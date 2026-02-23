Spring home decor trends 2026: Fresh ideas to refresh your space

Send this page to someone via email

Spring 2026 interiors are embracing a thoughtful balance of beauty and practicality. Designers are moving beyond stark minimalism to incorporate organic materials, refined colour palettes, artistic details, and multifunctional layouts that support evolving lifestyles. For colours, think Earthy, grounded palettes like greens, ochre, and earthy terracotta. Rattan, wicker, and woven textures are the new key materials we’ll be seeing throughout lamps to baskets and wall art – creating warmth and a nature‑inspired feel. The result is a layered, tactile aesthetic that values comfort and individuality, creating spaces that feel curated yet livable. From Article, Simons, Veradek and more, read on to discover new ways to love your home with these spring-ready trends.

Nature‑inspired, organic looks

Think rattan, wicker, reclaimed wood, stone, terracotta and raw ceramics that bring texture and warmth indoors or out.

Dearbhaile 61 Inch Sideboard For a light and airy spring feel that gives you ample storage space – this elegant rattan paneling with a warm light oak finish complements your dining room, living area, or entryway. It features adjustable shelves and sturdy manufactured wood construction for maximum practically. $316.99 at Wayfair

Monique Lhuillier Antibes Handwoven Rattan Charger Plate This handwoven rattan charger plate from Pottery Barn showcases artisanal craftsmanship, adding organic texture and warmth to any tablescape. Measuring 15 inches in diameter, this lightweight yet durable piece creates an elegant foundation for layered place settings, making it perfect for spring brunches or relaxed afternoon lunches. $51.75 at Pottery Barn

Robbi 32.5 Inch Outdoor Lounge Chair Set - Dravite Ivory Featuring airy synthetic wicker and luxuriously cushioned seating, this outdoor lounge chair set from Article features durable all-weather construction for worry-free outdoor lounging. $1589 at Article (was $1598)

Veradek Demi Series Set of 3 Round Planters Warmer days are on the way, and this trio set is the backyard must-have. Ideal for patios, balconies, or garden corners, this planter set in terracotta is on-trend and adds dimension and greenery to your space, creating a fresh backdrop for entertaining or relaxing outside. $149.99 on Amazon $149.99 at Veradek

Florals & artistic patterns

Florals and artistic patterns are resonating this year’s spring interiors because they reintroduce expressive detail and organic elegance, offering a counterpoint to the restraint of recent minimalist trends. Visually interesting patterns are infusing spaces with depth, movement, and individuality.

Floral lyricism artisanal rug See available sizes The Floral Lyricism artisanal rug showcases delicate Art Nouveau–inspired blooms on an ivory backdrop, bringing poetic elegance and softness to any room. Handmade in India with a cotton back and high-quality tufted wool. $278.00 at Simons

Floral tapestry plate This floral tapestry plate features a charming botanical motif on glossy ceramic, bringing a vintage-inspired aesthetic to everyday dining while remaining practical with its dishwasher- and microwave-safe design. $12.00 at Simons

Taupe Floral Linen Curtain Light-filtering and crafted from a linen blend, these 84-inch panels are perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, or dining spaces, creating an airy, relaxed atmosphere while adding texture and warmth to your windows. $52.99 on Amazon

Curved and sculptural shapes

It’s time to bring back softness and personality to spaces. Furniture pieces like sofas are being chosen not just for comfort but as central design pieces — often with modular shapes, textured fabrics like bouclé or velvet, gentle curves, and refined silhouettes rather than overly bulky forms.

Kayra 87 Inch Sofa - Ivory Bouclé This ivory bouclé is a plush, Scandinavian-inspired centrepiece. Its durable boucle upholstery, foam-filled cushions, and modern elegant curved design make it inviting and long-lasting. $1699 at Article

Atmosphere Sofa Cozy couches are a prime choice—known for their comfort and quality. Choose the Sage Chenille fabric for a fresh, spring-ready update—its earthy green hue and soft velvet texture perfectly complement seasonal design trends, bringing a natural, calming vibe to any living space. 2,440 at cozy

Multipurpose spaces

Reflecting a more fluid, adaptable lifestyle, multipurpose furniture prioritizes flexibility and thoughtful functionality without compromising comfort or aesthetic cohesion.

Kouva 47 Inch Bench and Wall Panel Storage Set This bench and wall panel storage set in Natural Oak offers a stylish and multifunctional entryway solution, featuring a padded bench, coat hooks, and generous shelving for all your essentials. Its thoughtful design keeps everything organized, making busy mornings more manageable for the whole family. $1359 at Article (was $1398)

Fluted Night Stand with Opening Storage This light-wood nightstand showcases a sculptural fluted design and mid-century modern silhouette that adds texture and visual interest to any space. Use it as a bedside table, an end table in the living room, or a stylish side table to display décor accents. $62.96 on Amazon (was $69.96)

