It’s that time of year when parents at the schoolyard and playground mull over the question: What’s more challenging, putting on a snowsuit or lathering your kid with sunscreen before school or camp? My answer changes every season.

As the sun gets stronger, making sure our kids are protected during the day is important. And there’s no shortage of sunscreens to choose from—creams and sprays, natural zinc options or chemical-based. What’s best? That depends on your kids and what’s manageable. I’ve heard the advice time and time again over the years: the best sunscreen is the one you’ll actually use.

Here’s a roundup of kid-friendly sunscreens.

Best value

Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Lotion, Tear Free, Spf 50+ We have a bottle at both the front and back doors. The kids are just learning how to spray their arms and legs, so we can go through a fair bit of sunscreen in a short amount of time. It’s also a good idea to pack a bottle in their backpack for camp and ask the counselors to give them a quick spray mid-day. $18.97 on Amazon

Best for the face

Aveeno Sun Aveeno Protect & Hydrate Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 50 Even if you prefer a spray sunscreen, when it comes to the face, I find a cream is best. Aveeno’s hydrating sunscreen cream, which is oxybenzone-free and sweat- and water-resistant. $12.59 on Amazon (was $16.47)

Best chemical-free

Thinkbaby Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+ The Thinkbaby sunscreen line is a go-to for many parents, especially those with kids in daycare. Its formula is free of biologically harmful chemicals, and it contains no Avobenzone, Oxybenzone, or UV chemical absorbers. It’s also water-resistant for 80 minutes. When it comes to chemical-free sunscreens, I find this one the easiest to apply. $19.95 on Amazon

Thinksport Kids Clear Zinc Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 There’s also a spray option that is great for active kids who will be spending lots of time outside this summer. It’s safe for kids with sensitive skin and doesn’t leave behind a sticky residue. $29.95 on Amazon

THINK Kids Mineral Based Sunscreen Stick You can also keep a few sticks in your purse, diaper bag or backpack! $15.75 on Amazon

Best for touch-ups

Neutrogena Kids Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ Don’t forget to tuck a sunscreen stick in their bags for a mid-day top-up! This Neutrogena kids’ stick is perfect for small hands and glides on easily. Just tuck it in their backpack and cross your fingers that they remember to use it. $15.49 on Amazon