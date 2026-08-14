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From clever beauty tools to travel-friendly tech and kitchen appliances that promise to make everyday tasks a little easier, these are the products shoppers keep coming back to–and the rave reviews seem to agree. We’re talking smart upgrades that solve annoyances you didn’t even realize you had, whether that means getting smoother skin, packing more efficiently or finally mastering perfectly cooked eggs. Ahead, the gadgets with thousands of happy shoppers behind them that are actually worth the hype from brands like Philips, Dyson, Béis and beyond.

Beauty

The ultimate dry brush

Kitsch Dry Brushing Body Brush If you’re looking for an easy way to give your body-care routine a boost, this dry brush has earned its spot. Its soft natural bristles gently sweep away dead skin cells while helping to improve the look and feel of skin. The ergonomic wooden handle and cotton strap make it easy to manoeuvre over arms, legs and other hard-to-reach areas. $15.19 on Amazon (was $18.99)

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The intimate-care essential

Philips OneBlade Intimate Hybrid Trimmer and Shaver Hair removal below the belt doesn’t have to mean navigating a razor with one eye closed. The Philips OneBlade Intimate is designed specifically for sensitive areas, with a SkinProtect blade featuring rounded edges and tips to help minimize nicks and irritation. A 3mm body comb makes trimming straightforward, while the fully waterproof design means you can use it wet or dry–even in the shower. $29.99 on Amazon (was $39.99) $39.97 at Walmart

The electric toothbrush upgrade

Oral-B iO2 Electric Toothbrush Still brushing with a manual toothbrush? This could be the nudge you need to make the switch. The Oral-B iO2 combines three cleaning modes with an automatic pressure sensor that slows the brush when you’re pressing too hard, helping protect your gums while you brush. There’s also a built-in two-minute timer with 30-second alerts to keep you on track. In other words, it takes the guesswork out of a twice-daily task. $82.26 on Amazon (was $99.99) $81.98 at Walmart

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Travel

The carry-on that does the most

The Carry-On Roller Overpackers, this one’s for you. The Carry-On Roller is designed to squeeze in those last-minute additions without turning your suitcase into a game of luggage Tetris. An expanded stretch cram zone, wider compression straps and a redesigned zipper system give you more flexibility, while a hidden AirTag pocket, TSA locks and smooth-rolling Hinomoto 360° wheels add the kind of thoughtful details frequent travellers appreciate. It’s the sort of carry-on that makes a long travel day feel considerably more organized. $319 at Beistravel.com

The tiny-but-mighty hair dryer

Dyson Supersonic Travel™ hair dryer If the words travel hair dryer typically conjure up images of underpowered hotel-room contraptions, Dyson would like a word. This compact version of the Supersonic is 32 per cent smaller and 25 per cent lighter than the original, but still packs plenty of power for drying and styling on the go. Even better, it automatically adapts to local voltage, making it particularly handy for international trips. Just bring the appropriate country-specific outlet adapter and your good-hair-day routine can come with you. $399.99 on Amazon

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The pocket-sized power bank

INIU Power Bank There’s nothing glamorous about watching your phone battery hit 5 per cent halfway through a travel day—but a power bank this small might change that. Roughly the size of an AirPods Pro case, this charger delivers 45W of power without taking up precious room in your bag. The detachable USB-C cable doubles as a lanyard, while built-in temperature management helps keep charging cool. Slip it into a crossbody, backpack or even a pocket and consider your low-battery anxiety handled. $39.49 on Amazon (was $49.99)

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Home

The smart AC upgrade

Sensibo Sky, Smart Home Air Conditioner System Your air conditioner is about to get a serious IQ boost. Sensibo Sky turns a compatible remote-controlled AC, mini-split or heat pump into a smart system that you can control from your phone, even when you’re away from home. Set schedules, adjust temperature and humidity preferences or use geofencing to have your AC kick in before you arrive. It’s a small gadget with the potential to make a very noticeable difference during sticky summer days. $129 on Amazon

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The bathroom upgrade you didn’t know you needed

Brondell Swash Ecoseat Non-Electric Bidet Toilet Seat Once you go bidet, apparently, you don’t go back. The Brondell Swash Ecoseat offers a freshwater wash without electricity or batteries, with dual nozzles for front and rear washing and an easy-to-use dial. It can also be installed yourself in minutes, so you don’t need to embark on a full bathroom renovation to make the upgrade. Think of it as a surprisingly simple way to bring a little more comfort to an everyday routine. $119 on Amazon

The sweater-saving gadget

BEAUTURAL Fabric Shaver Few things can make a beloved sweater look older than a collection of fuzz and bobbles. This compact fabric shaver is designed to tackle lint, fluff and pills across everything from sweaters and jerseys to blankets and upholstery. Three shaving heights, two speeds and three hole sizes let you adjust it for different fabrics, while the adjustable spacer helps protect delicate materials from snags. A few passes and that favourite knit can look considerably fresher. $15.99 on Amazon (was $22.97)

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Kitchen

The breakfast shortcut

Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Egg Cooker For anyone who considers breakfast a meal worth having but not necessarily worth making, meet your new morning shortcut. This little appliance can cook up to seven soft-, medium- or hard-boiled eggs, poach one or two eggs or whip up an omelet with the press of a button. The included omelet bowl can also steam one to two servings of vegetables, making it useful well beyond breakfast. Just add the right amount of water and let the cooker do the timing for you. $29.96 on Amazon $29.96 at Walmart

The set-it-and-forget-it chef

NKBIRD WiFi Sous Vide Cooker Machine Restaurant-style steak at home sounds impressive until you realize the machine is doing most of the work. This sous vide cooker uses a water-immersion circulator to cook food at a precise temperature, with accuracy within 0.1°C. You can monitor and adjust the cooking process through the app, while the 99-hour timer means you can set it up and get on with your day. It’s a particularly handy gadget for anyone who likes the idea of cooking low and slow without constantly hovering over the stove. $109.65 on Amazon (was $129)

The countertop multitasker

Our Place Wonder Oven Counter space is precious, so an appliance that can replace several others earns our attention. The Wonder Oven combines six functions–air frying, toasting, roasting, baking, reheating and broiling—in one compact design. It preheats quickly, circulates hot air for crisp results and uses steam infusion to help keep food moist. It’s capable of roasting a 2.05-kilogram chicken while taking up considerably less real estate than a traditional oven, making it a smart pick for smaller kitchens or anyone trying to streamline their countertop collection. $240 on Amazon $240 at Our Place

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