8 best privacy screens for indoor & outdoor spaces

Whether you’re carving out a peaceful backyard retreat or just looking to block out the neighbours, the right privacy screen can turn any space into your own. From sleek metal panels to foldable room dividers, these picks offer a perfect blend of form and function—indoors or out. Bonus: many double as design statements, so your space feels private and polished.

Veradek Corten Steel Outdoor Privacy Screen Sculptural and striking, this weather-ready screen is made from corten steel that rusts beautifully over time. The patina adds an industrial-chic vibe to patios, balconies, or garden corners while still offering plenty of privacy. $279.99 on Amazon

Malibu Metal Outdoor Privacy Screen Sleek, sturdy, and built to last. This freestanding screen combines a matte black frame with clean, coastal lines, perfect for shielding a lounge area or hiding outdoor clutter with a bit of style. $673.99 at Pottery Barn (was $1,135)

DOEWORKS Expandable Fence Privacy Screen This lightweight, expandable screen is ideal for smaller balconies or temporary setups. Stretch it to the size you need, then fold it up when you don’t—it’s functional, flexible, and adds a touch of greenery to your space. $95.99 on Amazon

Outsunny Metal Outdoor Privacy Screen This decorative divider brings garden party energy with its geometric cutout design and sturdy metal frame. Use it to hide recycling bins or add a wow-factor to your outdoor setup. $169.99 on Amazon

HOMCOM 4 Panel Room Divider Perfect for indoor use, this screen adds texture and warmth to open spaces with a modern wood slat design. It’s also freestanding and foldable, so it works hard in multipurpose rooms. $149.99 on Amazon (was $164.99)

Dovelina Metal Privacy Screen A functional art piece, this galvanized steel screen blends durability with decorative flair. Whether you’re dressing up a garden wall or creating privacy on a balcony, its intricate cutouts and modern design add instant polish to any space. $246.99 on Wayfair.ca (was $330.94)

NChanmar Room Divider 4 Panel Classic meets functional. This foldable wood-and-fabric divider offers privacy in bedrooms, home offices, or anywhere you need a quick visual break. Bonus: the panels are double-sided for a more polished look. $94.99 on Amazon

FOLLOOK Outdoor Privacy Fence Screen and Panels with Stand For full coverage with zero tools required, this panel-and-stand combo is your go-to. It’s great for patios or pool areas, with waterproof panels and a freestanding design that works almost anywhere. $179.99 on Amazon

