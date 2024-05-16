6 things all sports parents need for the comfiest sporting season yet

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Is there any month more hectic than May? Not if you’re a sports parent. This is the month when sports are just gearing up for the summer, and there’s always a soccer ball, softball or football to chase. We can’t help with your overzealous calendar, but we can help prepare you for the long weeks ahead.

If you’re a sports parent wondering how to make things a little more comfortable for you and the family over the next few months, make sure you cover these six essential prepardness zones.

Snacks. Drinks. And a good place to store them

Sports families spend a lot of time on the road. And while there’s nothing wrong with takeout or a fast meal on your way to the game, it’s a good idea to pack nutritious and filling snacks for your little sports pro — and yourself!

Coleman 62QT Wheeled Cooler A cooler on wheels is a good bet for sports families because it’s easy for one parent to lug around solo. This model from Coleman keeps food chill during the hottest days thanks to its insulated design, and can keep ice frozen for five days. It can also support up to 250 pounds, making it an ideal seat in a pinch. $211.34 on Amazon $199.99 at Canadian Tire

YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler If you plan on using the cooler a lot over the summer, you might want to invest in a higher-end model like Yeti. This Tundra is the line’s first cooler on wheels, and it comes in 11 different shades. It’s also virtually indestructible, has permafrost insulation, and is basically a fridge on wheels. That said, it is a heavy cooler, so you’ll need some serious muscle to pull it when filled. $575 on Amazon $575.00 at Yeti

Stanley Quencher H2.0 When you’re on the road, you want a large water bottle to keep you hydrated. This trendy water bottle does the trick thanks to its large, 40-oz capacity and ability to keep drinks cold (or hot) for hours. The tumbler comes in various colours, so you can get one to support the team. And on those sweltering days, you can slip a whole tub of Haagen Daz ice cream in one for a bonus frozen treat. $39 on Amazon (was $46) $59.00 at Stanley

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle These 32-ounce water bottles are another great sports pick thanks to their slip-free design and carrying loop. They keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours and feature a dual drinking spout, which allows you to either sip or swig. $42 on Amazon

A comfortable place to sit

The bleachers can be a great place to cheer on the team, but maybe not all day long. On game day, it’s much more comfortable to stake out your own, hopefully shaded, area and set up a couple of camping chairs.

Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in 4-Can Cooler Stadium Chair This beloved camping chair folds up easily and only weighs eight pounds, but it can support up to 325 pounds. It also has a built-in armrest cooler that can hold up to four cans and a storage pocket for magazines, keys and other personal items you want to keep organized. $62.99 on Amazon

GCI Outdoor Big Comfort Wide Stadium Bleacher Seat If you prefer to sit on the bleachers but want to give your back extra lumbar support, this lightweight bleacher seat can support up to 330 pounds. It has an L-shaped hook to easily secure it to bleachers and benches and is only four pounds to carry folded up. $112.38 on Amazon

Sport-Brella Versa-Brella 4-Way Swiveling Sun Umbrella Take the shade with you with this portable swing umbrella. It swivels four ways so you can adjust it as the sun moves and latches onto tubular surfaces like chairs, wagons, coolers or bleachers. It also folds up easily and weighs less than two pounds. $32.99 on Amazon

Pop-Up Canopy Tent If you and your family need a little more shelter from the sun and can secure a larger viewing area at the pitch or diamond, consider bringing a bigger pop-up canopy. This one is 10×10 feet and comes in several team colours. It could very well be the reprieve you and the kids need during those longer tournament days in August. Buy on Amazon

Ways to cool off, warm up and stay dry

Outdoor sports aren’t known for predictable weather. Be prepared to bring your kids to the field during various situations, from cold wind and extreme heat to rain and harsh sun.

ISULIFE Portable Handheld Fan This tiny portable fan is handy on hot days when you just need a breeze. We like that it’s safe around kids since the soft blades automatically shut off when touched and that it comes with a wrist string for portability. The fan lasts about 14 hours on a three-hour charge, and it’s small enough to slip inside a bag or pocket. $24.99 on Amazon (was $29.99)

COMLIFE Handheld Misting Fan If you’re looking for a portable fan with a little more weight, this handheld misting fan will cool you off and deliver a nice little spray of water at the same time. It’s lightweight, has three speeds, and will continually mist for an hour on a full charge. $29.99 on Amazon

BOACAY Soft & Warm Travel A blanket is a good way to stay warm when the wind picks up, or the sun disappears. But it’s not practical to lug around a giant fleece blanket, either. This travel blanket is portable and lightweight, plus it packs up to double as lumbar support for your camping chair or for your kid to nap on between games. $31.95 on Amazon

Opret Rain Poncho Rain happens, and it usually pours when you least expect it. Unless there’s lightning, odds are your kid will keep playing, too. So, having a portable poncho that you can whip out is genius. It keeps your hands free to collect other items (or carry younger kids) and allows you to keep hair and clothes dry until that cloud passes over. $23.39 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Practical summer essentials

Now is the time to stock up on all essential outdoor summer items. If you’re a sports parent, consider having a separate bundle with the following items ready to grab and go on game day.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 60 Our favourite face sunscreen is non-comedogenic, so it doesn’t clog pores. It’s also water- and sweat-resistant and clocks in at 60 SPF. That makes it good for the whole family to apply, especially between games. $13.99 on Amazon (was $16.47)

Aveeno Sun Aveeno Protect & Hydrate Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 50 Spray sunscreens are quick and handy, but they can clog some kids’ pores and cause irritation and rashes. We haven’t had that problem with Aveeno’s hydrating sunscreen cream, which is oxybenzone-free and sweat- and water-resistant. $14.47 on Amazon (was $16.47)

NATPAT Buzz Patch Stickers for Kids If you’re avoiding chemicals and looking for a natural bug-deterring solution this summer, these Buzzpatch stickers use citronella oil to keep mosquitos away. They’re cute, so kids like wearing them, but in our experience, it’s best to put one on the top and bottom of the uniform for maximum effectiveness. $18.88 on Amazon

NATPAT BuzzPatch Magic Patch Itch Relief Patches Unfortunately, bites happen, and they can be pretty distracting — particularly for kids. That’s why we like these stickers, which help alleviate swelling and itching and act as an extra guard so kids can’t scratch $18.88 on Amazon

Ready First Aid 107 Piece First Aid Kit Hopefully, the coaches will have a first-aid kit on the bench, but you never know. That’s why having your own first aid kit is a good idea. It doesn’t need to be super comprehensive; a few basics like band-aids, antiseptic wipes and instant ice packs will do. This kit includes all that and more in a small, portable package. $29.99 on Amazon

Cottonelle Fresh Care Flushable Wet Wipes If you don’t have wet wipes on you at a game, we can guarantee there will be a moment you regret it. We like these because they’re flushable and double as toilet paper in a pinch. $8.98 on Amazon (was $11.99)

Sfee 2 Pack Microfiber Travel Towel Another good item to have on hand is a couple of car towels. Wipe kids down with one after the game, then throw it on the seat for the ride home to minimize dirt and grime in your car. These microfiber towels are lightweight and pack up easily in the included carrying case, taking up minimal space. $22.89 on Amazon

A way to organize it all

Sports parents lug around a lot of stuff — these are just facts. So, keeping said stuff organized and accessible is essential.

Columbia Trek™ 28L Rucksack Throwing things into a sturdy bag is a good idea, but a backpack is even better because you can keep your hands free. This 28L rucksack comes with all the ergonomic supports you’d expect (padded back, adjustable straps) and includes several pockets for extra organization. It also has a laptop bag, so you know it will be well-protected if you need to stash a computer or tablet away for homework or work between games. $84.99 at Columbia

Amazon Basics Collapsible Folding Utility Wagon Another great way to carry everything (and everyone) is a wagon. This one folds up for easy storage and transportation and is reasonably priced compared to some others. It can carry up to 265 pounds, but the unit weighs less than 20. $129.18 on Amazon

BAGAIL 8 Set Packing Cubes Packing cubes are another great way to stay organized during the summer sports season. Organize snacks, essentials, extra uniforms and even extra shoes or towels for quick and easy access in a trunk, wagon or backpack. $32.99 on Amazon

FORTEM Car Trunk Organizer A trunk organizer can be the best investment you’ll make all summer. Use it to organize equipment and essentials or categorize different kids’ uniforms and accessories. This beloved organizer from Amazon includes a non-slip bottom and durable buckles to prevent items from sliding in transit. $55.99 on Amazon (was $74.99)

Extra entertainment

Bringing siblings to a day tourney or have time to kill between games? Snacks and refreshments help, but it’s best to be prepared with a few entertainment options when you need to stick around.

Pass the Pigs This game, designed for ages seven and up, is great for the whole family and super easy to transport thanks to its small size. The game is surprisingly fun but simple: roll the pigs and collect (or lose) points based on how they land. $14.97 on Amazon (was $17)

Mattel Games UNO The classic card game is suitable for up to 10 players, leading to extra team bonding or quiet family time when you need a break in the shade. $7.97 on Amazon (was $8.99)

Doodle Board Drawing Tablet Younger kids may be less invested in watching their siblings play, but activity and colouring books can save the day. We like this drawing tablet for its portability and fun colours. Kids love doodling and then erasing, plus it’s great for impromptu guessing games or tic-tac-toe. $20.19 on Amazon (was $39)