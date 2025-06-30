Best shade solutions for sunny spaces

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer’s in full swing, and with it comes the golden-hour glow, backyard hangs, and sun-soaked afternoons that stretch long into the evening. But let’s be real – sometimes that sun really means business. Whether you’re hosting a rooftop brunch or just trying to keep your balcony from turning into a frying pan, a little shade can go a long way. Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best (and most stylish) shade solutions to keep your sunny spaces cool, comfy, and totally summer-ready.

10 FT Patio Umbrella Crafted from premium materials and designed for easy 360-degree rotation, these parasols keep you cool and covered – rain or shine. $459 on Amazon

Outdoor Daybed This wicker daybed with a retractable sunshade is your go-to cozy corner for lounging, napping, or getting lost in a good book. $329.99 on Amazon (was $379.99)

Inflatable Canopy Does it get any better than lounging on this inflatable canopy on a sunny day – mimosa in hand, sunglasses on, and not a care in the world? We think not. $329.97 on Amazon

Patio Gazebo Built tough to brave the elements, this elegant white gazebo combines sturdy six-column support with removable curtains – making it your perfect all-weather hangout for up to 12 friends. $239.99 on Amazon

Sun Shade Sail Made with super-strong, breathable fabric that lets cool breezes flow, this shade sail is as tough as it is comfy – and with easy-to-use stainless steel rings and ropes, setting it up is a breeze. Plus, its bright, cheerful colours add a splash of fun to any outdoor spot, from playtime corners to backyard hangouts. $91.99 on Amazon

Hardtop Gazebo This 12x20FT beauty boasts a classic gable roof and spacious interior, making it the perfect backdrop for everything from lively dinners to quiet afternoons with a good book. The wood-grain textured frame adds just the right touch of rustic charm to complete the look. $2822.31 on Amazon

Beach Tent Protect your skin at the beach with this tent that blocks over 98% of harmful UV rays. $89.99 on Amazon

Outdoor Pergola This beauty features a sleek aluminum frame with a retractable canopy that glides smoothly for just the right amount of shade. Perfectly sized for a full dining set. $629 on Amazon

Outdoor Hardtop Gazebo This elegant sunroom gazebo makes the perfect retreat, studio, or café – perfect for enclosing a swim spa or luxury furniture while adding versatile charm to your home. $5259 on Amazon

