Best modern functional outdoor storage solutions for your home

With summer in full swing there’s one place at home where you’ll surely spend hours: your backyard—where all the sun soaked get-togethers, BBQ hangs, pool parties and movie and game nights happen. That’s why you need ample storage solutions to help keep it organized. But not just any storage solutions, you need versatile, multifunctional storage that is also chic and stylish. Read on for our top picks of modern outdoor storage solutions so you can enjoy summer with ease.

IKEA Cabinet If you have a smaller outdoor space or live in an apartment or condo, this cabinet is surely a must-have. It’s perfect for holding plants, pots and keeping gardening tools organized. It’s sturdy and durable, easy to clean and made from powder-coated galvanized steel, so it’s protected from rust. When summer’s over, simply bring it inside as it’s also suited for indoors! $135 at IKEA

Veradek 2-in1 Outdoor Side Table With Storage This is a classic yet modern go-to that compliments any home and adds a charming touch to any backyard patio or deck. It’s made from a durable plastic material so it’s weather resistant to all cracks, fading and UV damage from the summer sun. This must-haves top slides out and serves as a table so you can serve your favourite drinks and snacks while you sit by the pool. $89.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Veradek Outdoor Cooler Side Table It’s not summer without cold drinks to keep cool. That’s why if you’re looking for a solution that hides the bulk of regular coolers, this one has your name on it. It functions as a side table with a unique swivel feature, a cooler and storage so you can grab a crispy soda or crack open a cold one from the comfort of your patio seat or store whatever you need when not in use. It holds about 55 bottles, 100 popsicles or 10 bags of ice so the party can keep going. $120.99 on Amazon (was $134.99)

Lockable Deck Box Looking for an even bigger storage solution? This one has you covered. This larger capacity deck box from Wayfair holds up to 80 gallons so gone are the clutter of cushions, gardening tools, watering cans and equipment keeping your backyard more organized and clean. It even holds a capacity of about 660 pounds so it doubles as storage plus additional seating when you host backyard get-togethers. $144.99 on Wayfair

Rattan Storage Cabinet Your outdoor kitchen just got an upgrade with this modern storage cabinet. Made from a durable material like rattan, this cabinet is made to withstand extended outdoor use. It’s anti-fading and sun proof so you won’t need to worry about upgrading this particular cabinet for at least a few years. It gives you ample storage space for grilling tools, ingredients and kitchenware. It even has a spacious countertop that can double as a bar cart which is perfect for entertaining. $199.99 on Amazon

Karl Home Deck Storage Box A great addition to your backyard, poolside, balcony or deck, this storage box effortlessly stores all pool toys, equipment, garden tools, pots, blankets, pillows, shoes and more. There are wheels on one side so the box can be easily relocated. It’s easy to clean, lightweight, weather resistant and, most importantly, sturdy. $95.99 on Amazon (was $109.99)

Patio Wicker Ottomans The perfect storage solution might be these ottomans that hide clutter, provides organization and keeps you comfy while sitting outside. It’s crafted from premium hand woven PE rattan that’s built to withstand outdoor weather conditions. The cushion covers are also removable making cleaning a breeze. $129.99 on Amazon

Outdoor Trash Can Storage Trash cans out in plain sight? Not in this house. This sophisticated and sleek trash can storage box keeps bins hidden and also acts as a bike or shovel storage. Plus with lockable doors to keep everything safe and secure it doesn’t get any better than that. $269.99 on Amazon

EAST OAK 31 Gallon Outdoor Trash Can To make your curb appeal a little bit more appealing, turn to this outdoor trash can that’s equal parts functional and aesthetically pleasing. This trash can is perfect for the patio, backyard or even front porch. It hides the unappealing nature of a regular trash can, especially when you have guests. Made of waterproof resin, it’s able to withstand the rain, pool or sprinkler. Bonus: It comes equipped with a sliding and detachable tray for storing leaked liquid. $128.24 on Amazon

Suncast 130 Gallon Water Resistant Deck Box If you have a larger outdoor space and deck, add this to your list. It provides storage for everything from gardening tools, outdoor kitchenware, grilling utensils to patio furniture cushions, throws and pillows. There’s an adjustable shelf for more internal storage no matter what your organizational needs are. $298 on Wayfair

