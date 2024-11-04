TikTok-approved gifts everyone’s talking about

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Blame the hashtag #TiktokMadeMeBuyIt with these sought-after items taking socials by storm. From coveted beauty picks to innovative photography gear and viral home goods, you’ll finally have an excuse to order all the neat items from your hearted videos. Versatile and well-loved from iPhones and androids world-wide, how much more social proof do you need to get in on these fabulous gift finds?

For the beauty lover

NYX Professional Lip Oil Infused with cloudberry oil, raspberry oil, and squalane, this non-stick lip oil will give you high shine and hydration to the max. Perfect as a stocking stuffer or little token of appreciation for the beauty lover in your life. $13.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil – $9.97

For the fashionista

Pumiey Long Sleeve Bodysuit It isn’t just hype – this viral second skin bodysuit from Pumiey is buttery soft and will snatch you in all the right places. The double-layer fabric and stretch makes this essential basic a true Skims dupe for a fraction of the cost. $44.25 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Pumiey High Neck Bodysuit – $54.82

For the homebody

BRONAX Cloud Slippers Slip into these comfy, cute slides that will even give you a little extra height. Soft and waterproof – we love when aesthetic meets practicality. $35.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Litfun Memory Foam Slippers – $29.69 (was $32.99)

Story continues below advertisement

For the studious

EZVALO LED Desk Lamp With adjustable colour temperature and dimming, this sleek lamp is perfect for any late-night reader. The best part? Control it from your phone so you can turn off the lights and hit snooze without getting up from your cozy bed. $79.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Semlos LED Desk Lamp – $19.99 (was $29.99)

Story continues below advertisement

For the person who has everything

Craft & Kin Smokey Fireside Candle This luxury fireside candle has masculine notes of cedar, smoke, patchouli, and vetiver, making it the perfect last minute unisex present for just about anyone. Gifting has never been so easy! $27.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Kim and Pom Cinnamon Bun Candle – $24.99

For the techie

Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger Simply place this magnetic wireless portable charger on your phone to charge it while you use it. Portable and it has a LED smart display that tells you how much battery you have left – this is one tech essential almost anyone can use! $49.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand – $47.99 (was $54.99)

For the memory keeper

Fujifilm Instax Mini Smartphone Printer This five-star rated Instax mini smartphone printer is a compact way to conveniently print your favourite photos from your smartphone. The scrapbooking possibilities are endless! $154.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Liene Photo Printer – $157.49

For the man in your life

MANSCAPED® The Beard Hedger The Beard Hedger features an intuitive zoom wheel with 20 lengths, a single-stroke precision trimmer with a built-in comb, and a powerful cordless motor for effortless trimming, from stubble to full beards – it’s a practical gift for any man in your life. $129.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Manscaped Perfect Package 4.0 Kit – $159.99

For the kiddo

Ayeboovi Dancing Talking Cactus Toy You and the little one will get plenty of laughs with his viral cactus toy that repeats whatever your toddler says to it, has 120 cheerful audio clips and dances happily while playing music. $35.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

Tumama Dancing Talking Zebra Toy – $32.39 (was $35.99)