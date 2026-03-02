Send this page to someone via email

Revamping your bedroom doesn’t require an entire remodel. Swap out the old for these trending key bedroom pieces to give your space a whole new look and a refreshed, inviting feel. These standout finds from brands like Simons, Wayfair, Article and more will elevate your room into a cohesive, magazine-worthy retreat — perfect for evening reading, unhurried mornings and restful sleep.

Amon Velvet Wave Art Deco Mirror Wall Mirror A statement mirror is a great way to switch up the feel of an entire space. This velvet wave Art Deco mirror features a full-length 63 inch × 24 inch reflective surface framed in cushioned velvet with a distinctive wavy silhouette. Available in white, dark beige, and black, its slender design fits tight spaces and makes any room feel bigger and brighter. $339.99 at Wayfair

Organic Mattress Topper Sleep better and feel good with this organic mattress topper from Silk & Snow, made from breathable, organic latex that adds support and comfort to your bed. With two firmness options and a removable organic cotton cover, it’s an easy, eco-friendly way to make any mattress feel just right. $390 at Silk & Snow

Fluted Ultrasonic Diffuser Running a diffuser in your home helps keep the air fresh and clean, and this stunning fluted option from Simons also doubles as a stunning decor piece. Adding a few drops of lavender essential oil can promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. $39.95 at Simons (was $60.00)

Deconovo Blackout Curtains 2 Panels Blackout curtains are an excellent way to ensure uninterrupted sleep. These thermal-insulated, noise-reducing drapes block 88–99% of light, making them perfect for bedrooms, nurseries, or home offices. $18.89 on Amazon (was $20.99)

Noel King Velvet Headboard - Plush Pacific Taupe Nothing says luxe like an upgraded headboard to elevate the focal point of your bedroom. The Noel King Velvet Headboard in Plush Pacific Taupe adds instant height with its soft velvet upholstery. Designed for easy installation behind your existing bed frame, it’s durable and can even be extended to fit a larger mattress if desired. $929 at Article

4 Pack 95L Under Bed Storage Bins There’s tons of storage space under your bed—all you need are these under-bed storage bins. They’re perfect for storing thick blankets, sheets, and extra clothing. And the best part? They’re completely hidden away so your space stays clean and minimal. $34.99 on Amazon (was $41.99)

Weighted Blanket for Adults Looks great atop your bed and promotes deep sleep? Yes, please! This 15lb weighted blanket features dual-sided ultra-soft sherpa and jacquard fabric, filled with evenly distributed ceramic beads that deliver a calming, hug-like pressure. $69.99 on Amazon

La lampe de table céramique base sphérique This ceramic table lamp with a spherical base features a round base and cylindrical shade for an elegant geometric contrast, with soft white and cream tones that blend seamlessly. Versatile and modern, it provides adjustable lighting for your bedroom. $78.00 at Simons

Vincent Washable Rug Soft, stylish, and surprisingly practical, Cozey Washable Rugs feature a clever two-part design with a cushioned, non-slip pad and a removable top layer you can toss right in the wash. With a total height of 1.3 cm and ultra-comfy underfoot feel, it’s the rug that keeps up with real life – spills, pets, and all. $295 at Cozey

