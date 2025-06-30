Best shade solutions for sunny spaces

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Summer’s in full swing, and with it comes the golden-hour glow, backyard hangs, and sun-soaked afternoons that stretch long into the evening. But let’s be real – sometimes that sun really means business. Whether you’re hosting a rooftop brunch or just trying to keep your balcony from turning into a frying pan, a little shade can go a long way. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best (and most stylish) shade solutions to keep your sunny spaces cool, comfy, and totally summer-ready.
Made with super-strong, breathable fabric that lets cool breezes flow, this shade sail is as tough as it is comfy – and with easy-to-use stainless steel rings and ropes, setting it up is a breeze. Plus, its bright, cheerful colours add a splash of fun to any outdoor spot, from playtime corners to backyard hangouts.
This 12x20FT beauty boasts a classic gable roof and spacious interior, making it the perfect backdrop for everything from lively dinners to quiet afternoons with a good book. The wood-grain textured frame adds just the right touch of rustic charm to complete the look.
