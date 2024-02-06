Help kids learn to read with these expert tips and tools

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Parents celebrate all kinds of milestones in their children’s lives. First steps, first words, and first foods, for example. One of the greatest things to experience as a parent is watching your children read their first words. Getting there, however, starts earlier than you’d think.

According to the Canadian Children’s Literacy Foundation (CCLF), developing early literacy skills is essential in setting your kids up for success in school. These skills also teach empathy and perspective, effective communication, and emotional and social resilience.

Nina J. Shukla, the director of the CCLF’s Early Words program, is also a registered speech-language pathologist with 15 years of experience. She says creating a language-rich environment for children starts at birth.

“That means engaging in early literacy activities,” she says. “Talking with them, being with them, and sharing books with them. That builds a language-rich environment and builds their language skills, which will help them grow up ready and with the foundational skills to learn how to read.”

Right from birth

Shukla points out that babies can’t talk, but they are always watching, listening, and learning. Their brains are ready to learn languages at birth, so fostering a language-rich environment is important.

“Those first 12 months is a sensitive period for brain development,” she says. “The brain rapidly builds the foundation for vision, learning, language, and memory, which are also important for reading. By the time kids get to school, the pathways that are used repeatedly are strengthened and become more permanent, whereas pathways that aren’t used as much weaken or fade away.”

At a preschool level

Parents prepping their kids to begin school should still work on foundational skills through stories and songs. Shukla says songs, in particular, are great because they’re repetitive and follow a rhythm, which can help kids focus on the sounds and words they hear.

“When reading together, point out pictures and discuss what you see. Ask your children questions and what they predict might happen,” she says.

She adds that families who aren’t always able to implement dedicated reading time can still work on this through regular conversations. While out for a walk, talk about what you see around you. At mealtimes, discuss the textures in food. Or take time to talk about emotions your kids may be experiencing throughout the day. These conversations will help develop a more extensive vocabulary.

Practicing letter sounds is also crucial. Shukla says we should think about the sounds a letter makes and then work on blending them.

Reading up

Shukla says the goal should be to expose kids to books daily, whether at home or school. Even looking at pictures in a book or a magazine makes a difference; the key is to follow their interests.

“Studies show that reading to your kids five days a week, as opposed to three, shows improvement in social and emotional skills such as emotional attribution, pro-social behaviour, trust, and non-disruptiveness,” she says. “So really, as much as possible would be the guidance.”

Once children begin to read, that doesn’t mean they should only read by themselves. Parents need to continue reading to them so they can continue learning and stay interested.

“Kids are often interested in reading books that are perhaps more challenging than the ones they can read themselves,” Shukla explains. “It’s important to encourage that and to read together even though your children have learned to read independently. Don’t stop reading with them.”

Reading multiple languages

For parents who speak several languages with their children or enroll their kids in French Immersion, Shukla says it’s important to expose kids to both languages as much as possible.

“The research shows that if you speak more than one language, it’s important for a child to hear the second language at least 30 per cent of the time,” she says. “Being immersed in the language is the best way to learn it.”

At home, that means trying to read or sing songs in the secondary language as much as possible. According to Shukla, there are good reasons to do so.

“Speaking more than one language has many benefits, including cognitive, social, emotional, and professional opportunities, and cultural benefits,” she says. “And research shows that children who hear more than one language at home know just as many words as a child who only hears one language at home.”

Screen time and digital media

The Canadian Pediatric Society recommends no screen time or digital media for children under two and no more than an hour daily for children aged two to five. Shukla notes that can be a hard recommendation for families to follow. So, if you do use screens to supplement learning, it’s essential to create rules around screen time and to actively participate in it with your child.

“If your child is watching an age-appropriate show, try to connect what’s happening on-screen to real life,” she says. “With interactive apps, make sure it’s not the main way a child has been engaged and that it’s done within a context and within a set time.”

She adds that these tools can help build early literacy and potentially allow kids to practice vocabulary and recognize letters, sounds, and words. “It’s about striking that balance,” she adds.

Tools to help kids read at home

The CCLF doesn’t recommend specific products or tools, but we researched and tested some of the following items if you’d like to supplement your at-home reading game.

Ages 2 to 5

LeapFrog Tad’s Fridge Phonics Start familiarizing kids early with this magnetic letter set that teaches both letters and their sounds. The kit fits easily on the fridge and includes 26 interactive magnetic tiles to introduce the alphabet. It also works on fine motor skills and includes three different learning levels. Recommended for kids aged 2-5. $61.93 on Amazon

Duolingo ABC The app that helps you learn another language is also here to help kids learn to read. Each lesson is science-based but designed to feel more like a game, creating a fun experience every time. The fact that each lesson takes less than five minutes also keeps kids engaged, encouraging them to do a little every day for significant results. Recommended for kids aged 3-6. Free at the Apple App Store and Google Play

Little Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet Kids like to copy their parents, so can you blame older kids for wanting to do their reading on a device? Enter Osmo and its line of learning products. The Little Genius starter kit is available for Fire tablets and Apple devices and includes award-winning games meant to teach preschoolers about letter formation and phonics. Recommended for kids aged 3-5. $179.5 on Amazon For Ipad

Ages 4 to 6

LeapFrog LeapReader Learn-to-Read Mega Pack Help kids learn to read and write with this interactive book pack from LeapFrog. It includes 10 early reader books with various characters, sounds, sight words, and word-blending for kids to check out. It also has an interactive stylus and three different learning modes to get kids reading independently. The stylus works with all other LeapReader books, so there’s room for more once they’ve conquered these stories. Recommended for kids aged 4-8. $58.94 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Bob Books, Set 1 These beloved books have sold millions of copies worldwide and were created by a teacher. The phonics-based set includes two- and three-letter words that kids can easily sound out, giving your kid more confidence when reading aloud. The stories are simple and funny and progressively span the alphabet (except for q). Recommended for kids aged 4-6. $23.99 on Amazon

Matching Letter Learning Game Another way to encourage kids to read is by having them match letters to the words they see. This card-and-dice activity set allows children to do that while working on hand-eye coordination skills. It comes with 10 letter cubes, a tray, dice, and a bar to block the letters so kids can spell words out independently as they progress. Recommended for kids under 5. $20.99 on Amazon

Step Into Reading, Big Shark, Little Shark Another great brand that offers multiple children’s stories at a variety of levels is Step Into Reading. These books include recognizable characters, from Disney Princesses to Star Wars, to Pinkalicious and more. There are also original characters and stories, each with large letters and easy, repetitive words for kids who are ready to start reading. Recommended for various ages. $5.59 on Amazon (was $7.99)

Ages 6 to 10

Scholastic Flash Cards: Sight Words Flashcards are a nifty tool to increase your kid’s familiarity with the words they most often encounter. You can make a game out of it by having them find the word in question or hold one up to see if they can sound it out on their own. This pack from Scholastic includes 54 cards with more than 100 words from the Fry List (a list of the 1,000 most common words to appear in texts for Grades 3-9) and four game ideas. Recommended for kids aged 6-8. $5.5 on Amazon

Chickadee Magazine Subscription Kids love getting mail, and what better mail to receive than a brand new magazine each month? Owl Kids continues to produce kid-friendly issues filled with activities, games and hands-on learning ideas. Chickadee Magazine has been around since 1979 and for good reason: in addition to encouraging reading, the magazine includes animal features, science experiments, and other topics picked by curriculum experts and an advisory group of kids. Recommended for kids aged 6-9. $32.95 at Owl Kids

School Zone Reading Activities Some grade school kids like doing homework or worksheets, so why not give them what they want? These workbooks have 64 pages to encourage reading and comprehension while working on their analytical skills. Recommended for kids aged 6-8. $5.37 on Amazon

Learning Resources Sight Word Swat a Sight Words Game Learning to read can be fun, and this game proves it. After all, what kid wouldn’t like swatting words for a point? Adults or older kids can call out a word, and then up to four kids at a time can swat the correct answer. The game includes five levels of cards, from pre-kindergarten to Grade 3. $24.17 on Amazon

Osmo Genius Starter Kit for Fire Tablet Looking for something similar for older kids? The Osmo Genius Starter Kit features a new group of games to teach reading, spelling, and word comprehension skills. Plus, it comes with math, problem-solving, and family games to round out your child’s learning. Recommended for kids aged 6-10. $139.99 on Amazon For iPad

