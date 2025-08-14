SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

8 best privacy screens for indoor & outdoor spaces

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted August 14, 2025 7:00 pm
1 min read
Turn any space into your own. View image in full screen
Turn any space into your own. Pottery Barn
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re carving out a peaceful backyard retreat or just looking to block out the neighbours, the right privacy screen can turn any space into your own. From sleek metal panels to foldable room dividers, these picks offer a perfect blend of form and function—indoors or out. Bonus: many double as design statements, so your space feels private and polished.

 

Veradek Corten Steel Outdoor Privacy Screen
Sculptural and striking, this weather-ready screen is made from corten steel that rusts beautifully over time. The patina adds an industrial-chic vibe to patios, balconies, or garden corners while still offering plenty of privacy.
$279.99 on Amazon
Malibu Metal Outdoor Privacy Screen
Sleek, sturdy, and built to last. This freestanding screen combines a matte black frame with clean, coastal lines, perfect for shielding a lounge area or hiding outdoor clutter with a bit of style.
$673.99 at Pottery Barn (was $1,135)

 

DOEWORKS Expandable Fence Privacy Screen
This lightweight, expandable screen is ideal for smaller balconies or temporary setups. Stretch it to the size you need, then fold it up when you don’t—it’s functional, flexible, and adds a touch of greenery to your space.
$95.99 on Amazon

 

Outsunny Metal Outdoor Privacy Screen
This decorative divider brings garden party energy with its geometric cutout design and sturdy metal frame. Use it to hide recycling bins or add a wow-factor to your outdoor setup.
$169.99 on Amazon
HOMCOM 4 Panel Room Divider
Perfect for indoor use, this screen adds texture and warmth to open spaces with a modern wood slat design. It’s also freestanding and foldable, so it works hard in multipurpose rooms.
$149.99 on Amazon (was $164.99)
Dovelina Metal Privacy Screen
A functional art piece, this galvanized steel screen blends durability with decorative flair. Whether you’re dressing up a garden wall or creating privacy on a balcony, its intricate cutouts and modern design add instant polish to any space.
$246.99 on Wayfair.ca (was $330.94)
NChanmar Room Divider 4 Panel
Classic meets functional. This foldable wood-and-fabric divider offers privacy in bedrooms, home offices, or anywhere you need a quick visual break. Bonus: the panels are double-sided for a more polished look.
$94.99 on Amazon

 

FOLLOOK Outdoor Privacy Fence Screen and Panels with Stand
For full coverage with zero tools required, this panel-and-stand combo is your go-to. It’s great for patios or pool areas, with waterproof panels and a freestanding design that works almost anywhere.
$179.99 on Amazon

 

