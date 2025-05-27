15 summer camp essentials to add to your kid’s packing list

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Are you getting ready to send someone you love off to summer camp? Packing is all about balancing necessities, comfort and fun—and making sure nothing important gets left behind. To help, we’ve rounded up 15 summer camp essentials, from practical must-haves to playful little extras designed to make your kiddo’s camp experience even more enjoyable and memorable.
Sunscreen is a summer camp must, and this travel-friendly stick covers lots of bases: it’s water-resistant for 80 minutes, can be applied to the face and body and is easy to pack in your child’s backpack.
Bugs can take a real bite out of summer camp fun. This DEET-free insect repellent spray uses 10% Icaridin to protect against mosquitoes, black flies and more. Tip: Check if the camp has any rules about allowed insect repellents.
A delightful pick for keeping the hot sun off their head by day, this adorable bucket hat earns bonus points with your little camper at night with its fun glow-in-the-dark-detail design. It’s a cute camp essential with round-the-clock style.
For overnight campers, a headlamp adds both fun and safety after dark. This adjustable, kid-friendly version features three lighting modes and a colourful design—perfect for late-night walks, reading in bed or flashlight tag.
As much as we wish for sunny days for camp, Canadian summers can be… unpredictable. Cute, comfy and (importantly) packable, this hooded jacket features a DWR coating to help keep your kiddo dry and protected when the weather turns.
Walking barefoot on the rocky beach or in camp showers? Not ideal. These lightweight water shoes have quick-drying uppers made from diving material and non-slip soles to help keep your camper’s feet comfortable on the go.
The best summer camp backpacks have plenty of compartments, durable construction and fun, kid-approved designs. This lightweight, water-resistant pick checks all the boxes—great for camp, day trips or any on-the-go adventure.
Keep your kiddo cool and hydrated at camp with this leakproof, triple-insulated water bottle from Canadian brand GROSCHE. The flip-‘n’-sip lid makes it easy to use, and it keeps drinks chilled for hours.
Comments