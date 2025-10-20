High-tech cleaning gadgets that actually make life easier

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If there’s one thing I’ll gladly outsource to technology without looking back, it’s cleaning. And thanks to smarter, quieter, and more innovative tech, we can now hand over a surprising amount of the grunt work to gadgets that genuinely make life easier (and dare I say, a little pleasurable to watch?).

Here are my top picks for this latest round of smartest home helpers — all of them high-tech, thoughtfully designed, and worth your attention.

Robots that actually do the work

ECOVACS Winbot Mini Window Cleaning Robot Let’s be honest: cleaning windows is right up there with scrubbing grout — necessary, but not enjoyable. The Winbot Mini changes that with a compact, ultra-thin design that can clean areas other robots can’t touch — even windows with handles or narrow side panels under 30 cm wide – which has been an issue with predecessor models. It sticks securely with suction and glides across glass, using smart navigation to map its path while avoiding edges and obstacles. Use it inside or out, and enjoy streak-free results without risking life, limb, or ladder. Really, how nice would it be to look out the window and watch that! $299.99 on Amazon

Dreame L40 Ultra Wet/Dry Robot Vacuum + Mop This is one of those “how did I live without it?” products. The Dreame L40 doesn’t just vacuum — it also mops, self-cleans, and empties its own bin. All you do is fill the clean-water tank and empty the dirty one occasionally; it handles the rest. With precision LiDAR mapping (read: lasers) and adaptive floor sensors, it glides effortlessly from tile to carpet, cleaning every inch efficiently. Through the app, you can set cleaning schedules, define no-go zones, or watch its progress in real time. It’s the ultimate time-saver for anyone who’d rather do literally anything else than clean floors. This is especially handy for pet parents and parents of young children. $899.95 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Getting the cleanest clean

TUSHY Classic 3.0 Self-Cleaning Bidet Attachment Let’s have the talk. Toilet paper is fine, but once you go bidet, you don’t go back. The TUSHY Classic 3.0 is the perfect beginner’s bidet — non-electric (so no outlet needed), super-easy to install, and equipped with a self-cleaning nozzle that rinses itself before and after every use. You’ll save money on TP, feel cleaner, and add a surprisingly luxe touch to your bathroom for under $150. And yes, you’ll probably start telling everyone about it, too. $69 on Amazon

Concept Air Electric Duster + Mini Vacuum Keyboards, car vents, window blinds — all those crumb-catching crevices finally meet their match. This compact powerhouse switches between blower and vacuum mode at up to 150,000 RPM (that’s literal jet-speed air) and recharges for easy use. Bring it with you camping or take it outside to clean your car, or keep it desk-side for computer cleans while you’re listening to on-hold music. Its Six interchangeable nozzles let you tackle everything from laptop ports to patio furniture, and it even inflates pool toys or air mattresses. No more canned air, no more excuses. $59.99 on Amazon

Dupray NEAT Plus Steam Cleaner Steam cleaning is one of those “try it once and you’ll never stop” things. Truly, once you see what steam cleaning can do you’ll be sad you didn’t start sooner. The NEAT Plus generates pressurized, low-moisture steam hot enough to sanitize surfaces naturally — no harsh chemicals needed. People with allergies or asthma will especially benefit from this type of cleaning. It’s powerful yet gentle, meaning you can clean grout, sealed hardwood, upholstery, blast away built up grease, grime and gunk and sanitize pet areas safely. Since it uses just tap water, it’s eco-friendly, quick-drying, and oddly satisfying to use (seriously — watching grime melt off is quite the joy to experience). $349.99 on Amazon

LG Styler Smart Steam Closet Wrinkled blouses, musty coats, and dry-cleaning bills? Meet your new secret weapon. The LG Styler uses TrueSteam™ technology and gentle hanger vibration to refresh and sanitize clothes — even delicate fabrics — without detergent or heat damage. It eliminates 99.9% of bacteria, reduces allergens, and smooths wrinkles in under 20 minutes. Use it to sanitize blankets, pillows, and stuffies, dry coats and gloves after a wet day in the snow, or to dewrinkle your favourite blazer after a day of wear. This helps to extend the time between washes and trips to the drycleaner, too. It also features a touch screen, LG ThinQ app integration, and doesn’t require a water hookup, only an electrical outlet. Once you have one, you’ll find more excuses to use it. $1,899.99 at LG

Impressive upgrades for everyday cleaning

Dyson V16 Piston Animal Cordless Vacuum Dyson keeps out-innovating itself, and the new V16 Piston is their most advanced yet. Its multi-directional cleaning head pivots fluidly to reach tight corners, while sensors automatically adjust suction power depending on floor type. Inside the bin, Dyson’s new Piston Compaction System literally crushes collected dirt and hair — fitting up to 30 days of dust into the canister before you need to empty it. And, enjoy up to 70 minutes of runtime, too. Translation: less mess, fewer dumps, and cleaner air, thanks to the sealed HEPA filtration that traps 99.99% of particles. It’s power, precision, and efficiency all rolled into one sleek stick vac. $1,099.99 at Best Buy $1,099.99 at Dyson

Dyson HushJet HJ10 Air Purifier This purifier’s claim to fame is its airplane-inspired jet engine. Dyson engineered the HushJet Engine™ to mimic the aerodynamics of a turbofan — pushing air rapidly while smoothing turbulence so it stays whisper-quiet (as low as 24 decibels in Sleep mode). The result? A powerful, even stream of purified air that won’t disrupt your work, sleep, or sanity. Its sealed HEPA + carbon filtration captures ultrafine particles, allergens, and VOCs, while its sleek, compact form makes it perfect for bedrooms or offices. $439.99 on Amazon $439.99 at Dyson

Why these gadgets are worth it

These aren’t just cool for the sake of being cool. Each one brings meaningful innovation to your daily routine:

Less effort, more automation: Robots like the Winbot Mini and Dreame L40 actually clean — you just supervise.

Robots like the Winbot Mini and Dreame L40 actually clean — you just supervise. Smart design that saves time: The Dyson V16’s compaction bin and multi-directional head mean fewer stops and cleaner results.

The Dyson V16’s compaction bin and multi-directional head mean fewer stops and cleaner results. Cleaner living, less waste: The TUSHY and Dupray NEAT make hygiene eco-friendly and sustainable.

The TUSHY and Dupray NEAT make hygiene eco-friendly and sustainable. Whisper-quiet power: From the HushJet’s jet-engine tech to the LG Styler’s silent refresh cycles, high performance no longer means high noise.

When tech gets this good, “cleaning day” starts to feel a lot more like “relaxing while robots do your chores” day — and that’s a future I can get behind.