Cluttered nightstands? Dead phone batteries? Think again. For a bedroom refresh that’s just in time for spring, swapping in a new nightstand might be your easiest (and most budget-friendly) move yet. With built-in charging ports, soft-close drawers, and clever storage solutions, these small-but-mighty pieces from brands like Article, Wayfair, and more keep your space organized while adding a polished look.

Once just a functional afterthought, nightstands now come in styles from modern minimalism to cozy cottage vibes, designed to fit your space and elevate your room’s aesthetic. If you’re ready to declutter, upgrade, and streamline your bedside setup, here’s everything to consider—from size and style to practical must-haves like drawer space, charging capabilities, and storage that actually works for your daily routine.

Best with built-in charging

Farmhouse Nightstand This charming nightstand has French accents and farmhouse charm. But the best part? It features a built-in charging station with USB, Type-C, and power outlets. It’s functional design also includes a pull-out tabletop with a hidden lock. $179.98 on Amazon

Best for small spaces

Lenia Floating Nightstand Perfect for small rooms or condos, this floating nightstand is crafted from solid wood and durable veneer. It’s minimalist, mid-century modern design features a soft-close drawer and an elevated, wall-mounted silhouette that frees up floor space while keeping your nighttime essentials within easy reach. $249 at Article

Best budget

Small Night Stand If you’re on the hunt for a modern find that won’t break the bank, this mid-century style nightstand features two spacious drawers to keep your essentials organized. Its sturdy wood construction and simple assembly make it a great addition to any bedroom or small space. $62.96 on Amazon (was $69.96)

Best storage

Cesiro Accent 3 - Drawer Nightstand For those who are looking to get the most out of your storage space, the Cesiro Accent 3-Drawer Nightstand by Hokku Designs features three smooth-gliding drawers with sleek gold handles, providing ample storage while maintaining a minimalist, modern aesthetic. Crafted from light-toned wood with sturdy construction, it’s perfect for those who need extra closet space or like to keep belongings neatly tucked away. $559.99 at Wayfair (was $649.99)

Best minimal

Nightstand with Drawer If you’re looking for something that offers storage and lets you display your aesthetic books and other trinkets, you’ll love this modern option. With a minimalist mid-century design, smooth curved lines, and durable engineered wood construction, these nightstands combine style, safety, and long-lasting functionality for bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. $299.99 on Amazon

Best farmhouse

Heraldas 27 Inch W Nightstand This charming farmhouse-style nightstand features a distressed two-tone finish, dark bronze hardware, and a weathered wood top for a classic cottage look. It includes three dovetail drawers with smooth ball-bearing glides, along with built-in outlets and dual USB ports. $789.99 at Wayfair (was $899.99)

Best fluted

Fluted Nightstand Fluted detailing adds subtle texture and depth to a piece, creating visual interest while maintaining a clean and modern look. This nightstand features two spacious drawers, and an open shelf for easy bedside organization. It includes built-in outlets, USB ports, and an auto-sensing LED light strip. $169.99 on Amazon

Best rounded

Miila 2-Drawer Nightstand - Smoked Oak If you love unique furniture, this nightstand has sculptural curves and a sturdy plinth base with the warm, natural beauty of smoked oak. Brass knobs and unique wood grain patterns make each piece distinctive, offering practical storage with a touch of refined sophistication. $649 at Article

Best modern

Cream Style Bedside Table If modern is more your vibe, this nightstand features a solid wood and leather construction, polished finish, and rounded corners for both style and safety. With two spacious drawers and a generous top surface, it keeps bedside essentials organized so your space always looks clean and tidy. $172.8 on Amazon

Best boho

Rattan Nightstand This trendy rattan nightstand gives you natural boho style with great functionality, featuring a rattan drawer surface, open shelf, and solid wood legs for a breezy, grounded look. Equipped with a built-in power strip with outlets and USB/Type-C ports, it keeps devices charged while offering versatile storage for bedside or living room essentials. $71.99 at Walmart

