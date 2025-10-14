Our guide to the perfect coffee table for every type of space

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A great coffee table can serve as both a decorative focal point in your living room and as a practical spot to set down your drinks, display decor, or even store your essentials. From Pottery Barn to Bouclair and beyond, these days, coffee tables are available in countless styles and crafted with so many different materials to suit any style, budget or purpose. From minimalist and mid-century modern style, to lift-top or nesting-style, each can add personality and purpose to your space. Here are our top picks for 10 different types of coffee tables.

Coffee Table with Lift-Top This coffee table features a tabletop that can lift to reveal storage or to convert into a work surface. This sleek, minimalist lift-top coffee table from Bouclair lifts easily to create a spot where you can work, eat or relax with a coffee. Tucked beneath, you have a large storage space to keep your essentials out of the way and your room organized. $277 at Bouclair $369.99 at Walmart

Top nesting coffee tables

Demint coffee table A nesting coffee table set usually comes in a set of two or more coffee tables that can fit or stack together, offering you flexible space-saving options.This walnut-coloured coffee table from Wayfair includes a retractable combination table that can be pulled out to create two coffee tables (the small includes a drawer). It’s made with medium-density fiberboard (not particleboard) while the top is made of sintered stone for durability. $1,800 at Wayfair

Bailey nesting coffee tables - set of 2 Another option we like is from Moe’s Home Collection — a Canadian brand at Simons Maison. A slightly different shape and concept, but the two tables still fit together as one, for those times when you require more floor space. The solid mango wood tables feature a rounded square design and cylindrical legs that add an interesting visual point to your space. Best part? They’re made sustainably from trees that no longer yield fruit. $1,400 at Simons

Top ottoman coffee table

HOMCOM round coffee table with flip tray top An ottoman coffee table can serve both as a table and an extra seat or a footrest. This coffee table is a great affordable solution for small spaces. And bonus: You can flip the top to either the table side to hold your coffee or drinks or the soft upholstered side, to serve as a seat for kids or as a comfortable footrest. You still benefit from having a storage space inside, so you can store toys, blankets or anything else you prefer to keep out of sight. $134.99 on Amazon (was $144.99)

Top glass-top coffee table

Clarus glass coffee table - walnut Glass coffee tables are a popular option that includes a transparent glass surface for a light, airy effect. It’s great for small spaces as it allows light to travel through and is durable and easy to keep clean. We love the Clarus option from Article, which is simple-yet-elegant and shows off its eye-catching solid walnut wood leg design. $249 at Article

Top marble coffee table

Hyla square marble coffee table Marble or marble-effect coffee tables are also another popular choice for their sleek, lux elegance. We love this spacious square option from Pottery Barn, handcrafted and made with wrought iron and polished white marble. You can choose between a powder-coated and lacquered antique brass or a matte black finish. Because natural marble varies from piece to piece, you’ll find that each table is one of a kind. $1,539 at Pottery Barn

Vena marble coffee table - walnut Another great option is this rectangular mid-century modern Vena table in walnut from Article. $449 at Article

Top industrial coffee table

Byron round coffee table An industrial-style coffee table combines metal, wood with reclaimed or rugged finishes, or other industrial materials to create a modern, edgy feel. The Byron round coffee table from Pottery Barn is just such a table, that’s expertly crafted from MDF but features cement and engineered veneers. It’s hand finished and distressed in an oil-based paint to create a faux lava stone colour. $1,500 at Pottery Barn

Concrete effect coffee table Another great option is this concrete effect coffee table from Bouclair, which is practical and lightweight, despite its appearance, so it’s still easy to move. $300 at Bouclair $219.99 at Walmart

Top mid-century modern coffee table

Amoeba coffee table - walnut When it comes to coffee tables, mid-century modern design is typically characterized by clean lines, tapered legs, and an overall minimalist aesthetic. Article’s Amoeba coffee table in walnut is made with American black walnut that is laminated together to form the table top with unique features and colour variations common to the wood. $329 at Article

Top rustic coffee table

HOKYHOKY farmhouse wood coffee table A rustic coffee table can be made with salvaged materials or reclaimed wood to hint at an eco-friendly and perfectly imperfect look. A great way to tap into the latest decor trends, this farmhouse wood coffee table from Amazon shows off distinctive fir wood grain and is great for those on a budget too. $189.99 on Amazon

Top storage coffee table

Eclipse coffee table If you need a lot of storage, there are options for you as well. Storage-oriented coffee tables often include drawers, shelves or other hidden compartments to keep you organized. We love Cozey’s creative solution to this need with its Eclipse coffee table. It’s incredibly adaptive, made with ash wood veneer and features a removable tray that you can use for serving food, to display decor or to use as a multipurpose portable surface. $395 at Cozey

Top budget pick

HOMCOM nesting tables Last but not least is an option for those with a budget-first mindset. This HOMCOM coffee table from Walmart looks great, offers two surfaces for the price of one and is very similar to other brands’ popular options. You can keep the two tables overlapped and stacked together for when you need more floorspace, or pull them apart when you want more room to host or set down drinks. $140 at Walmart

