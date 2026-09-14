From concealer to CC cream: Best base makeup to try in 2026

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Getting your base just right isn’t always about full coverage. Whether you want to blur imperfections, even out your complexion or simply add a little glow, your search for the right base makeup starts here. From lightweight skin tints and hydrating primers to buildable foundations, concealers and CC creams, there’s a formula for every finish and coverage level. Standout options from brands including Maybelline, Summer Fridays and Merit make it easier to find your perfect match. Ahead, eight of the best base makeup products to try in 2026, from concealer to CC cream and beyond.

Best concealer: Maybelline New York Concealer Instant Age Rewind

Best skin tint: Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

Best primer: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Multifunction Daily Moisturizer & Primer

Best foundation: Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation

Best powder foundation: bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation

Best foundation stick: Merit The Minimalist Foundation Stick

Best tinted moisturizer: NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer

Best CC cream: e.l.f. Camo CC Cream

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Best concealer

Maybelline New York Concealer Instant Age Rewind This cult-favourite concealer does more than cover. It brightens dark circles, blurs the look of fine lines and blemishes, and helps correct redness for a fresh, well-rested look. Infused with Haloxyl, it’s an easy everyday essential for a brighter, smoother-looking under-eye. $15.38 on Amazon

Best skin tint

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint Experience lightweight coverage that lets freckles peek through. This barely-there formula is perfect for days when you desire a touch of hydration, courtesy of skin-loving emollients squalene, vitamin E and avocado oil. $57 at Sephora

Best primer

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Multifunction Daily Moisturizer & Primer This classic moisturizer is every makeup artist’s secret weapon. The rich, creamy formula hydrates and smooths skin, creating the perfect base for makeup while leaving your complexion soft and fresh. Use it daily as a moisturizer or to prep skin before makeup. $22 on Amazon

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Best foundation

Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation The foundation that checks off all the boxes–this soft glow formula is powered by light-diffusing pigments inspired by Hourglass’s bestselling powders. Hyaluronic acid promotes hydration, while the buildable medium coverage evens tone without ever looking (or feeling) heavy. $85 on Amazon $85 at Sephora

You may also like:

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion – $15.98

NYX Professional Makeup Matte Finish Setting Spray – $12.97

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask – $499.99

Best powder foundation

bareMinerals Original Loose Powder Foundation A cult classic, this talc-free loose powder foundation is made with just a handful of mineral ingredients that’s gentle on sensitive complexions. The buildable, breathable formula won’t clog pores and delivers a natural, filter-like finish. $54 on Amazon $54 at Sephora

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Best foundation stick

Merit The Minimalist Foundation Stick This sleek foundation stick is an on-the-go must-have. Blur imperfections with just a swipe and enjoy long-lasting, light-to-medium coverage as skin-loving fatty acids magically smooth and condition your complexion. $52 at Merit $52 at Sephora

Best tinted moisturizer

NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer This lightweight tinted moisturizer gives skin a boost of hydration and natural-looking coverage. Mineral-rich seawater and naturally derived ingredients help smooth, brighten, and blur the look of dark spots, pores, fine lines, and imperfections for a fresh finish. $67 at Sephora

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Best CC cream

e.l.f. Camo CC Cream This multitasking CC cream is your foundation and skincare in one. Medium-to-full coverage evens out skin tone and leaves a smooth, shine-free finish, while hyaluronic acid, peptides, and niacinamide help hydrate and refresh skin. Plus, SPF helps protect against sun damage. Buy on Amazon

You may also like:

Three Ships Superfruit Exfoliating Mask – $38

e.l.f. Power Grip Dewy Setting Spray – $12.97

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $32.49