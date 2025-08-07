Best washable rugs you can get in 2025

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re a decor enthusiast or just looking for something practical, one thing’s certain – a room isn’t quite finished without the right rug. Beyond adding comfort and warmth, a rug can completely transform the look and feel of your space.
But with everyday messes, pets, and busy lifestyles, keeping a rug looking its best can be a challenge. That’s where washable rugs come in. These smart, low-maintenance options are designed with convenience in mind—most feature a lightweight, removable top layer that can be tossed right into the washing machine, along with a non-slip backing that stays put. The result? Easy cleanup, fresh-looking floors, and peace of mind.
With so many styles, patterns, and textures out there, choosing the perfect one can feel overwhelming. That’s why we’ve curated a list of washable rugs that combine style and convenience – rugs you’ll love living with as much as we do – including a few from Cozey, a proudly Canadian brand that knows how to make home feel like home.
The Alex Washable Rug from Canadian brand Cozey brings harmony to any room with its perfectly balanced striped design – effortlessly adding a fresh, captivating vibe to your space. Plus, it’s washable, making it easy to style and care for – a winning combination.
A rug that looks great and handles messes? Yes, please. This machine-washable rug is made to take on real life – no shedding, no fading, just easy care. A quick vacuum or spot clean keeps it looking fresh, and the low-pile design works seamlessly with robot vacuums.
This vintage-inspired rug adds timeless charm and warmth to any room with its soft, plush fibers and elegant faded design. Featuring a durable non-slip backing and easy-care machine washable fabric, it’s perfect for busy homes.
Soft, stylish, and surprisingly practical, Cozey Washable Rugs feature a clever two-part design with a cushioned, non-slip pad and a removable top layer you can toss right in the wash. With a total height of 1.3 cm and ultra-comfy underfoot feel, it’s the rug that keeps up with real life – spills, pets, and all.
Made by skilled artisans in India, this hand-loomed rug blends jute, wool, and cotton for a natural, textured look that’s built to last. Crafted from sustainably harvested fibers, it’s as eco-friendly as it is beautiful—just vacuum regularly to keep it looking fresh, and remember to blot spills right away to protect those rich fibers.
This isn’t just a rug – it’s a cloud for your feet. Made with soft, durable microfiber and sponge padding, it’s ultra-comfy underfoot and crafted to resist shedding, fading, and dust. It arrives in a vacuum-sealed bag, but don’t worry – it fluffs up beautifully within a day or two.
When it comes to style, this low-pile rug hits all the right notes – soft, durable, and easy to clean. Plus, its boho-modern vibe fits just about anywhere, making it a no-brainer for any room you want to freshen up.
