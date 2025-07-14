Top waterproof gear for your summer adventures

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re poolside, beach-bound, or caught in a surprise summer downpour, waterproof gear is your secret to staying prepped, dry and stress-free. From splashy swim days to muddy hikes and humid getaways, these durable finds are built to keep up with every kind of adventure. Think cloud-soft slides that can handle wet tile, a bag that won’t tip over in the sand, and gadgets that actually like getting a little wet. Ahead, the waterproof essentials that’ll have your back–rain, waves, or shine.
Made of lightweight, waterproof EVA, this tip-proof tote is oh-so-practixal. With a detachable water-resistant zipper pouch and a non-slip base, it’s the ultimate carryall for beach days, boat rides, or sudden downpours.
Meet your new favorite wear-everywhere slides. With a thick EVA sole and quick-dry design, these ultra-cushioned sandals offer cloud-like comfort and slip-free wear–perfect for post-swim strolls or campground showers.
This breathable, fully waterproof jacket folds into its own front pocket, making it a must-pack for spontaneous adventures. With a stow-away hood, vented design, and reflective detailing, it’s equal parts functional and stylish.
Stay connected and on track–rain or shine. With Bluetooth calling, 100+ fitness modes, and 24/7 health tracking, this IP68 waterproof smartwatch is a sleek companion for outdoor workouts and wet-weather wanderings.
Take your phone lakeside with confidence. This crystal-clear pouch keeps your device sealed tight while allowing full touchscreen functionality… because a little water shouldn’t mean missing the perfect photo op.
