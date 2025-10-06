Best bedding upgrades to keep you warm this winter

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The air is getting a little more brisk these days (cue the puffer jackets and daily pumpkin spice lattes). Luckily with all the chic throws and gorgeous duvets on the market, it’s never been easier to refresh your entire space with a little cotton and goose feathers. Whether it’s a fluffy new pillow or a sherpa heated blanket, these finds from Simons, Silk & Snow,Canadian Down & Feather Co, and more will keep you toasty well into the fall and winter months. Read on for winter-approved bedding upgrades.
Stay extra warm as the fall and winter season approaches. This fluffy duvet from Canadian Down & Feather is made from goose feather fill with insulating properties. Support the Canadian economy by refreshing your bedding with this top-rated home-grown option.
What’s better than a heated blanket to compact the cold? This double-layered plush sherpa throw has six heating settings to give you perfect amount of warmth for chilly nights at home. Machine-washable and has auto-shutoff features.
The bedroom just got a whole lot cozier with Lane Linen’s queen comforter set, a perfect blend of pinch pleats and geometric patterns that bring modern elegance to your space. Wrapped in ultra-soft, finely brushed microfiber, this set promises a dreamy, breathable sleep experience – lightweight warmth meets cloud-like comfort, ideal for all seasons.
Silk pillowcases help reduce wrinkles, frizz, and irritation while promoting healthy sleep. Available in over 35 elegant colours and backed by a 180-day warranty, they’re the perfect upgrade for a luxe bedtime routine.
Crafted from premium extra-long staple Egyptian cotton with a luxurious sateen weave, this 4-piece Cal King set boasts deep pockets, breathable softness, and lasting durability for a cool, snug, and restful sleep.
