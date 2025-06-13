How to host the perfect Canada Day party

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Forget fireworks and backyard barbecues alone. For party lovers, it’s all about the perfect Canada Day celebration. Every year around July 1st, families, friends, and neighbors come together to transform their outdoor spaces into vibrant hubs of laughter, good food, and unforgettable memories. From festive red-and-white décor to string lights and comfy seating, the scene is set for an epic day of honouring maple leaves and summer vibes alike. Whether you’re hosting a casual get-together or a full-on bash, this is the moment to celebrate Canadian pride in style.

Team Canada Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew All the cozy vibes come from this oversized cropped sweatshirt with the Canadian Paralympic Committee logo – just what you need to slip into for the festivities. $89 at Lululemon (was $118)

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Baseball Cap With breathable cotton and an adjustable fit, these caps are your new go-to accessory for showing off your Canadian pride. $19.99 on Amazon

Insulated Reusable Grocery Bag Celebrate Canada Day the eco-friendly way with this reusable insulated grocery bag. Made from sustainable materials and designed to keep your treats fresh and delicious, it’s perfect for packing all your picnic goodies. $34.99 on Amazon

Canada Day Balloons Every party needs decor and these Canada Day balloons are an easy way to add a bit of fun for photo op moments. $11.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Canada Day Table Runner – $15.99

Folding Camping Chair – $76.49

Plastic Champagne Flute – $29.99

Ooni Koda 16 Gas Pizza Oven What’s better than homemade pizza for Canada Day? From zero to delicious in just 60 seconds – it’s fun, fast, and a perfect outdoor activity for the whole family! $799 on Amazon

Canada Day Napkins Add a pop of red – these fun Canada Day napkins make family moments extra special and mess-free. $13.97 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

200 Pieces Canada Flag Toothpicks These Canada flag toothpicks turn any ordinary entrée or desert into a festive treat. $13.99 on Amazon

Rio Conversation Set - 4 Piece Looking to upgrade to the perfect patio set? Whether you’re toasting to maple leaves or making memories, Rio’s sophisticated design and comfy seats invite your family and friends to relax and enjoy every moment together in your backyard or porch. $1299.99 at Home Hardware

10 FT Patio Umbrella Bask in the bright Canada Day sun while staying cool and shaded with this large patio umbrella. $439 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

100% Compostable Paper Plate Made from sugar cane leftovers and bamboo, these plates are gentle on the Earth and perfect for big family gatherings. $29.99 on Amazon

2 Gallon Beverage Serveware with Stainless Steel Spigot Whether you’re serving juice, cocktails, or iced coffee, this glass dispenser is a stylish and functional way to treat your guests to party-perfect beverages. $59.99 on Amazon (was $64.99)

Air-Tight Snack Box Container Keep your Canada Day snacks fresh and organized with these convenient snack box containers. $21.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Canada Day Decorations – $16.97

Tactical Lunch Bag for Men – $29.99

Ice Bucket for Parties – $129.97

Huski Wine Chiller – $67.49