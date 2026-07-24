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While you might want to wait on new sneakers or certain clothing items, especially if your kid is in the middle of a growth spurt, there are plenty of items you can check off your back-to-school list right now. Shopping early is a chance to take advantage of special discounts, secure the hot ticket items they’re asking for, and spread out the cost of getting kids geared up for their return to the classroom. Read on for top finds from Kindle, Bose, Joe Fresh and more.

Kindle ColorSoft Kids Features like assisted reading tools and a built-in dictionary can reduce common frustrations while building independence and confidence in little readers. The best part of buying the device now is you can help to counteract some of the so-called “summer slide” by supporting your kid in their reading before school even starts. $294.99 on Amazon

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Jetstream Kids School Backpack The right backpack for the first day is essential. Kids will love the fun pattern and colours, while parents will appreciate the padded two-compartment design and small zippered pockets, which are perfect for keeping everything from pencils to fidget toys organized on the go. $14.97 at Walmart

Locker accessories kit, 9 piece locker organizer Whether they’re headed off to junior high or high school, it’s helpful to have the right stuff to keep their locker space organized. This kit includes a whiteboard and erasable marker, magnetic pen holders, a mirror, and more. $29.99 on Amazon

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones For a high schooler who’s seriously into music, or an audiophile who’s headed off to university or college, these earphones will be a truly appreciated splurge. They feature advanced noise cancellation and specialized audio for a totally immersive listening experience. $599 on Amazon

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Lunch Box Notes & Jokes for Kids If your little one is nervous about adjusting to a new class or even a new school, having a surprise note from Mom or Dad ready to reassure them at lunch time can go a long way. You’ll appreciate having this 120-piece set, which includes cute illustrations, silly jokes and plenty of I love yous on hand to lighten and brighten their days. $16.99 on Amazon

HP Smart Tank 64552 All-in-One Printer Take advantage of some of the stellar back-to-school tech deals and upgrade the family computer or printer. This smart printer works seamlessly with everyone’s tablets, laptops and phones, for easy printing of worksheets and assignments of all sorts. And you’ll three months of free Instant Ink, right out of the box. $199.88 at Walmart

Mabel’s Labels Ultimate Back-to-School Combo If your little one is heading off to preschool or kindergarten, labeling their clothes, indoor shoes and supplies is essential. This pack is a classic bestseller for a reason: it contains 126 waterproof labels in different shapes and sizes, so you can sticker everything that goes to school—and count on it actually coming home again. $32.81 at Mabel’s Labels

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Charmast Portable Charger They’ll be able to charge their laptop, headphones, phone, tablet, and more, in minutes. This fast-charging bank even comes with enough built-in cables to revv up six different devices at the same time. $25.83 on Amazon (was $33.99)

Bagseri Kids Lunch Bag Boys Pack all their favourites, from sandwiches to juice boxes—and keep them cold for hours—with a simple, wipeable insulated lunch box. We like the buckle handle which allows it to be snapped onto the outside of their backpack on days when they’re hauling extra artwork or sport equipment. $19.99 on Amazon

Pendancy Calculators Desktop 12 Digit Mini mathematicians will love the large, typewriter style candy-coloured buttons and wide LCD screen, which make learning everything from addition to multiplication quick and easy. It’s the perfect addition to a homework station. $22.99 on Amazon

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Kid Boys’ LEGO Printed Puffer Vest If you’re hoping to check a few clothing items off your list, shopping for outerwear is a great bet. Even if your kid is growing like a weed over the summer, you can size up or stick to roomy styles. We are sure that pint-sized builders will love this character vest and that if you wait, it’s bound to sell out. $35 at Joe Fresh

Dunwell Plastic Colored File Folders A set of basic file folders will help keep everything from homework assignments to school information neat and tidy. Use the rainbow of colours to organize by school subject, or even by kid or family member. $11.99 on Amazon

Hilroy Coloured Hearts Notebook They’re going to need a new stack of notebooks in a range of fun colours and patterns—this is a no-brainer. Stock up for classwork, homework assignments, and all-important doodles! $2.98 at Walmart

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Their spidey senses will be tingling! Leak-proof, easy to clean, dishwasher safe, keeps water ice cold all day—and looks super cool. $19.97 at Walmart

Large Capacity Pencil Case with Compartments for Girls As any kid will tell you, a fun pencil case is a must for back-to-school. This one is cute as a button, but also highly functional. Multiple compartments, pencil slots, a clear flap and mesh pockets will keep everything from erasers to highlighters and sticky tabs organized. $19.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Personalized Kids’ Name Sign – $9.89

Night Light – $23.39

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Dreamegg White Noise Machine – $25.99