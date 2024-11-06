The best transitional pieces for winter 2024

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
While I agree that the month of January owns the top spot for fresh rituals and home organization, November deserves to be its quiet junior cousin. Holiday still feels far enough away, the bulk of autumn garden cleanup is behind you and the atmospheric river that is Cocktail Season hasn’t officially kicked in. And BTW – doesn’t it feel like just yesterday we were dining al fresco in our favourite floaty summer dress? Sheesh!
No this doesn’t mean I’m going to start using the Yellow Pages again – but there’s something very analog (translation: reliable) about this Internet Password Logbook from Clever Fox. Aggregate your online details in one old school spot. Available in 15 different pantones. Who’s with me?
Put an end to the soul-crushing cut, rip and ruin experience of trying to trim your (overpriced) holiday wrapping paper. Simply glide this bladed cylinder away from you and along the tube – and exhale.
Having a cool outfit to pull up in is my motivation for getting out of bed every day. But beyond morning meetings and a power lunch? Let’s make sure your after-5pm cocktail party game is prepped and primed, too.
If you’re searching for an eveningwear showstopper that can be restyled year after year, here she is. The bustier dress from In Wear has built-in boning, a sexy slit and hugs (not suffocates) to perfection.
In case you’re literally the last Canadian to know, Taylor Swift is performing in Toronto (November 14-16 & 21-23) and Vancouver (December 6-8). Herewith, some Taylor-inspired concert considerations for the Swift show – or just about any music night.
