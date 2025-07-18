8 giant versions of classic games to level up your summer

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Backyard boredom? Not on our watch. When summer calls for outdoor fun that’s a little extra (literally), oversized games are here to answer. Think your favourite childhood classics–supersized. These giant versions of Connect 4, Jenga, and more turn your backyard into a playground for kids and grownups alike. Whether you’re hosting a barbecue or just want an excuse to get off your phone, these jumbo picks bring major fun to your next hangout.
The classic, but taller. Stack it up, pull one out, try not to send it toppling—it’s just like you remember, only now it’s up to 5 feet tall and way more dramatic. Pro tip: it gets way more intense after sunset and a few drinks.
Beer pong, but backyard-friendly. Swap red solo cups for giant buckets and ping pong balls for basketball-sized ones. Perfect for cookouts, beach days, or when you want to feel like you’re in college again.
