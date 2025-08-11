Here’s how to clean summer stains and messes like a pro

Send this page to someone via email

Summer brings sunshine, outdoor fun, and… a whole lot of mess. Between BBQs, beach days, sweaty adventures, and road trips, your home and gear can take a beating. The good news? With a few smart tricks and the right tools, you can tackle those greasy grills, stinky towels, and impossible mustard stains like a pro. Here’s how I handle summer’s dirtiest dilemmas—plus how you can do it, too.

1. The Easiest Way to Clean Greasy BBQ Grills (Without a Wire Brush or an Onion)

A dirty BBQ isn’t just gross—it affects how your food tastes and cooks. Grease, soot, and burnt-on gunk create uneven heat and off-putting smoke. Cleaning your grill after each use is the best way to avoid this buildup, but who wants to wrestle with a wire brush?

Scrub Daddy BBQ Grill Cleaner Kit The easiest way to do this is to use the Scrub Daddy BBQ Daddy…because it uses steam to deep clean, without any fancy gadgets! $61.56 on Amazon

Here’s how it works:

Heat your grill to low or medium heat Submerge the BBQ Daddy head in ice-cold water Run the damp scrubber over the grates and watch the steam go to work Rinse and repeat as needed

The steam loosens stubborn residue while the scrubber does the heavy lifting. Bonus: the scrubbing pads are dishwasher safe and replaceable.







2. Make Musty Summer Towels Smell Fresh Again

If your towels smell like a swamp, you’re not alone. With endless beach, pool, and splash pad days, we cycle through towels like crazy—and they can get funky fast. The trick? It starts with how you wash them. Fabric softeners can actually trap residue, making towels feel stiff and smell musty.

Here’s what to do:

Wash your towels with the right amount of detergent (too much or too little causes issues). Read the package to determine the right amount. Skip the fabric softener – it gunks up towel fibres. Once the load is done, toss in 1 cup of baking soda, run a hot wash cycle (no detergent), and let it rinse out all the buildup. Downy Rinse & Refresh Laundry Odour Remover and Fabric Softener Going forward, add Downy Rinse & Refresh to your loads—about 2 tablespoons per wash $12.99 on Amazon

It’s not fabric softener—it’s a fabric rinse that helps to pull out leftover detergent, dirt, and odours, leaving your towels softer, smelling fresh and actually clean. And don’t forget: always hang towels to dry between uses to prevent mildew.

3. Get Sap, Bugs, and Bird Poop Off Your Car—Safely

From road trips to cottage drives, summer adventures leave your car covered in sap, dead bugs, and bird droppings. These aren’t just annoying—they can damage paint and impair visibility.

Goo Gone Automotive But don’t just grab any cleaner; some solvents are too harsh for your car’s finish. Instead, reach for Goo Gone Automotive, a gentle but powerful solution made just for this purpose. $29.74 on Amazon (was $36)

To use it:

Apply the gel directly to the mess Let it sit for 5–10 minutes Wipe away with a clean microfibre cloth Rinse the area with hot, soapy water and dry thoroughly

This works on paint, plastic, glass, and rims—and it tackles everything from pine sap to tar. If the stain’s still there, just repeat the process. It’s a total game-changer for summer road warriors.

4. Conquer Mustard and BBQ Sauce Stains (Even on White Clothes)

Mustard and BBQ sauce are notorious for being two-part stains. First, you’ve got the oil. Then, you’ve got the colour (hello, turmeric that makes mustard yellow). That combo makes these messes especially tricky—but not impossible. The key is fast action and a solid stain strategy.







Here’s the method:

Blot the stain—don’t rub! Puracy Stain Remover Pre-treat with a stain remover like Puracy Stain Remover (my go-to). Let it sit for 15 minutes. $19.99 on Amazon Wash the item in your usual laundry load. OxiClean Versatile Stain Remover Powder Then, soak it in a bucket with hot water and ¼ cup of OxiClean for up to 8 hours. $9.77 on Amazon (was $12.99) Re-launder, and repeat step 4 until the stain is gone—it might take a couple of tries before you get it.

Step 2 removes the oil or grease, while step 4 removes the colour. These 2-part stains are a doozie but now you know how to handle them.

5. Wash Your Sweaty, Stained Baseball Caps Without Ruining Them

Between tinted SPF, sweat, and sunscreen, your favourite hat might be disgusting by midsummer. Unfortunately, most caps can’t be tossed in the wash like a towel. But they can be cleaned—with the right tools.

I use Puracy to pre-treat makeup or sweat stains on the headband.

Hat Washer Cage Then I toss the hat in the wash using a hat cage. $13.99 on Amazon

Here’s the safe hat-washing routine:

Spray any visible stains with a gentle stain remover (again, Puracy does the trick) and let it sit for about 15 minutes. Place the hat in a hat washing cage—it looks like a little goalie mask! Use cold water and a gentle cycle in your washing machine Let the hat air dry fully before wearing again

This helps the hat keep its shape and removes all the sweat, sunscreen, and grime—without wrecking it. Your favourite cap gets a refresh, just in time for your next summer game.

Summer messes might be inevitable, but they don’t have to stick around. With the right products and a little know-how, you can clean smarter—not harder—and keep your home (and gear!) feeling fresh through the hottest months.

