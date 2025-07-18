SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

8 giant versions of classic games to level up your summer

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 18, 2025 6:30 pm
1 min read
Backyard boredom? Not on our watch.
Backyard boredom? Not on our watch.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Backyard boredom? Not on our watch. When summer calls for outdoor fun that’s a little extra (literally), oversized games are here to answer. Think your favourite childhood classics–supersized. These giant versions of Connect 4, Jenga, and more turn your backyard into a playground for kids and grownups alike. Whether you’re hosting a barbecue or just want an excuse to get off your phone, these jumbo picks bring major fun to your next hangout.

 

Jenga Giant
The classic, but taller. Stack it up, pull one out, try not to send it toppling—it’s just like you remember, only now it’s up to 5 feet tall and way more dramatic. Pro tip: it gets way more intense after sunset and a few drinks.
$159.95 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Bolaball Giant 4 Connect in a Row
Bigger discs, bigger bragging rights. This jumbo version of the iconic strategy game is a total crowd-pleaser. Kids love the colours, adults get weirdly competitive—everyone wins.
$85.99 on Amazon

 

Battle Buckets
Beer pong, but backyard-friendly. Swap red solo cups for giant buckets and ping pong balls for basketball-sized ones. Perfect for cookouts, beach days, or when you want to feel like you’re in college again.
$184.16 on Amazon

 

Giant Uno Cards
It’s Uno, but make it theatrical. These hilariously oversized cards are a blast for family game night or a themed party. Bonus: it’s impossible to lose under the couch.
$38.32 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Hasbro Gaming: Jenga Classic Game – $24.99

LEGO Speed Champions Ferrari SF-24 F1 – $25.63

Toss and Catch Ball Set – $35.99

 

JOYIN Giant Inflatable Bowling Set
Strike out—in a good way. This inflatable version of bowling is great for all ages and makes a surprisingly solid workout if you’re the designated pin-resetter.
$36.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Giant Checkers Rug Set
Chill and competitive. Roll it out on the lawn or the living room floor. This set doubles as a comfy picnic blanket when you’re not playing.
$24.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Toss Across Tic Tac Toe
Tic Tac Toe gets wild. Toss bean bags to flip the targets and land three in a row–before your opponent flips them back. Fast, fun, and way more chaotic than it looks.
$32.71 on Amazon

 

Wooden Giant Dominoes
Heavier than they look. Stack them, line them up, or play a real game if you know the rules (we won’t tell if you fake it).
$35.97 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Family Charades – $15.84

Story continues below advertisement

EastPoint Sports Go! Gater Corn Hole Outdoor Game – $80.06

PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console – $694.96

