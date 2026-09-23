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Could your star sign predict your beauty style? Whether you’re drawn to polished hair, statement eyes or a fresh set of nails, your zodiac sign might offer a little inspiration for your next beauty look. Beauty expert Janine Holmes is breaking down the signature beauty styles of three of the final star signs of the year: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius.

From romantic and polished to mysterious and intense, here’s how to channel your zodiac energy from head to fingertips.

Star signs & their characteristics

Libra | Pretty, polished and romantic

Libras are all about beauty with a polished finish. Think soft, romantic details, glossy hair and makeup that feels feminine without looking overdone. Celebrities like Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian capture the Libra aesthetic with their love of refined, put-together looks.

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Scorpio | Sexy, mysterious and intense

Scorpio beauty is all about making an impression. Their signature style leans into darker, more dramatic details, whether that means smoky eyes, sleek hair or a manicure that demands a second look. Julia Roberts, Ciara and Kendall Jenner all bring that confident, mysterious energy to their beauty looks.

Sagittarius | Fun, effortless and adventurous

Sagittarius beauty doesn’t take itself too seriously. This sign is all about experimenting, trying something new and embracing a look that feels fun rather than overly fussy. Sarah Paulson, Lucy Liu and Taylor Swift are just a few Sagittarius celebrities who show how versatile the sign’s beauty style can be.

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Hair

Libra: The goal is sleek volume with a soft, romantic finish.

Scorpio: Sexy, sculpted hair fits the mood.

Sagittarius: Versatility is key–keep it fun.

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Get the look:

Infiniti PRO by CONAIR 1.5 Inch Infrared Thermal Brush The InfinitiPRO by Conair Infrared Thermal Round Brush combines a heated ceramic barrel with infrared technology to create volume, curls and movement at lower temperatures, helping to reduce heat exposure while you style. It’s a fitting match for anyone who likes their blowout smooth, bouncy and ready for a special occasion. $69.97 on Amazon

Eyes

Libra: A little shimmer suits Libra’s romantic side.

Get the look:

Marc Jacobs Born Star Cream to Powder Longwear Eyeshadow in That's Cute Give Libra’s romantic beauty style a little sparkle with Marc Jacobs Born Star Cream-to-Powder Longwear Eyeshadow in That’s Cute. The high-pigment pink shade adds a soft, feminine wash of colour with just the right amount of shimmer, while the cream-to-powder formula delivers intense colour with minimal fallout. Wear it alone for a polished look or build it up when you want more shine. $40 at Sephora

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Scorpio: This is where Scorpio can really turn up the intensity. Why choose one beauty mood?

Get the look:

Annabelle Matte Single Eyeshadow in Garnet Lean into Scorpio’s sexy, mysterious side with this rich garnet eyeshadow by Annabelle. The velvety texture blends easily while delivering highly pigmented colour, creating an intense eye look without feeling overdone. Its long-lasting, crease-free formula makes it an ideal choice for Scorpio’s signature beauty style. Buy on Amazon

Sagittarius: Have fun with both matte and metallic eyeshadow.

Get the look:

Wet n Wild Color icon Multi Sticks in Royal Scam Switch up your look with this velvety cream-to-powder eyeshadow stick in a deep purple shade. The silky formula glides on easily and blends out for a bold or more subtle look, making it a fun choice for adventurous Sagittarius. Plus, it’s infused with nourishing passion fruit seed oil, argan oil and vitamin E. $5.69 on Amazon

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Nails

Libra: A polished manicure is practically part of the Libra uniform. Opt for a more subtle set–French tips are a classic.

Get the look:

KISS imPRESS No Glue Mani Press-On Nails in French Tip Press-on nails make it easy to wear your zodiac energy right at your fingertips! KISS Press-On Nails offer a wide range of colours, shapes and designs, with glue included for an instant manicure that can last up to 14 days. These instant manicure nails with a subtle French tip are the perfect way to achieve salon quality nails at home. $9.97 on Amazon (was $13.99)

Scorpio: They don’t need a complicated manicure to make a statement. A deep shade, sharp shape or bold design can bring plenty of drama.

Get the look:

KISS imPRESS No Glue Mani Press-On Nails in Red Velvet Bring out Scorpio’s mysterious side with this red velvet set. The deep red shade and matte finish create a sultry, statement-making look, while the squoval shape keeps the manicure sleek and striking–just how a Scorpio likes it. $9.97 on Amazon (was $12.97)

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Sagittarius: The perfect sign to experiment with a manicure–try out any shape, colour or even a fun design.

Get the look:

KISS imPRESS No Glue Mani Press-On Nails in Wild Venus Let your Sagittarius side shine with this sparkly pink design. The fun pattern and subtle glitter bring just the right amount of personality, while the almond shape adds a playful finish. They’re an easy match for Sagittarius’ spontaneous beauty style. $9.97 on Amazon

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