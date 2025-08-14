8 best privacy screens for indoor & outdoor spaces

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re carving out a peaceful backyard retreat or just looking to block out the neighbours, the right privacy screen can turn any space into your own. From sleek metal panels to foldable room dividers, these picks offer a perfect blend of form and function—indoors or out. Bonus: many double as design statements, so your space feels private and polished.
Sculptural and striking, this weather-ready screen is made from corten steel that rusts beautifully over time. The patina adds an industrial-chic vibe to patios, balconies, or garden corners while still offering plenty of privacy.
This lightweight, expandable screen is ideal for smaller balconies or temporary setups. Stretch it to the size you need, then fold it up when you don’t—it’s functional, flexible, and adds a touch of greenery to your space.
A functional art piece, this galvanized steel screen blends durability with decorative flair. Whether you’re dressing up a garden wall or creating privacy on a balcony, its intricate cutouts and modern design add instant polish to any space.
Classic meets functional. This foldable wood-and-fabric divider offers privacy in bedrooms, home offices, or anywhere you need a quick visual break. Bonus: the panels are double-sided for a more polished look.
Comments