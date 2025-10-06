SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Best bedding upgrades to keep you warm this winter

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 6, 2025 12:00 pm
1 min read
These finds from Simons, Silk & Snow, Canadian Down & Feather Co, and more will keep you toasty well into the fall and winter months. View image in full screen
These finds from Simons, Silk & Snow, Canadian Down & Feather Co, and more will keep you toasty well into the fall and winter months.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The air is getting a little more brisk these days (cue the puffer jackets and daily pumpkin spice lattes). Luckily with all the chic throws and gorgeous duvets on the market, it’s never been easier to refresh your entire space with a little cotton and goose feathers. Whether it’s a fluffy new pillow or a sherpa heated blanket, these finds from Simons, Silk & Snow, Canadian Down & Feather Co, and more will keep you toasty well into the fall and winter months. Read on for winter-approved bedding upgrades.

 

Canadian Down & Feather Co.
Stay extra warm as the fall and winter season approaches. This fluffy duvet from Canadian Down & Feather is made from goose feather fill with insulating properties. Support the Canadian economy by refreshing your bedding with this top-rated home-grown option.
$132 on Amazon
Hôtels Le Germain Egyptian cotton and bamboo 330-thread-count duvet cover set
Drift into dreamland with Hôtels Le Germain – where Canadian craftsmanship meets five-star softness. Designed with a silky blend of Egyptian cotton and bamboo rayon.
$300.00 at Simons

 

Plush Sherpa Heated Blanket
What’s better than a heated blanket to compact the cold? This double-layered plush sherpa throw has six heating settings to give you perfect amount of warmth for chilly nights at home. Machine-washable and has auto-shutoff features.
$79.99 on Amazon

 

5 Piece Comforter Set
The bedroom just got a whole lot cozier with Lane Linen’s queen comforter set, a perfect blend of pinch pleats and geometric patterns that bring modern elegance to your space. Wrapped in ultra-soft, finely brushed microfiber, this set promises a dreamy, breathable sleep experience – lightweight warmth meets cloud-like comfort, ideal for all seasons.
$69.99 on Amazon
You may also like:

Joydeco Linen Curtains – $42.39 (was $59.99)

Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask – $28.99

Ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock – $56.99 (was $69.99)

Microfiber Quilted Solid Comforter – $36.79 (was $45.99)

 

Alpaca Wool Throws
Snuggle up with this handwoven Silk & Snow throw that looks fabulous on your couch or at the foot of your bed. Made from 100% natural Alpaca fibre.
$212.5 at Silk & Snow
More Recommendations

 

Marina Decoration Comforter
Get ready for the ultimate slumber with this chic and cozy comforter. This duvet has classic box-stitching and is crafted from ultra-soft brushed microfiber.
$32.68 at Walmart
100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Silk pillowcases help reduce wrinkles, frizz, and irritation while promoting healthy sleep. Available in over 35 elegant colours and backed by a 180-day warranty, they’re the perfect upgrade for a luxe bedtime routine.
$66.2 on Amazon

 

100% Egyptian Cotton Sheets
Crafted from premium extra-long staple Egyptian cotton with a luxurious sateen weave, this 4-piece Cal King set boasts deep pockets, breathable softness, and lasting durability for a cool, snug, and restful sleep.
$118.99 on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases – $10.79 (was $13.99)

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser – $149

Levoit Humidifier – $74.37 (was $78.18)

Plug-in Night Lights – $13.99

