Stay warm and cozy all winter long with these heated blankets

When it comes to staying snug, nothing beats a cozy, high-quality heated blanket. With soft fabrics, adjustable heat settings and built-in safety features, you’ve certainly got options when it comes to meeting your work from home, movie night or lounging needs. Whether you’re after a budget-friendly pick or something a bit more upscale, these blankets will keep you toasty and comfy all season long.

Best aesthetic

LuxeHeat Electric Heated Throw No need to compromise on aesthetic–this gorgeous throw is made from soft flannel, machine-washable with ten heat settings and will add a chic touch to your space. $59.99 on Amazon

Best dual-control

Woomer Heated Blanket Made from soft flannel with fur, this queen size Woomer blanket is breathable and machine washable. The dual controllers let you adjust ten heat levels and set a timer from 0.5 to 12 hours. $139.99 on Amazon

Best sherpa

Westinghouse Electric Blanket If you’re looking for premium quality, this double-layered sherpa blanket is perfect to wrap yourself up in while watching TV, reading or relaxing. $122.89 on Amazon

Best portable

Westinghouse Heated Car Blanket Need to keep comfy during those long car rides? Curl up in this double-layered fleece blanket that can be plugged into your auxiliary power outlet–perfect for road trips or date nights at the drive-in theatre. $80.43 on Amazon

Best energy-saving

Heated Blanket Electric Throw This fluffy throw is energy-saving, has five heating settings and comes in a variety of styles and colours. Get it while it’s 32 per cent off! $47.58 on Amazon (was $69.98)

Best wearable