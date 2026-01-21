The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
When it comes to choosing the perfect night light for your child, the best options blend gentle, soothing light with fun and friendly designs that help kids get a restful sleep. They typically feature soft LEDs that won’t disturb sleep, adjustable brightness, cute shapes like stars, animals, or clouds, and smart features such as timers or colour‑changing modes to make nighttime comfort both practical and magical. Read on to brighten up their bedtime.
This LED clip-on star light is a versatile, dimmable night light perfect for nurseries, bedside bassinets, or kids’ rooms. It features a flexible 360° gooseneck and secure clip, making it easy to direct warm light anywhere.
Karine Foisy’s handmade glass nightlights are more than just lights—they’re cheerful companions designed to comfort and delight your little ones while brightening their rooms. Each sturdy, colourful piece is carefully crafted in Montreal, features a safe, cool-to-the-touch design, and comes with a 5W bulb, making every night a unique and cozy experience.
If your kid adores Squishmallows, these LED string lights are the perfect way to brighten up their room! Each glowing pendant features a beloved character—Cam the Cat, Fifi the Fox, Leonard the Lion, Lola the Unicorn, Sunny the Bee, Malcolm the Mushroom, and Winston the Owl.
Complete with a multi-functional sleep trainer, night light, sound machine, and alarm clock, the LittleHippo Mella is designed to help toddlers and kids develop healthy sleep habits using colors, facial expressions, and soothing sounds.
The Helight Red Light Therapy Sleep Device uses 630nm pure red light to naturally signal your body that it’s time to relax and fall asleep, supporting deeper, more restful sleep for both adults and kids. Compact, easy to use, and backed by science, this portable lamp follows a patented 28-minute cycle to help improve sleep quality anywhere, whether at home or while traveling.
Designed for LEGO fans, this Official Lego brick night light is fun and functional. You can choose from 8 colours or a custom shade, and with its soft silicone case and handy auto shut-off, it’s perfect for kids aged 6 and up.
