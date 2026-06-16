Amazon Prime Day 2026: Top wishlist items & early deals to shop now

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Get a head start on one of the biggest shopping events of the year! Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs from June 23–26, but you don’t have to wait to start saving. Shop these early deals in the meantime and take advantage of deals across every category—from tech and home essentials to beauty, fashion, and more. Prime Day 2026 will feature millions of deals across more than 35 categories, with exclusive savings available to Prime members.

Not a Prime member yet? Sign up for Prime or start a free trial to unlock member-exclusive savings and fast delivery benefits. And don’t forget to subscribe to The Curator’s newsletter for hand-picked finds, shopping tips, and the best deals throughout the event.

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From L’Oréal and Philips to eufy and other customer favourites, shop these deals in the meantime—and get ready for even more savings when Amazon Prime Day officially begins on June 23, 2026.

Tech deals

SAMSUNG 65-Inch The Frame 4K Smart TV A TV that doubles as artwork? Sign us up. This unique find features a glare-free matte display and sleek, customizable design that blends seamlessly into any space. Add it to your cart before this deal disappears. $1198 on Amazon (was $1298)

Apple 2025 MacBook Air (15-inch) Powerful yet ultra-light, this 15-inch MacBook Air features Apple’s M4 chip, a stunning Liquid Retina display and all-day battery life for seamless work and play on the go. $2229.54 on Amazon (was $2598)

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Garmin Forerunner 255 Sports Watch The always-on Garmin Forerunner 255 provides an array of health and training insights, including morning reports, HRV status, and adaptive workout suggestions. It can also track your performance and recovery via detailed metrics. It’s a great partner for serious runners. $369.99 on Amazon (was $469.99)

Oura Ring 4 What better gift than better health? Powered by Smart Sensing, the all-titanium Oura provides discreet, 24/7 health tracking, precisely monitoring your sleep, stress, and activity for up to eight days per charge. It’s a sophisticated, screen-free alternative to standard fitness trackers. $529 on Amazon (was $649.99)

Monster Persona SE ANC Active Noise Cancelling Headphones If you’re looking for a pair of headphones that can help you tune out distractions, the Monster Persona SE ANC headphones offer impressive active noise cancellation, rich HiFi sound, and deep bass that makes music, movies, and podcasts more enjoyable. They’re also comfortable enough for all-day wear, with up to 60 hours of battery life and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. $59.99 on Amazon (was $118.99)

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Home & kitchen deals

Canoly Cold Press Juicer Extract every drop of nutrition with the Canoly Cold Press Juicer. Its quiet motor, high juice yield, and wide chute make prepping fruits and veggies simple. Designed for easy cleaning and minimal oxidation, it preserves natural flavours and nutrients in every glass. $159.99 on Amazon (was $239.99)

Amazon Basics 2 Piece Quick-Dry Oversize Bath Towel These Amazon Basics quick-dry oversized bath towels are soft, lightweight, and made from 100% cotton, so they soak up moisture fast and feel great after a shower. The Platinum colour and simple border design give them a clean, modern look, and they’re OEKO-TEX certified for peace of mind. $30.52 on Amazon (was $43.3)

Rain Shower Head Turn your shower into a spa moment with this oversized rainfall shower head, designed for full, even coverage. Get it while it’s more than half off. $85.48 on Amazon (was $169.99)

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eufy Robot Vacuum E25 Why do the cleaning when you don’t have to? This powerful robot vacuum and mop delivers 20,000 Pa suction, tackles pet hair with anti-tangle brushes and scrubs floors with its self-cleaning mop system. Its all-in-one dock empties, washes dries and refills automatically for a truly hands-free clean. $799.98 on Amazon (was $1399.99)

Outdoor deals

Rogue PRO 525 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill Take your summer grilling to the next level with this Napoleon propane BBQ. Featuring four stainless steel burners, an infrared Sizzle Zone side burner that reaches up to 1800°F for steakhouse-worthy sears, and cast iron cooking grids for even heat distribution, it delivers impressive performance every time. Plus, it heats to 400°F in just seven minutes and is backed by a 15-year warranty for added peace of mind. $1259 on Amazon (was $1399)

Greenworks 40V 13 Without the hassle of gas or oil, this string trimmer makes lawn care quick and easy with a powerful 40V battery and 13-inch cutting path. The adjustable head and low-maintenance design let you tackle weeds and edges efficiently for a neat, polished yard. $179.99 on Amazon (was $229)

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YETI Tundra 45 Cooler Built to keep ice for days, this cooler is tough enough for camping, beach trips, or any outdoor adventure with its rotomolded construction and PermaFrost insulation. The YETI Tundra 45 Cooler also features bear-resistant latches and sturdy handles, making it easy to carry and virtually indestructible. $425 on Amazon (was $568.1)

Anker SOLIX C2000 Gen 2 Portable Power Station The Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2 is a portable power station that can charge quickly and keep your appliances running during power outages or camping trips. it’s lightweight, compact, and packs enough power to run multiple devices, including fridges and air conditioners, all at the same time. $1099 on Amazon (was $1999)

Beauty & personal care deals

L'Oréal Paris Lumi Le Glow Tint For that lit-from-within complexion everyone’s chasing right now, this lightweight skin tint delivers sheer coverage with a healthy-looking finish. Hydrating and breathable, it wears beautifully solo or under makeup for easy summer skin. $19.43 on Amazon (was $24.99)

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Kitsch Wet Dry Detangling Brush A small upgrade that makes a big difference, this detangling brush glides through knots with minimal breakage—whether your hair is wet, dry, curly, or straight. Its flexible bristles are designed to reduce tension and pulling, making it especially great for fragile or post-shower strands. Toss it in your gym bag or keep it in the shower for an easy, everyday hair win. $13.99 on Amazon (was $21.99)

Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush Remove up to seven times more plaque with the Philips Sonicare 4100. Featuring a pressure sensor, two intensity settings, and a built-in timer, it delivers a powerful yet gentle clean that lasts up to two weeks per charge. $54.95 on Amazon (was $84.99)

NIVEA 3-in-1 Biodegradable Face Cleansing & Makeup Removing Wipes A true gym bag and travel essential, these biodegradable cleansing wipes quickly remove makeup, dirt and oil while leaving skin feeling refreshed and hydrated. The gentle formula makes them especially handy for late nights, post-workout touchups and summer travel days. $7.97 on Amazon (was $9.97)

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