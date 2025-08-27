Backyard to balcony: How to enjoy your outdoor space this fall

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Fall in Canada doesn’t have to mean packing up your patio and retreating indoors. As seasoned weather warriors, we have lots of fall backyard ideas and ways to extend the outdoor season – whether it be on your patio, backyard or balcony. Here are top 10 must-haves to keep you warm and cozy once the days start to cool, sheltered from the elements or even making the most of them.

Add some shelter

Aluminum Patio Gazebo If you have the space, one of the first things you can do to extend your outdoor season into fall is to set up a light shelter. This keeps you covered and helps contain the heat. We like this outdoor canopy gazebo for its durable hard top that makes dining al fresco a possibility well into fall. It’s made with a powder-coated aluminum frame, making it resistant to weather damage, while the polyester curtains and black mosquito netting offer both insulation against cooling temperatures or ventilation, when the weather is warm (and full of bugs). We also like that the curtains are removable, making this gazebo versatile and ready to meet the shifting weather. The ceiling features a hook so you can attach lights, a fan or anything else that strikes your fancy. $1,020 at Wayfair

Stay warm with additional heating

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0, Smokeless Fire Pit For a more affordable, low-fuss option, try the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0, Smokeless Fire Pit. It features a removable ash pan and a major plus: it’s surprisingly lightweight and portable, so you can move it around as you need to – it’s all you truly need to stay warm and cozy this fall. $299.99 on Amazon $299.99 on Solo Stove

Add big heat to a small space

Amazon Basics Commercial Outdoor Patio Heater Another space-saving option is a standup propane patio heater – the sort you find at restaurants. Warm some cider or mull some wine, grab a blanket and cozy up with your favourite read. You’ve got 10 hours of heat when the tank is full. You can adjust the heat intensity with a knob and wheel it around, as necessary. And if propane is not an option for your balcony, there are still plenty of space-saving, heating options like this outdoor electric heater from Amazon that we really like. $287.77 on Amazon

Set the ambiance with smart lighting

Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer Black, White & Color Light with ColorCast The days continue to get shorter as we inch closer to the winter solstice. But just because it gets dark outside sooner doesn’t mean that’s necessarily a bad thing. Whether on your balcony or backyard, there are loads of ways to make this work to your advantage. Cue: the Philips Hue Play Smart Wall Washer. Capable of projecting colour from further distances than its competitors, the Wall Washer employs “ColorCast technology” with precisely-arranged LED lights, serving up intensity or dim backdrop lighting, building ambiance. Bonus: just bring it indoors when you’re ready to turn in for the night. $289.44 on Amazon

Govee RGBIC Smart Table Lamp 2 At $80, the Govee is a more affordable option, with many of the features. Just download the app and choose from more than 64 pre-set scenes and even music-syncing modes – perfect for a relaxing evenings and hosting friends and family. $99.99 on Amazon

Set the scene with some string lighting

Bruna Interior and Outdoor Garland Another great lighting solution, perfect for balconies and small patios, is this garland light option from Simons (we do additionally love the glass bottle lanterns as well). These warm LED lights will add a cozy touch to those cool fall evenings, perfect for lounging with a warm bevvy of your choice. $229 at Simons

Get cozy in style

Pavilion colour blocks quilted blanket Warm throws are a must when the temperatures drop and we are in love with the designs Simons offers. Our pick is the Pavilion Colour Blocks Quilted Blanket, made by Hübsch, a Danish brand at Simons Maison. It adds a touch of artistic elegence, while the OEKO-TEX® cotton fabric keeps you comfortable and warm as you relax on the patio. $228 at Simons

Marni Quilt Throw And if you have the budget, consider the handmade Marni quilt throw option from Simons as well. $1,250.00 at Simons

A place to store your blankets and cushions

Veradek 30-Gallon Brixton Tray Table - 2-in-1 Outdoor Side Table with Storage Regardless of what blankets or cushions you have, you’ll want a convenient and covered drop spot to store them at the end of the day. For that, we like the Veradek 30-gallon storage solution that – bonus – serves as a side table to hold that glass of wine or fall-inspired cocktail. Best part? Veradek is designed and manufactured in Canada specifically for Canadian climates. $89.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Add a bit of privacy

Veradek Outdoor Privacy Screen Series Will the lush greenery and summer foliage starting to fade, you may find your outdoor space more exposed. That calls for an added layer of privacy and for that we really like Veradek’s Outdoor Privacy Screen, which not only adds a visual barrier, but does so in aesthetically-pleasing ways (there are several patterns and varying privacy levels to choose from). As with Veradek’s other outdoor products, it’s made all-weather resistant and it’s designed and manufactured in Canada specifically for Canadian climates. $206.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

Get weather resistant outdoor furniture

The Aby x Skane Lounge Bundle To enjoy your time outside, you need the right furniture, made to withstand Canadian weather. The Aby x Skane Lounge Bundle and lounge chair are made from faux wicker and powder-coated aluminum. This also makes the furniture easy to move around, should you need to stow it away down the line. The Aby x Skane Lounge Bundle is not only comfortable and durable, great to look at too. And because Article is a Vancouver-based, online furniture retailer, you know you’re supporting a Canadian brand too. $3,232 at Article

Sardis 118 And if your idea of recharging is gathering your favourite people around a dinner table, there is no need to stop dining al fresco, just because the hottest months are in the rearview. Extend your outdoor dining season with Article’s beautiful take on the outdoor dining table made of teak wood. It comfortably seats 10, so you’ll have plenty of space for all your VIPs. $2,500 at Article

Lean into the cold and take a hot plunge

Costway 72 Why fight the elements when you can harness them for memorable experiences? You don’t even need to leave home to treat yourself to some R&R in your at-home hot tub. We like Costway’s 72” inflatable option for its price point and flexibility (you don’t have to leave it up year round if you don’t want to). It has 120 air jets and an electric heater pump so you can enjoy a thermal plunge for a spa getaway in your very own backyard and even on cold days. $806 at Wayfair

