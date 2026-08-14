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It’s the coziest place to gather in the house—whether you’re watching a movie or having a family game night. Your living room should feel warm, inviting, and distinctly yours, with comfortable pieces and thoughtful details that make everyone want to settle in and stay awhile. From the sofa you sink into to the lighting, rugs, and accents that bring the room together, every piece plays a role in creating a space that feels beautiful and lived-in. Shop these trending finds from brands like Simons, Cozey, Quince and more.

A media console

Light Walnut Veneer TV Unit A TV unit is essential for stowing away wires, remotes, and all the necessities we need but don’t necessarily want on display. This light walnut design adds warmth and mid-century modern style while keeping your entertainment setup neat and organized. $398.00 at Simons

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Statement art

Textured Collage Wall Art 60 Inch x 40 Inch Your bare walls will love this textured collage wall art, with its hand-painted composition, layered jute details, and warm neutral tones adding depth and character to your space. Framed in oak veneer and designed to hang vertically or horizontally, it’s an easy way to make a statement without overwhelming your decor. $724.00 at Simons

A well-made sofa

Ciello Collection Since the sofa is often the largest and most-used piece in a living room, you’ll want to be thoughtful about your choice. This ultra-plush, fully modular Cozey couch will be your statement sofa for every family night and well-deserved nap. With washable, removable covers and extra-large seating, this cloud-like sectional is designed for everyday lounging while giving you the flexibility to reconfigure your space as your needs change. $2820 at Cozey

A quality rug

Scottie Area Rug We love this scalloped-edge rug for its designer-inspired look. Hand-tufted from 100% wool, the Scottie rug feels plush underfoot, while its softly scalloped border adds a luxurious feel. Place it in your living room to instantly bring sophisticated texture and visual interest to the space. $118.99 at Wayfair (was $132.99)

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An accent chair

Better Homes & Gardens Emerson Curvy Accent Chair Adding an accent chair is your chance to show off your personality, so don’t be afraid to play with unexpected colours, materials, and silhouettes. Add the Emerson accent chair in olive to bring a sculptural shape and rich, sophisticated colour to your living room, creating an eye-catching focal point that still looks inviting. $369.97 at Walmart

Ambient Lighting

Modern Gold Chandelier While you may switch up living room details like pillow covers and curtains, a chandelier is one of those pieces you’ll have for the long run. You’ll want to choose a modern style that will look great through changing decor trends and stand the test of time. This KCO chandelier fits the bill with its brushed brass finish and classic globe shades that adds warmth and visual interest without feeling overly trendy. $259.99 on Amazon

Cotton curtains

Cotton Sheer Curtain Set (Set of 2) Choosing the right curtains can completely change the feel of a living room, softening the space while controlling how much natural light comes through. These 100% cotton sheers are a beautiful choice for their lightweight, airy texture and semi-sheer finish, which lets sunlight filter through for a bright, welcoming atmosphere. $85.00 at Quince

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A chic mirror

Jovitah Aluminum Arch Floor Mirror A mirror can do more than provide a place for a final outfit check—it helps reflect light, create the illusion of more space, and add another decorative layer to your living room. This classical full-body mirror features a beautifully carved arched frame. $99.99 at Wayfair

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