Hosting the holidays? Here’s how to create a stunning tablescape

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Entertaining season is fast-approaching, and you know what that means: we’ve been scrolling endlessly through TikTok and Pinterest for the ultimate holiday décor inspo. At the heart of every holiday party is the beloved dinner table – think sparkling crystal glassware, shimmering gold accents over flicking candlelight and lush greenery. It’s the place where the aroma of roasted turkey mingles with the sweet scent of cinnamon and nutmeg. Designed to wow your guests, a stunning tablescape doesn’t have to be complicated. We’ve curated a list of essential items to help you achieve the perfect holiday creation that will be the talk of the new year.

Linen Rectangle Tablecloth Gorgeous yet neutral, this linen tablecloth will match any theme and will look great under bolder accent colours. It’s wrinkle resistant, made of 100 per cent high-quality faux linen fabric, and available in a variety of sizes. $59.66 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Alynsehom Macrame Table Runner Cream Beige Boho Table Runner Layering is a great way to create a visually dynamic tablescape, and this cream boho runner is both charming and minimalistic. Cotton-weaved with tassel details, this rustic table runner will add a festive spirit to your dining space and complement countless more occasions to come. $22.83 on Amazon (was $23.99)

Utopia Home Cloth Napkins These cloth napkins are functional and will add a touch of elegance to your tablescape ensemble. They’re machine-friendly too! $20.99 on Amazon

16-piece Christmas Napkins and Ring Set Grab these adorable napkin rings to tie the whole look together. Not only can they serve as a napkin decoration, but they can also be used to decorate wine bottles, cakes and gifts. The possibilities are endless. $34.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Evaster Place Cards Impress your guests by adding a touch of personalization with these thick, high-quality place cards. With a smooth and beautiful texture, these cards are perfect for calligraphy or painting on names. It’s all in the details. $11.99 on Amazon

Plates and Bowls Set This vanilla-white ceramic dishes set has a modern and artistic design. Crafted from high-quality porcelain and heat-resistant ceramic, this versatile set is perfect for both holiday dinners, parties and everyday family meals. $79.99 on Amazon

Gold Flatware Set Nothing says special occasion like elevated flatware, and this 40-piece set is simply stunning. Made from high-grade stainless steel, these utensils will add a warm golden glow to your tablescape. $54.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Story continues below advertisement

Square Wine Glasses Set You’ll need wine glasses for all those delicious holiday drinks. These sophisticated glasses feature a classy square shape and are hand-blown by artisans. Cheers! $39.98 on Amazon (was $55)

U'Artlines Christmas Red Berry Picks The holiday decor wouldn’t be complete without faux holly branches with red berry and pinecones. Besides looking stunning as part of your centerpiece, these decorations can also be used as photo props, for wreath-making, or on Christmas gifts. $29.99 on Amazon

Set of 6 Gold Taper Candle Holders Set the atmosphere with these romantic golden candle holders – the perfect addition to your holiday centerpiece. This set is made of high-quality metals and comes in varying heights. $38.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement