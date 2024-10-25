Menu

The Curator

Stay warm and cozy all winter long with these heated blankets

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted October 25, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
best heated blankets View image in full screen
Wrap yourself in warmth.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When it comes to staying snug, nothing beats a cozy, high-quality heated blanket. With soft fabrics, adjustable heat settings and built-in safety features, you’ve certainly got options when it comes to meeting your work from home, movie night or lounging needs. Whether you’re after a budget-friendly pick or something a bit more upscale, these blankets will keep you toasty and comfy all season long.

 

Best aesthetic

LuxeHeat Electric Heated Throw
No need to compromise on aesthetic–this gorgeous throw is made from soft flannel, machine-washable with ten heat settings and will add a chic touch to your space.
$59.99 on Amazon
Best dual-control

WOOMER Heated Blanket
Woomer Heated Blanket
Made from soft flannel with fur, this queen size Woomer blanket is breathable and machine washable. The dual controllers let you adjust ten heat levels and set a timer from 0.5 to 12 hours.
$139.99 on Amazon

 

Best sherpa

Westinghouse Electric Blanket
If you’re looking for premium quality, this double-layered sherpa blanket is perfect to wrap yourself up in while watching TV, reading or relaxing.
$122.89 on Amazon
Best portable

Westinghouse Heated Car Blanket
Need to keep comfy during those long car rides? Curl up in this double-layered fleece blanket that can be plugged into your auxiliary power outlet–perfect for road trips or date nights at the drive-in theatre.
$80.43 on Amazon

 

Best energy-saving

Heated Blanket Electric Throw
This fluffy throw is energy-saving, has five heating settings and comes in a variety of styles and colours. Get it while it’s 32 per cent off!
$47.58 on Amazon (was $69.98)
Best wearable

wearable heated blanket
Wearable Heated Throw Blanket
Does it get any comfier than this? This heated poncho has five customizable heating settings and a three hour auto shut-off feature. It’s soft, fleecy hand pockets and a hood make it perfect for lounging around the house in.
$79.99 on Amazon
