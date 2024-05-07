Menu

The Curator

These luxe Amazon towels are all under $60

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted May 7, 2024 9:16 am
1 min read
Best towels from Amazon View image in full screen
Feel like a million bucks.
Turns out, you don’t need a trip to the spa to swaddle yourself in luxury. If you’re looking to stock your linen closet with only the softest cotton and microfiber bath towels, Amazon is your one-stop shop. Absorbent, quick-drying and plush, there’s no shortage of selection. And the best part? The palatable price points, of course. It’s time to take your bathtime routine from drab to fab with towels that *really* do the job and make you feel like a million bucks–for less than $60!

 

 

Best quick-drying

Amazon Basics 100% Cotton Quick-Dry Bath Towels
Wrap yourself in luxury with these 100 per cent cotton bath towels. Soft, tear-resistant and quick-drying, they’re sustainably made and will add a touch of elegance to your existing towel collection.
$23.36 on Amazon (was $27.48)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best extra-large

Luxury Bath Sheet Towels
Bring the spa home with these oversized combed cotton towels. Quick-drying, absorbent and durable, they maintain softness wash after wash for an indulgent bathing experience.
$57.99 on Amazon

 

Best towel set

Utopia Towel Set
Crafted from 100 per cent ring spun cotton for supreme softness and durability, these oh-so-plush towels are perfect for home, the gym, the beach and beyond. Finished with double-stitched hems for a polished look, they practically scream luxury.
$40.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best lint-free

Polyte Microfiber Quick Dry Lint Free Bath Towel
Prepare to be amazed by the luxurious softness of these premium microfiber bath towels. Lightweight and gentle on your skin, dual pile microfiber ensures quick, thorough drying without the bulk of traditional towels.
$44.79 on Amazon (was $49.99)

 

Best hotel quality

WhiteClassic Luxury Cotton Washcloths
Irresistibly soft, these elegant bath towels are also available in a fabulous array of colours. Surpassing Turkish cotton in softness, durability and absorbency, these 100 per cent combed cotton sheets are smooth, durably constructed and reinforced by double needle embroidered stitching to prevent fraying.
$32.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best microfiber

Polyte Microfiber Oversize Bath Towel
We’re obsessed with the look of this waffle weave design–and its promise of faster, gentler drying, of course. Versatile and compact enough for use anywhere, snag this set of four before they’re gone.
$47.39 on Amazon (was $52.99)
