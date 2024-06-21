Outdoor home entertaining ideas to keep you outside all summer

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Canadian summers are short, so we want to make the most of them. That’s why this summer, we’re spending as much time outside as possible. Of course, that means curating the most comfortable outdoor entertaining area. The yard is an extension of your living space, so why not treat it like one with these luxe additions.

GROVIEW Projector There’s something magical about outdoor movie nights or having the game on in the background while you and some buds share a cold one. Make that magic happen with a wireless projector. This outdoor projector syncs with your smart phone to create instant cinematic vibes. It comes with built-in speakers but it also features Bluetooth capabilities for a more upgraded sound. $279.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

WIMUS Mini Projector Looking for a more portable projector at a lower price range? This box projector comes with a handle and weighs less than two pounds, so you really can take it anywhere. It comes with a smart remote control for optimal focus (1280 x 720) and is compatible with wireless and Bluetooth setups. $199.99 on Amazon

Portable Outdoor Projection Screen Lacking space to hang a bedsheet or projector screen for your aforementioned outdoor movie night? No problem with this portable screen, which comes on a stand for easy backyard assembly. It supports various viewing positions and projections, is easy to carry if you’re taking it on the road, and can be used indoors or outdoors for year-round entertainment. $109 on Amazon

Herdio 600 Watts Outdoor Speakers Backyard hangouts are always amplified by good music, which is why investing in waterproof outdoor speakers can really improve your space. These speakers are a great way to inject sound into the whole backyard with their versatile wall mounts and swivel brackets. They’re waterproof and feature 600 Watts of power for a crisp and clear sound whether you’re listening to tunes or screening a movie. $244.66 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

SYLVOX Outdoor TV, 55 No matter what kind of TV watching setup you have at home (streaming, cable, HDMI hookups), this TV is compatible. It’s also waterproof and weatherproof with cooling technology. That means you can expand your outdoor space to watch TV comfortably outside all summer long, whether it’s catching the game or having something on in the background for the kids when your neighbours pop over. $2499 on Amazon

Houswise Tabletop Fire Pit Kids and kids-at-heart love roasting up s’mores in the backyard, but it can be a hassle to build an actual fire. This tabletop fireplace solves that problem with its compact design, smoke-free flames and four included roasting sticks. It’s a small enough unit for balconies, adds ambiance to an outdoor dinner, and comes in four different finishes and two designs. $99.99 on Amazon

Outdoor String Lights Classic string lights add a ton of ambience to any outdoor space, whether you have a yard or balcony. They’re also essential when entertaining or hanging out because they add subtle lighting when the sun starts to set. This tried and tested set is waterproof, windproof, and heat and frost resistant for prolonged outdoor use. $53.99 on Amazon (was $59.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Tangkula Outdoor Cool Bar Table When you’re hanging out in the yard, going inside for a fresh beverage can be annoying. Eliminate the need for extra work with this two-in-one cooler and bar table. Set your drink down or grab a new one from underneath, parking your butt outside for even longer during your next hangout. $144.99 on Amazon

EastPoint Sports Go! Gater Corn Hole Outdoor Game Corn Hole is a universal game because it’s easy to set up, learn and play. You can play it in a group or one-on-one, and it’s easy to adjust the throwing distance depending on the age of the players. It’s always a good idea to have one in the yard just in case, and we’re fans of this waterproof set that packs up for easy storage and transportation. $51.43 on Amazon

SOINMTY Adjustable Adirondack Chair Comfortable seating is an outdoor entertaining must, whether you’re hanging with friends, watching an outdoor movie, or relaxing with a book. Adirondack chairs are some of the comfiest around, plus they just look good in the yard. This chair also comes with two other comfort staples: a cup holder and an adjustable seat back. $219.99 on Amazon