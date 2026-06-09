The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
For the fashion-obsessed, Aritzia‘s Clientele Sale has become something of a seasonal ritual. The coveted event offers a rare opportunity to save on the retailer’s bestselling styles–from investment-worthy wardrobe staples to the trend-driven pieces that inevitably end up everywhere. Running until June 14, the sale can be shopped in-store, online and through the Aritzia app.
With savings of up to 50 per cent off everything, it’s one of the few times each year shoppers can score coveted pieces at a discount–think airy linen trousers, cult-favourite sneakers, elevated basics and the brand’s famously soft loungewear. Read on for the pieces most deserving of a spot in your cart.
Originally designed for the soccer pitch, these classic leather sneakers have become a street-style staple that pairs just as well with dresses as they do with denim and trousers. If you’ve been eyeing a pair, seeing them marked down is reason enough to shop the sale.
A great outfit starts from the ground up. These bestselling socks have earned a devoted following thanks to their just-right thickness, plush cushioning and seamless construction. Whether you’re pairing them with Sambas or your favourite running shoes, you’ll reach for these daily.
Sometimes all an outfit needs is a great belt. This polished leather style adds instant structure to oversized trousers, dresses and denim alike. The solid brass buckle and hand-painted edges make it feel far more expensive than its price tag.
Whether you’re heading to the beach or simply spending the afternoon on a sunny patio, this handcrafted raffia hat is ready for sunny days ahead. Bonus points for its packable design, making it an easy addition to your carry-on.
If you’ve never tried Aritzia’s beloved Contour collection, consider this your sign. Designed with the brand’s smoothing, second-skin fabric, this fitted crewneck tee elevates everything from denim shorts to tailored trousers. It’s the kind of wardrobe staple you’ll wish you bought sooner.
Summer wedding season calls for the perfect guest dress. This satin slip dress checks every box with its flattering bias cut, delicate tie straps and dramatic open back. Add strappy sandals and understated jewellery and you’re ready for any RSVP.
Aritzia’s Sweatfleece has achieved near-legendary status, and this bestselling zip-up proves why. With its cloud-soft interior and relaxed fit, it’s the layer you’ll throw on after workouts, during weekend coffee runs and whenever temperatures dip after sunset.
The balletcore trend isn’t going anywhere, and this wrap-style top is one of the easiest ways to embrace it. Crafted from Aritzia’s buttery-soft performance fabric, it works for the studio to the streets.
These seamless biker shorts in shade ‘lemonade’ are designed to move with you. Whether you’re heading to Pilates, walking the dog or styling them with an oversized button-down, they’re destined to become a summer staple.
Every great wardrobe starts with a strong foundation. This smoothing bodysuit delivers comfortable compression and a seamless finish beneath dresses, skirts and tailored pieces–aka the unsung hero of your closet.
Write a comment