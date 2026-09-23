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Could your star sign predict your beauty style? Whether you’re drawn to polished hair, statement eyes or a fresh set of nails, your zodiac sign might offer a little inspiration for your next beauty look. Beauty expert Janine Holmes is breaking down the signature beauty styles of three of the final star signs of the year: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius.
From romantic and polished to mysterious and intense, here’s how to channel your zodiac energy from head to fingertips.
Star signs & their characteristics
Libra | Pretty, polished and romantic
Libras are all about beauty with a polished finish. Think soft, romantic details, glossy hair and makeup that feels feminine without looking overdone. Celebrities like Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian capture the Libra aesthetic with their love of refined, put-together looks.
Scorpio | Sexy, mysterious and intense
Scorpio beauty is all about making an impression. Their signature style leans into darker, more dramatic details, whether that means smoky eyes, sleek hair or a manicure that demands a second look. Julia Roberts, Ciara and Kendall Jenner all bring that confident, mysterious energy to their beauty looks.
Sagittarius | Fun, effortless and adventurous
Sagittarius beauty doesn’t take itself too seriously. This sign is all about experimenting, trying something new and embracing a look that feels fun rather than overly fussy. Sarah Paulson, Lucy Liu and Taylor Swift are just a few Sagittarius celebrities who show how versatile the sign’s beauty style can be.
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Hair
Libra: The goal is sleek volume with a soft, romantic finish.
Scorpio: Sexy, sculpted hair fits the mood.
Sagittarius: Versatility is key–keep it fun.
Get the look:
Eyes
Libra: A little shimmer suits Libra’s romantic side.
Get the look:
Scorpio: This is where Scorpio can really turn up the intensity. Why choose one beauty mood?
Get the look:
Sagittarius: Have fun with both matte and metallic eyeshadow.
Get the look:
Nails
Libra: A polished manicure is practically part of the Libra uniform. Opt for a more subtle set–French tips are a classic.
Get the look:
Scorpio: They don’t need a complicated manicure to make a statement. A deep shade, sharp shape or bold design can bring plenty of drama.
Get the look:
Sagittarius: The perfect sign to experiment with a manicure–try out any shape, colour or even a fun design.
Get the look:
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