Packing Cube Set Travel smart with this sleek Bugatti Barcelona carry-on. With built-in AirTag security, a divider and packing cubes galore, it’s an essential for anyone looking to stay ultra organized. $199.99 at Best Buy

Lipault Plume Cabin Spinner From weekend getaways to travels abroad, this carry-on from Lipault’s Plume Spinner Collection gives you lightweight, water-repellent nylon, easy-grip zippers, and a spacious interior with multiple pockets. $ 256.00 at Samsonite (was $320.00)

Samsonite Unisex Small Expandable Spinner Luggage With its timeless design and extra expansion for all your belongings, this classic luggage looks great on any world-traveller. Enjoy a TSA-approved lock, and eco-friendly lining for sustainable travel. $204 on Amazon (was $269.95)

Samsonite Essens Spinner Large Meet Essens, your new essential for every trip–light, smart, and eco-friendly, designed to make traveling carefree. With its unique packing solution and innovative 3-point locking system, every journey just got a little easier. $429.95 at Samsonite

Samsonite Unisex Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage With smooth-rolling 360-degree wheels, a cushioned silicone handle, and award-winning design, this luggage piece from beis comes with every feature you need for a smooth trip. Plus, it’s available in tons of beautiful colours to match your travel aesthetic. $293.00 at Beis

Samsonite Unisex Omni 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage With smooth 360-degree spinner wheels and expandable capacity, this Samsonite lightweight carry-on looks great no matter how many miles it’s traveled. $165.92 on Amazon

axGear Carry on Luggage Cup Holder USB Charging Port Hard Case Spinner Wheels Lock A luggage that also holds your iced-coffee? Say no more. This carry-on luggage features a built-in cup holder and USB port for easy access to your essentials. It’s uniquely perfect for those who love staying connected and refreshed while traveling. $89.99 at Best Buy (was $134.99)

Travelpro® x Travel + Leisure Compact Carry-on Spinner and UnderSeat Tote Luggage Set Elevate your travel game with this matching carry-on spinner and underseat tote set – designed by true travel experts to combine style, durability, and effortless mobility. With sleek features like built-in organization, smooth-gliding wheels, and a laptop sleeve for your essentials, this set ensures every trip is as seamless as it is chic. $1,039.98 at TravelPro

Lipault Travel Accessories Packing Cubes Set of 3 Stay organized with the Lipault Travel Accessories Packing Cubes Set of 3–your secret to packing like a pro! These cubes always keep your clothes neat and tidy while on the go. $44.00 at Samsonite (was $55.00)

Iloj – Slim Wallet Simplify your everyday carry with the Lojel Slim Wallet, crafted from full-grain Vachetta leather and designed to hold cash and up to 8 cards. $135 at Lojel

