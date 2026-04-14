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The Curator

The best patio furniture for small spaces

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted April 14, 2026 2:00 pm
1 min read
Make the most of your cozy outdoor space with finds from Cozey, Article and more. View image in full screen
Make the most of your cozy outdoor space with finds from Cozey, Article and more.
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The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Make the most of your cozy outdoor space with the best patio furniture for small spaces. Whether it’s a charming bistro set for morning coffee or a chic loveseat for unwinding under the stars, these functional pieces bring big comfort to any tiny balcony, patio, or backyard nook. Read on for the best compact patio finds – some Canadian brands like Cozey and Article included!

 

Patio sets

3 Piece Patio Furniture Set
If you’re looking for a cute wicker moment, this 3-piece set is calling your name. Weather-resistant and looks great in any outdoor space. Can’t you see yourself sipping morning coffee with a loved one here?
$239.99 on Amazon
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3 Piece Patio Furniture Set
Sink into this beautifully designed Acapulco set that looks stunning in a living room corner or on your balcony. With its ergonomic backrest and extra-wide seat, it’s the perfect spot for ultimate comfort and relaxation.
$211.69 on Amazon

 

Mistral Collection
How great will you look sitting pool-side on this Cozey piece this summer? With customizable configurations and modules you can add later, it’s the perfect way to create your dream outdoor lounging setup.
$1880 at Cozey

 

Accent chairs

Hanging Chair
Swing into serenity with this chic hanging chair – perfect for cozy corners, breezy balconies, or sun-soaked gardens.
$359.96 at Walmart
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Outdoor Tables

patio set article
Daphne Outdoor Coffee and Side Table Set - Eucalyptus
Crafted from unique natural eucalyptus wood, this nesting combo offers a sturdy yet light design that will gracefully age to a soft gray, making every piece one-of-a-kind.
$729 at Article
2-in-1 Outdoor Side Table with Storage + Tray
It’s the perfect outdoor storage solution – complete with a handy tray for drinks or snacks, and designed to withstand the elements while keeping your backyard essentials dry and organized.
$99.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Solar String Lights – $49.99

Rattan Patio Furniture Set – $252.99

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Console Table – $65.99

Patio Novagarden Balcony Railing Table – $111.72

 

Patio bar

Outdoor Patio Bar Set
Built to last with durable, rustproof materials and designed for comfort, these ergonomic bar stools and sturdy table ensure your relaxation and enjoyment for years to come. Cocktails on the balcony anyone?
$349.99 on Amazon

 

Fire pit tables

Outdoor Round Propane Fire Pit Table
Gather round your new favourite patio accessory – this outdoor round fire pit table keeps everyone warm with its push-button ignition, adjustable flames, and bonus extras like lava rocks and a cover.
$709.99 at Wayfair
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Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table
With 50,000 BTUs of heat and a beautiful flame, this gas fire pit table will keep you warm and cozy through chilly autumn nights and into winter, creating the perfect outdoor ambiance.
$199.99 on Amazon (was $211.64)

 

You may also like:

Long Box Planter – $179.99

Outdoor Side Tables – $54.99

Patio Umbrella – $479.00

Patio Furniture Covers – $27.99

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