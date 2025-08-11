8 best outdoor lighting deals that will sell out quick

Send this page to someone via email

With long summer nights stretching on, now’s the perfect time to elevate your outdoor ambiance. From cozy string lights to smart floodlights and elegant sconces, these handpicked lighting deals bring charm, function, and serious savings to your backyard, balcony, or patio. Whether you’re setting the mood for a quiet evening or lighting up the next big gathering, these finds will brighten your space in more ways than one.

52 Feet LED Outdoor String Lights String lights, but make them durable. These café-inspired LED bulbs stretch 52 feet and are built to withstand wind, rain, and the occasional wild patio dance-off. The warm white glow is perfect for setting the scene. $44.79 on Amazon (was $54.99)

DEWENWILS Outdoor Wall Light Clean lines, timeless shape, and a price that’s hard to beat. This weatherproof wall light adds a polished touch to entryways or garage doors with soft, welcoming light and an easy-install design. $37.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Lepro E1 AI Permanent Outdoor Lights Planning to impress? These smart RGB lights offer full color customization and app control for next-level lighting. Outline your deck, roofline, or garden path with vibrant hues—or switch to warm white for everyday elegance. $237.49 on Amazon (was $412.99)

LUTEC Shrimp LED Motion Activated Integrated Dual-Head Floodlight Function meets security. This motion-activated floodlight delivers ultra-bright LED coverage with dual heads that pivot wherever you need them. Great for driveways, side yards, or any spot that deserves a little extra visibility. $39.99 on Amazon

LE Fairy Lights Whimsical, delicate, and surprisingly tough. These waterproof fairy lights stretch over 30 feet and bring a magical twinkle to fences, planters, or pergolas. Use them for special occasions—or keep them up year-round. $21.59 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Alexavier Solid Brass Wall Light A true statement piece. With vintage-inspired curves and a hand-rubbed finish, this solid brass sconce adds character and curb appeal to porches or patios. And they’re designed to age beautifully over time. $179.99 on Wayfair.ca (was $225.99)

Santorini Smart 4-Blade 52in Ceiling Fan Stay cool and lit—literally. This sleek ceiling fan features a built-in light and smart control via remote or app. Ideal for covered patios or gazebos, it blends modern function with tropical vibes. $267.99 on Wayfair.ca (was $315.99)

Reagan Cone Sconce This Pottery Barn exclusive brings indoor style to outdoor spaces with its streamlined shape and soft, downward glow. Pair a few along a fence or around a dining nook for an instantly polished feel. $118.99 at Pottery Barn (was $149)

