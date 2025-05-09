The best grad gifts for every type of graduate

Send this page to someone via email

Getting ready to celebrate a graduate in your life? Finding the perfect gift can be tricky—you want something they’ll actually use, but that also feels meaningful enough to mark the moment. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up thoughtful picks for every kind of grad, from preschoolers to post-secondary achievers.

For the preschool grad

School Years Record Book The last days of preschool are the perfect time to start memorializing your kiddo’s school years. This customizable memory book lets you chronicle accomplishments and store artwork, report cards and more from preschool through grade 12. $33.99 on Amazon $33.99 at Indigo

Graduation Cat Plush Toy Soft, squishy and totally adorable, this plush cat toy wears a tiny graduation cap and diploma—making it a suitable and sweet souvenir for little ones to mark the occasion. $17.96 on Amazon

Skip Hop Sparks Kids Backpack, Rainbow Give your preschool grad a gift that makes the transition to kindergarten super fun with a colourful, kid-sized backpack. Bonus points for a durable, easy-to-clean design and cheerful rainbow motif. $38.88 on Amazon

For the elementary school grad

Dan & Darci Paint & Plant Flower Growing Kit Want to keep the learning going into the summer for your STEM-loving graduate? Celebrate their milestone with a fun, educational gift. This kit includes everything they need to grow marigold, cosmos and zinnia flowers—plus supplies to customize the planter. $26.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

Exerz Illuminated World Globe As your kiddo’s world grows, give them a gift to spark their imagination and inspire dreams of travel. By day, this globe shows a detailed world map. When switched on at night, it lights up with 88 constellations. $69.99 on Amazon

For the high school grad

Lululemon Wanderlust Weekender Bag 48L Whether your grad is off to college or is dreaming of travel, adventure awaits—and they’ll need something to carry their essentials. This versatile water-repellent weekender features plenty of pockets and a roomy interior. $218 at Lululemon

Jenny Bird Viviana Ring Reinvent the class ring by gifting your grad a bold, modern, statement-making piece. Case in point? This curvaceous ring from Canadian brand Jenny Bird is finished in high-polish gold—ideal for marking the special moment with serious shine. $128.00 at Jenny Bird

PASSUS 16 Ft. Tower Surge Protector Power Bar with Night Light It may not be glamorous, but if your grad is moving into a shared space, this could be the gift they use the most. This space-saving vertical design lets them keep devices charged and organized—plus, it’s a night light. $39.99 on Amazon

For the college & university grad

Roots Small Zip Around Clutch Cervino Many college grads really want, and need, cash. Make it feel more special by tucking a few bills into a sleek, RFID-protected leather clutch. It’s a stylish, thoughtful upgrade from a plain envelope—and one they’ll use for years. $98.00 at Roots

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville As your grad moves into their busy post-university life, it’s the perfect time to upgrade their morning coffee routine. Using coffee capsules makes it easy for them to craft a variety of coffee and espresso drinks. $114.5 on Amazon (was $229)

GraduatePro Shadow Box Frame 11x14 Display Case Celebrate your grad’s future while also honouring the past. A shadow box display case lets them turn small items—think graduation tassels, photos and special keepsakes—into a meaningful display for their post-grad home. $35.99 on Amazon

For the masters & PhD grad

Officially Smart Mug There’s no denying that earning a post-grad degree takes serious smarts. Help your favourite grad celebrate their hard work with a dose of whimsy in the form of this playful stoneware mug. $14.00 at Indigo

CORE ART 11x14 Diploma Frame Yes, they spent countless hours earning their degree—but they still might be too tired to frame it. Make it easy for your post-grad grad to showcase their hard-earned paper with an appropriately fancy frame. $33.99 on Amazon

Monos Carry-On Pro Luggage is a classic grad gift, but this version makes it modern and exciting. This sleek, durable carry-on from Canadian brand Monos fits a 16” laptop, resists dents and is a seamless companion for post-grad adventures. $355 at Monos

