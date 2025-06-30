SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Calendar

Calendar

Best shade solutions for sunny spaces

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted June 30, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
shade, gazebo View image in full screen
Summer’s in full swing, and with it comes the golden-hour glow, backyard hangs, and sun-soaked afternoons that stretch long into the evening.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer’s in full swing, and with it comes the golden-hour glow, backyard hangs, and sun-soaked afternoons that stretch long into the evening. But let’s be real – sometimes that sun really means business. Whether you’re hosting a rooftop brunch or just trying to keep your balcony from turning into a frying pan, a little shade can go a long way. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best (and most stylish) shade solutions to keep your sunny spaces cool, comfy, and totally summer-ready.

 

10 FT Patio Umbrella
Crafted from premium materials and designed for easy 360-degree rotation, these parasols keep you cool and covered – rain or shine.
$459 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Outdoor Daybed
This wicker daybed with a retractable sunshade is your go-to cozy corner for lounging, napping, or getting lost in a good book.
$329.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)

 

Inflatable Canopy
Does it get any better than lounging on this inflatable canopy on a sunny day – mimosa in hand, sunglasses on, and not a care in the world? We think not.
$329.97 on Amazon

 

Patio Gazebo
Built tough to brave the elements, this elegant white gazebo combines sturdy six-column support with removable curtains – making it your perfect all-weather hangout for up to 12 friends.
$239.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Sun Shade Sail
Made with super-strong, breathable fabric that lets cool breezes flow, this shade sail is as tough as it is comfy – and with easy-to-use stainless steel rings and ropes, setting it up is a breeze. Plus, its bright, cheerful colours add a splash of fun to any outdoor spot, from playtime corners to backyard hangouts.
$91.99 on Amazon

Hardtop Gazebo
This 12x20FT beauty boasts a classic gable roof and spacious interior, making it the perfect backdrop for everything from lively dinners to quiet afternoons with a good book. The wood-grain textured frame adds just the right touch of rustic charm to complete the look.
$2822.31 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Beach Tent
Protect your skin at the beach with this tent that blocks over 98% of harmful UV rays.
$89.99 on Amazon

 

Outdoor Pergola
This beauty features a sleek aluminum frame with a retractable canopy that glides smoothly for just the right amount of shade. Perfectly sized for a full dining set.
$629 on Amazon

 

Outdoor Hardtop Gazebo
This elegant sunroom gazebo makes the perfect retreat, studio, or café – perfect for enclosing a swim spa or luxury furniture while adding versatile charm to your home.
$5259 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

More from The Curator
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

