The Curator

Shop our top 5 deals of the week

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted July 24, 2024 12:10 pm
1 min read
Amazon deals of the week - JBL and Lefant View image in full screen
Here are our favourite deals up for grabs this week.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Lefant Robot Vacuum
The Lefant M210 robot vacuum efficiently picks up pet hair, dust and debris. Schedule daily cleanings via the Lefant app, and enjoy spotless hardwood floors every morning. Compatible with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi for remote operation.
$127.99 on Amazon (was $229.99)

 

All Season King Size Comforter
The vacuum-packaged comforter fluffs up beautifully after a few hours in the dryer or sunlight. Made with plush microfiber filling, it offers lightweight, fluffy comfort with a double-brushed microfiber shell and unique box stitching to prevent shifting.
$47.33 on Amazon (was $69.82)
Coolife Luggage 4-Piece Set
This 4-piece luggage set includes 20″, 24″, and 28″ luggage that nest for easy storage. They feature 360° spinner wheels, a TSA lock, an ergonomic aluminum handle and a full-capacity interior with mesh pockets–perfect for family vacays!
$194.65 on Amazon (was $229.99)

 

JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless Earbuds
Experience JBL Deep Bass Sound with secure, reliable Vibe Beam earbuds featuring 8mm drivers. Enjoy a comfortable, ergonomic fit that enhances bass performance. Get up to 32 hours of battery life, with speed charging for an extra 2 hours in just 10 minutes.
$49.98 on Amazon (was $99.98)

 

Fromm Heat Duo Copper + Ceramic Thermal Round Brush
The copper and ceramic barrel heats up fast, retaining and distributing heat evenly. Double ionic technology smooths frizz, locks in moisture and enhances shine. Heat-safe bristles are gentle and resistant up to 400°F. Plus, the double injection cushion handle offers a comfortable grip, even with wet hands.
$20.23 on Amazon (was $23.98)
