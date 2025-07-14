Top waterproof gear for your summer adventures

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re poolside, beach-bound, or caught in a surprise summer downpour, waterproof gear is your secret to staying prepped, dry and stress-free. From splashy swim days to muddy hikes and humid getaways, these durable finds are built to keep up with every kind of adventure. Think cloud-soft slides that can handle wet tile, a bag that won’t tip over in the sand, and gadgets that actually like getting a little wet. Ahead, the waterproof essentials that’ll have your back–rain, waves, or shine.

Simple Modern Beach Bag Made of lightweight, waterproof EVA, this tip-proof tote is oh-so-practixal. With a detachable water-resistant zipper pouch and a non-slip base, it’s the ultimate carryall for beach days, boat rides, or sudden downpours. $94.04 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Pillow Slides Meet your new favorite wear-everywhere slides. With a thick EVA sole and quick-dry design, these ultra-cushioned sandals offer cloud-like comfort and slip-free wear–perfect for post-swim strolls or campground showers. $20.58 on Amazon

SANOTO Bone Conduction Headphones Swimming Headphones Who says your playlist can’t make a splash? Designed for underwater listening, these bone conduction headphones offer open-ear comfort, high-quality sound, and a secure fit at a palatable price point. $61.19 on Amazon (was $79.99)

Outdoor Ventures Men's Rain Jacket This breathable, fully waterproof jacket folds into its own front pocket, making it a must-pack for spontaneous adventures. With a stow-away hood, vented design, and reflective detailing, it’s equal parts functional and stylish. $46.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Handheld Portable Fan – $20.79

Men’s Inseam Beach Shorts – $37.99

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler – $425

FQQ Smartwatch Stay connected and on track–rain or shine. With Bluetooth calling, 100+ fitness modes, and 24/7 health tracking, this IP68 waterproof smartwatch is a sleek companion for outdoor workouts and wet-weather wanderings. $99.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

More Recommendations 60+ best Amazon Prime Day deals to score now

YETI Panga Airtight Bag For serious adventurers, this rugged YETI duffel is the gold standard. Submersible, airtight, and virtually indestructible, it keeps your gear bone-dry even when fully dunked. $400 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Case-Mate IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch Take your phone lakeside with confidence. This crystal-clear pouch keeps your device sealed tight while allowing full touchscreen functionality… because a little water shouldn’t mean missing the perfect photo op. $24.99 on Amazon

Fujifilm Disposable QuickSnap Waterproof Pool Underwater 35mm Camera Bring on the nostalgia–and the splashes. This single-use film camera is waterproof and perfect for beach days, pool parties, and capturing candid memories without risking your phone. $75.72 on Amazon

You may also like:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen – $15.97

Story continues below advertisement

2 Pack Pool Skimmer Net – $24.99

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $28.99