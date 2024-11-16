Transform your space with these smart home essentials

Send this page to someone via email

It’s almost 2025 and if you’re home isn’t full of smart accessories saving you time and effort, it’s time for an upgrade! From digital calendars, smart plugs that can control any device from your phone, to high-tech touchscreen toasters and motorized blinds–smart home gadgets and appliances are making homes more convenient and connected than ever. Read on for our list of home tech you and the whole family will enjoy.

Amazon Echo Show 8 The Echo Show 8 can do it all—play your favourite shows, make video calls, control your smart home and even turn into a digital photo frame–all wrapped in eco-friendly, privacy-first design. $199.99 on Amazon

Skylight 15-Inch Touchscreen Calendar & Daily Planner This Touchscreen Calendar is a family-friendly digital planner that syncs with popular calendars and lets everyone stay organized with a simple, colour-coded display–perfect for organization lovers. $440.98 on Amazon

Amazon Smart Plug Tired of worrying if you left the hair straightener on? With this smart plug, manage devices like this through the Alexa app and set up custom routines for peace of mind. Perfect for automating everyday tasks like turning on lights or brewing coffee! $34.99 on Amazon

Robot Vacuum Cleaner There’s no better way to automate a home then by delegating the dirty work to a hardworking cleaning assistant. This robot vacuum cleaner is equipped with anti-scratch glass, obstacle sensors, and self-charging capabilities. Designed for seamless, powerful, and worry-free cleaning. $229.99 on Amazon

Touchscreen Toaster This high tech toaster has a touch screen to give you the perfect toast every time. With three toasting modes, seven toasting shades and options for fresh and frozen foods, this is the ultimate smart home appliance for bread-lovers. $449.99 on Amazon

Smart Light Bulbs Set the perfect ambiance for whatever mood or occassion with these smart bulbs with tons of colour changing and dimming settings. The best part? You’ll never have to get out of bed to turn the lights off again! $49.99 on Amazon

Motorized Blinds with Remote Every smart home needs these smart blinds that connect with all versions of Alexa and Google Home. Waterproof, oil resistant, dust-proof, and available in a variety of colours and styles. $99.9 on Amazon

Wireless Smart Security Camera Feel safe and secure with this security camera with 1080p HD live view, night vision, two-year battery life, enhanced motion detection, optional person alerts and Alexa compatibility, making it easy to protect your home from your smartphone—includes two cameras, Sync Module 2, batteries, and setup essentials. $124.99 on Amazon (was $329.99)

Under Cabinet Lights These under cabinet lights can easily be placed almost anywhere and have motion censor abilities, dimming and temperature modes – great for kitchens, bathrooms, hallways or closets. $59.99 on Amazon

Smart Air Purifier Breathe easier and sleep better with this smart air purifier that lets you track and control air quality from your phone in real-time, ensuring a healthier home environment for you and your family. $135.99 on Amazon (was $299.99)

Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit Always feel safe at home with this alarm kit featuring essential security items, including a Base Station, Keypad, Contact Sensors, Motion Detector, and Range Extender. With a Ring Protect Plan, you can enable 24/7 professional monitoring, receive mobile alerts, and control settings via the Ring app. $339.99 on Amazon

Smart Thermostat Control your home heating from your phone with this smart thermostat. Designed for high-voltage electric heating systems, it offers remote control via a free app, potential energy savings of up to 26 per cent through customizable scheduling, and is compatible with HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home for voice control. $99 on Amazon

