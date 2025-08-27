Refresh your bedding with these 6 cozy comforters

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nothing says “reset” like fresh bedding. If your sleep space has been feeling a little tired, the right comforter can instantly transform it into a cozy sanctuary. From breathable cotton to plush down alternatives, these six dreamy picks will keep you snug without overheating—perfect for curling up and recharging.

Best linen feel

LIFETOWN 100% Washed Cotton Duvet Cover Set Made with 100 per cent washed cotton, this set has the breezy look of linen with a soft, lived-in feel. Breathable and lightweight, it’s ideal for year-round use and delivers that relaxed bedroom vibe. $79.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Best elevated design

Simons Velvet Quilted Comforter Equal parts chic and cozy, this velvet quilted comforter doubles as décor. Available in modern shades, it adds rich texture to your room while keeping you warm through chilly nights. $129 AT SIMONS

Best plush set

Bare Home Comforter Set This all-season set comes with a queen-size ultra-soft down alternative comforter and two matching pillow shams. Crafted with box stitching to prevent bunching, it offers plush comfort that lasts—plus, you can try it risk-free for 30 nights. $77.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Plug-in Night Lights – $14.99

Kitsch Satin Sleep Mask – $28.99

Ecozy Sunrise Alarm Clock – $41.79

Best warm

Sunwashed Percale Comforter Cover Stripe Leaf When temperatures dip, nothing beats the insulating power of down. Ethically sourced and made to last, this comforter is a cold-weather classic that guarantees cozy nights. $175 at L.L. Bean

Story continues below advertisement

Best year-round

Silk & Snow Down Alternative Duvet Designed for all-season comfort, this hypoallergenic duvet keeps you warm in the winter but breathable in the summer. Its box-stitched construction ensures even filling, so no clumping—just consistent coziness. $123.25 at Silk & Snow

Best overall

Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Down Alternative Comforter With thousands of rave reviews, this comforter delivers hotel-worthy comfort at home. It’s lightweight yet fluffy, giving you that “sleeping on a cloud” feeling without breaking the bank. $38.49 on Amazon (was $48.99)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Bedsure Satin Pillow Cases – $13.99

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser – $103.99

Levoit Humidifier – $69.99