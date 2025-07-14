SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Top waterproof gear for your summer adventures

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 14, 2025 8:00 pm
1 min read
waterproof gear View image in full screen
Gear up for splashy swim days, muddy hikes and everything in between.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re poolside, beach-bound, or caught in a surprise summer downpour, waterproof gear is your secret to staying prepped, dry and stress-free. From splashy swim days to muddy hikes and humid getaways, these durable finds are built to keep up with every kind of adventure. Think cloud-soft slides that can handle wet tile, a bag that won’t tip over in the sand, and gadgets that actually like getting a little wet. Ahead, the waterproof essentials that’ll have your back–rain, waves, or shine.

 

Simple Modern Beach Bag
Made of lightweight, waterproof EVA, this tip-proof tote is oh-so-practixal. With a detachable water-resistant zipper pouch and a non-slip base, it’s the ultimate carryall for beach days, boat rides, or sudden downpours.
$94.04 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Pillow Slides
Meet your new favorite wear-everywhere slides. With a thick EVA sole and quick-dry design, these ultra-cushioned sandals offer cloud-like comfort and slip-free wear–perfect for post-swim strolls or campground showers.
$20.58 on Amazon

 

SANOTO Bone Conduction Headphones Swimming Headphones
Who says your playlist can’t make a splash? Designed for underwater listening, these bone conduction headphones offer open-ear comfort, high-quality sound, and a secure fit at a palatable price point.
$61.19 on Amazon (was $79.99)

 

Outdoor Ventures Men's Rain Jacket
This breathable, fully waterproof jacket folds into its own front pocket, making it a must-pack for spontaneous adventures. With a stow-away hood, vented design, and reflective detailing, it’s equal parts functional and stylish.
$46.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Handheld Portable Fan – $20.79

Men’s Inseam Beach Shorts – $37.99

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler – $425

 

FQQ Smartwatch
Stay connected and on track–rain or shine. With Bluetooth calling, 100+ fitness modes, and 24/7 health tracking, this IP68 waterproof smartwatch is a sleek companion for outdoor workouts and wet-weather wanderings.
$99.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)
More Recommendations

 

YETI Panga Airtight Bag
For serious adventurers, this rugged YETI duffel is the gold standard. Submersible, airtight, and virtually indestructible, it keeps your gear bone-dry even when fully dunked.
$400 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Case-Mate IP68 Waterproof Phone Pouch
Take your phone lakeside with confidence. This crystal-clear pouch keeps your device sealed tight while allowing full touchscreen functionality… because a little water shouldn’t mean missing the perfect photo op.
$24.99 on Amazon

 

Fujifilm Disposable QuickSnap Waterproof Pool Underwater 35mm Camera
Bring on the nostalgia–and the splashes. This single-use film camera is waterproof and perfect for beach days, pool parties, and capturing candid memories without risking your phone.
$75.72 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen – $15.97

Story continues below advertisement

2 Pack Pool Skimmer Net – $24.99

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle – $28.99

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices