The best family-friendly activities to kick off summer

School is *almost* out, which means you have two long months of planning activities, outings, camps and other vacations with the kids. But what about those days in between, when you want them to do more than rot in front of a screen? Whether you’re looking for things to do on the weekends or during the sweltering weekdays when they’re not in camps, we’ve got you covered. As a parent to a seven and nine year old, I’ve been lucky to spend a good amount of summer days with the kids. Here are some of our favourite, kid-approved activities to kick off the best summer ever.

Make Ice Cream

Ninja Creami What’s more summer than fresh ice cream? Sure, you could take a trip to your local ice cream parlour for a celebratory scoop, but there’s something wholesome about making your own ice cream, too. The top rated Ninja CREAMi also doles out gelato, milkshakes, sorbet and smoothies with the touch of a button, and allows you to customize your frozen treat exactly as you like it. $169.99 on Amazon $169.99 at Canadian Tire

Water Day at Home

Reusable Water Balloons Splash pads are great, but if you have access to a backyard you can easily set something up in your own space to kick off summer. Invest in a kiddie pool or mini splash pad, and don’t forget to stock up on reusable water balloons. These self-closing balloons are easy to use, have received rave reviews for durability, and don’t leave tiny pieces of plastic everywhere. $19.99 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Backyard Camping

Camping Tent with Rainfly Your family might not be ready for all-out camping, but a backyard camping trip is a great way to kick off the summer. Pitch a tent in the yard and know you’ve got the comfort of a flushing toilet and comfy beds just steps away. Make it extra festive with a backyard fire, barbecue or some string lights. $79.79 on Amazon (was $83.99)

Pickleball Tournament

Anywhere Sports Youth Pickleball Set Looking for ways to keep the family active together? Why not teach yourself how to play one the trendiest sports around. This easy-to-assemble kit can be used indoors or out, and includes everything you need to get a game or tournament going. $87.99 at Mastermind Toys

Picnic at the Park

Snackle Box with Lid Picnics are a fun way to get the kids outdoors while exploring new parks, splash pads and conservation areas. Of course as any parent knows, lugging around extra items is never a good time. That’s why we love these trendy snackle boxes, which hold an array of kid- and adult-friendly snacks that give you a taste of all your favourite foods in one convenient case. $36.99 on Amazon

Start a Reading Challenge

Summer Reading Challenge Journal for Kids Want to keep up your family’s literacy during the summer break? Make reading fun with a challenge. Many local libraries offer these types of contests, or you could tailor one to your own kids with prizes they’ll want to work for. Consider using an official journal, like this summer reading challenge one, which includes a bingo card with specific tasks and diary entries to get your kids thinking beyond the page. $8.99 on Amazon

Craft a Killer Art Project

Fantastory Tempera Paint for Kids If you plan on spending a lot of time at home with the kids this summer then you will absolutely want to invest in washable paints. Pick up bird houses or inexpensive projects at the dollar store to decorate, paint rocks or stepping stones, give a plastic playhouse a backyard makeover, or just rip some paper off a roll and hang it on the fence and watch your kids get creative. $50.39 on Amazon (was $55.99)

Plan a Beach Day

Glymnis Beach Tent Pop Up Beach Tent You don’t need to go to an all-inclusive resort or a tropical destination to enjoy the beach. Canada features many sandy beaches and gorgeous waterfronts that you can visit all summer long. Why not kick off summer with a big beach day, complete with your own shelter. This pop-up tent is perfect for when you need a little shade… or a sheltered siesta. $79.99 on Amazon (was $89.99)

Set Up A Backyard Carnival

Carnival Games Outdoor Combo Set One way to get the kids outdoors (maybe even while you get some work or chores done) is to let them set up their own backyard carnival. This kit includes everything you need to set up games and challenges, or you could task the kids with making up their own obstacle courses or relay races, too. $29.99 on Amazon

Plan a Movie Night

VEVOR Commercial Popcorn Machine Who doesn’t love a chill movie night, with stuffies, blankets and a bit of popcorn? Whether you do one inside or out, get a vibe going with string lights, air mattresses and, perhaps, your very own theatre-like popcorn machine. They’re easy to use and always a hit with kids, plus you can bust them out at parties and other events in the future. We’ve had the Vevor for several years now and use it frequently. The vintage look adds immediate excitement, and the smell of popped kernels is irresistible. $220.99 on Amazon (was $269.99)

