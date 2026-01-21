Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to choosing the perfect night light for your child, the best options blend gentle, soothing light with fun and friendly designs that help kids get a restful sleep. They typically feature soft LEDs that won’t disturb sleep, adjustable brightness, cute shapes like stars, animals, or clouds, and smart features such as timers or colour‑changing modes to make nighttime comfort both practical and magical. Read on to brighten up their bedtime.

Cute Cat Lamp If you’re looking for a night light that’s both practical and adorable, this cute cat lamp is purr-fect. Just tap the soft silicone cat to cycle through the light modes. $10.99 on Amazon (was $23.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Ceramic Moon Night Light Perfect for cozy bedtime routines, this Pottery Barn night light is crafted from ceramic and hand-painted in crisp white, seamlessly complementing any modern kids’ bedroom decor. $44.99 at Pottery Barn Kids (was $59)

Small Dumpling Rechargeable Touch Night Light This adorable dumpling night light looks cute as can be on any child’s bedside table. With just a tap, it radiates soft white or coloured light. $24.00 at Simons

LED Clip On Star Light This LED clip-on star light is a versatile, dimmable night light perfect for nurseries, bedside bassinets, or kids’ rooms. It features a flexible 360° gooseneck and secure clip, making it easy to direct warm light anywhere. $45.91 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Astronaut Star Projector Night Light Love a starry night? This astronaut star projector turns any room into a mesmerizing galaxy, projecting colourful stars and nebulae onto walls and ceilings with a 360° adjustable astronaut design. $32.39 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Béatrice bird nightlight Karine Foisy’s handmade glass nightlights are more than just lights—they’re cheerful companions designed to comfort and delight your little ones while brightening their rooms. Each sturdy, colourful piece is carefully crafted in Montreal, features a safe, cool-to-the-touch design, and comes with a 5W bulb, making every night a unique and cozy experience. $48.00 at Simons

You may also like:

Hasbro Gaming: Jenga Classic Game – $12.97

Poetry for Neanderthals – $23.69

Story continues below advertisement

Taco vs Burrito – $19.97

JolyWell Night Lights for Kids This egg-shaped night light is a must-have for your nursery, offering a soothing ambiance with 7 beautifully changing colours. $29.99 on Amazon

Squishmallows String Lights If your kid adores Squishmallows, these LED string lights are the perfect way to brighten up their room! Each glowing pendant features a beloved character—Cam the Cat, Fifi the Fox, Leonard the Lion, Lola the Unicorn, Sunny the Bee, Malcolm the Mushroom, and Winston the Owl. $22.73 on Amazon

LED Night Light If you’re looking for an elegant choice, this bubble design plug-in night light radiants with warm white light and has a dimming button to fully customize your brightness. $18.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Night Lights for Kids This pear-shaped night light is made from baby-safe materials and adds an adorable touch to your baby or child’s bedroom decor. $28.99 on Amazon

LittleHippo Mella: Ready to Rise Children's Sleep Trainer Complete with a multi-functional sleep trainer, night light, sound machine, and alarm clock, the LittleHippo Mella is designed to help toddlers and kids develop healthy sleep habits using colors, facial expressions, and soothing sounds. $69.99 on Amazon

Helight Red Light Therapy Sleep Device The Helight Red Light Therapy Sleep Device uses 630nm pure red light to naturally signal your body that it’s time to relax and fall asleep, supporting deeper, more restful sleep for both adults and kids. Compact, easy to use, and backed by science, this portable lamp follows a patented 28-minute cycle to help improve sleep quality anywhere, whether at home or while traveling. $139 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Lego Classic 1x1 Brick Silicone Night Light Designed for LEGO fans, this Official Lego brick night light is fun and functional. You can choose from 8 colours or a custom shade, and with its soft silicone case and handy auto shut-off, it’s perfect for kids aged 6 and up. $45.02 on Amazon

You may also like:

Papier Italian Summer Hardcover 2025 Weekly Planner – $40.80

Sunrise Alarm Clock – $43.66

Wireless Charging Stand – $47.99