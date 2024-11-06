The best transitional pieces for winter 2024

Send this page to someone via email

While I agree that the month of January owns the top spot for fresh rituals and home organization, November deserves to be its quiet junior cousin. Holiday still feels far enough away, the bulk of autumn garden cleanup is behind you and the atmospheric river that is Cocktail Season hasn’t officially kicked in. And BTW – doesn’t it feel like just yesterday we were dining al fresco in our favourite floaty summer dress? Sheesh!

Order in the house

Clever Fox Password Book with Alphabetical Tabs No this doesn’t mean I’m going to start using the Yellow Pages again – but there’s something very analog (translation: reliable) about this Internet Password Logbook from Clever Fox. Aggregate your online details in one old school spot. Available in 15 different pantones. Who’s with me? $21.99 on Amazon

6 Pack Reading Glasses Drugstore readers are cheap and chic. This six-pack of spring-hinged, blue-light blocking versions by CCVOO are cheap, and way more chic. $25.99 on Amazon

Wrapping Paper Cutter Put an end to the soul-crushing cut, rip and ruin experience of trying to trim your (overpriced) holiday wrapping paper. Simply glide this bladed cylinder away from you and along the tube – and exhale. $16.99 on Amazon

Heat up your closet

Having a cool outfit to pull up in is my motivation for getting out of bed every day. But beyond morning meetings and a power lunch? Let’s make sure your after-5pm cocktail party game is prepped and primed, too.

Nesugar Clothing Steamer I am a high priestess of handheld wardrobe steamers. This slick and mini travel version by Nesugar weighs under one pound, generates ten-minutes of steam and has permanent residence in my en suite. $81.6 on Amazon

Slit Bustier Dress If you’re searching for an eveningwear showstopper that can be restyled year after year, here she is. The bustier dress from In Wear has built-in boning, a sexy slit and hugs (not suffocates) to perfection. $259 at Simons

Crop Blazer With Bows With boots and boyfriend denim or topping your hottest cocktail getup – this waist-grazing blazer (with bows!) is a wardrobe workhorse. $99.90 at Zara

Clip a Dare to Dream brooch (available in a lovebird or bunny) onto everything from a party clutch to an evening coat lapel. $27 at Free People

Swift in the North Country

In case you’re literally the last Canadian to know, Taylor Swift is performing in Toronto (November 14-16 & 21-23) and Vancouver (December 6-8). Herewith, some Taylor-inspired concert considerations for the Swift show – or just about any music night.

Women's Oversized Faux Leather Jacket Available in 6 shades, this faux leather jacket will most likely cost you less than the Uber ride to the arena (in Vancouver, at least). $37.09 on Amazon

Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick Just shake, swipe and go! Maybelline New York’s Superstar Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick (in Red Hot) lasts for up to 16 hours. $10.18 on Amazon

Heart of Gold Hoops What’s not to love? Heart of Gold hoops (14K gold plated over brass) from Vancouver’s own Leah Alexandra. Swoon. $195 at leah alexandra

